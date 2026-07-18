Green card alert: US to impose a bond on visa applicants? All we know amid Trump's immigration crackdown
The Trump Administration is exploring a $100,000 bond for select visa applicants as part of its immigration reforms.
The State Department is contemplating the implementation of a bond for specific visa applicants, which would contribute to the Trump Administration's initiatives aimed at significantly limiting immigration.
Citing sources with knowledge about the discussions, the Wall Street Journal reported that the focus has been on establishing a bond of $100,000 for certain green-card applicants.
Trump administration mulls financial bond for visa eligibility amid immigration limits
“President Trump has made clear that those who wish to immigrate to the United States must be financially self-sufficient,” State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott told TIME. “The Trump administration is restoring the basic expectation that immigrants to the United States should contribute to our society more than they take from it. Under Secretary Rubio’s leadership, the Department of State is putting that principle into action.”
Pigott stated that the agency is contemplating the implementation of a bond requirement for specific visa applicants—those who are otherwise ineligible for a visa due to the likelihood of becoming a public charge. He further explained that the bond would serve as a means to show they possess the necessary funds to support themselves.
Also Read: New US visa policy limits duration for foreign students: What Indian candidates must know
“This commonsense solution serves a dual purpose—preserving public assistance resources for hardworking Americans while giving applicants who have the resources to pay their own way another option to demonstrate their self-sufficiency and qualify for a U.S. visa,” Pigott stated to TIME.
Trump's immigration crackdown
Since resuming his position in the White House for a second term, President Donald Trump has implemented various measures aimed at tightening both legal and illegal immigration. His Administration has escalated efforts to limit several legal avenues for immigration. In a historic action, his Administration has also begun procedures this year to revoke the citizenship of over two dozen naturalized Americans.
Surge in visa fee
A proposed regulation from the Department of Homeland Security, made public last month, disclosed that the agency intends to substantially increase the fees associated with the application form that immigrants must complete to seek citizenship. This proposal has raised alarms among immigration advocates, who contend that it would make naturalization unattainable for immigrants lacking the financial resources to afford the heightened fees.
Last fall, the Trump Administration announced intentions to impose an annual fee of $100,000 on companies for H-1B visas, a move that immigration specialists worried would impede employers from recruiting talented individuals from abroad. However, a federal judge nullified the Administration's fee last month, declaring the policy "in its entirety" to be void.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More