Faridabad boy cycling dies after coming under e-rickshaw a day before birthday

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said the e-rickshaw had partially climbed on a ramp of a house along the road due to which it was moving in a tilted position.

The incident took place at 5.30pm on Saturday when Saksham was cycling with his friends in the lane outside his house, police said. He was returning towards his house when he reached a T-point near the residence and ended up hitting the three-wheeler.

The deceased was identified as Saksham Rawat, a resident of Sector 31, Faridabad. Saksham’s parents, originally from Fatehabad in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra had settled in Faridabad several years ago. Police said Saksham was to celebrate his birthday on Tuesday.

A seven-year-old boy cycling with his friends outside his Faridabad residence died after an e-rickshaw loaded with mineral water bottles lost balance and toppled over onto him, police said on Monday.

“The minor collision was enough to make it topple over onto the boy and who was instantly crushed beneath it. He sustained severe injuries in head and chest,” he said.

Yadav said CCTV footage of the incident also surfaced, showing Saksham’s bicycle colliding with an e-rickshaw approaching from the opposite direction. He said the driver tried to lift the rickshaw soon after the collision to free the child but failed as it was loaded with bottles of mineral water.

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Police said neighbours raised an alarm and on hearing the screams, Saksham’s father and other family members also rushed to the spot. At least six people managed to lift the overturned e-rickshaw, pull the child out from underneath it and immediately rush him to a private hospital in Sector 19, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

On a complaint from the child’s father, a first information report was registered against the e-rickshaw driver under section 106 (causing death by negligence) and 271 (rash driving) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanihta at Sector-31 police station on Sunday after which the body was handed over the family for cremation.

Police said the e-rickshaw driver was initially present at the spot but later fled. He will be arrested soon, police said. The three-wheeler was also seized from the spot.