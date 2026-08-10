'No one interested in Shah's opinion, want to know who ordered firing': Rahul on Jantar Mantar chaos
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi noted that Shah must answer who authorised the alleged firing of pellet guns on the protesting students.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the country is not interested in Union home minister Amit Shah's speech “on general topics” and sought a statement on the 'authorisation' of alleged firing of pellet guns during the students' protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar last month.
“Amit Shah does not have the courage to come to Parliament and stand before us. This is what they have shown in the last 15 days,” the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha told reporters.
"Neither (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi nor Amit Shah has the guts...No one is interested in his opinion; we just want to know who ordered the firing, and if he did not order it, then who in MHA ordered it? We want to understand: is there culpability or incompetence?" he added.
Also Read | ‘Use of force against students is wrong’: Rahul Gandhi speaks on Jharkhand protest crackdown
"The question was never that Mr Amit Shah is going to come and give a speech on some general topics in Parliament. The question was always that Amit Shah has to make it clear who authorised the shooting of our youngsters in Delhi. Pellet guns were fired, students were beaten with lathis with nails on them. He should come clean. Did he order it or did he not order it? If he ordered it, he is guilty of getting our children shot. And if he didn't know about it happening, he's incompetent. Either way, he should go. This was the discussion," the Congress leader said.
Also Read | Govt says ready to discuss student protests, Amit Shah to speak in Parliament: ‘Oppn should not create disturbances’
Govt ready for debate on students' stir
The government on Monday offered to hold a discussion on student protests in Lok Sabha.
Speaking about the government's proposed discussion, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "Rahul Gandhi has been asking for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's response. Now that we are ready to give a detailed response, Rahul Gandhi is running away. That is why I have said that running away out of fear is not right. He has to face it. I request Rahul Gandhi not to run away."
Union Minister JP Nadda, speaking about the proposed discussion and the Congress leader's demands, said, "Rahul Gandhi keeps shifting the goalposts, both in Parliament and in the narrative, on a daily basis. His objective is not to engage in dialogue but to spread chaos. Initially, at the start of the session, he demanded a discussion on NEET. When we agreed to that, he raised the issue of the Ram Mandir Trust instead; subsequently, he insisted that the Home Minister make a statement regarding the Jantar Mantar incident. His intention is to prevent the House from functioning. He does not want the House to run; that is why he has been disrupting proceedings for the past 15 days while simultaneously pushing for a discussion on the Jantar Mantar issue."
"Today, when it was decided that the Jantar Mantar issue would indeed be discussed, he began misleading the people and the country by claiming that shots were fired at Jantar Mantar, when, in fact, no such incident occurred. The Home Minister is ready to answer every question. Our stance has always been simple: let the House function. If the House runs, we are prepared to answer on every issue, just as we always have," the minister added.
Also Read | CJP ‘pet project’ of AAP, Jantar Mantar protest agenda was to ‘target' PM Modi, claims BJP
Demand for debate over students' protests
The Monsoon session began on July 20, and since then there have been repeated adjournments. The Opposition has been demanding a statement from home minister Shah over the alleged police action against protesting students in New Delhi last month.
The student protest was led by the CJP at Jantar Mantar in the national capital. The agitation came to an end on July 25 following the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as education minister.
(with inputs from agencies)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnushka Awasthi
Anushka Awasthi is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers politics, geopolitics, and major national and international developments. She holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi. Passionate about India's political landscape, Anushka believes that politics shapes every aspect of society, from public policy to everyday life. This drives her to deliver timely, accurate, and researched news that helps readers make sense of everyday developments. Before joining Hindustan Times, Anushka worked with the Zee News English website, reporting extensively on Indian politics and international affairs. During her tenure, she also wrote a range of interviews and analytical stories, focusing on key political and international affairs events. Her reporting is driven by a strong interest in journalism and a dedication to balanced reporting. She strives to present news with clarity and context in the digital era. She aims to ensure that readers stay informed about issues that matter. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys planning her next travel adventure to various corners of India, reading classical books, and binging sitcoms. A coffee enthusiast, she is always on the lookout for new places and experiences.Read More