Rain lashes Delhi as IMD issues yellow alert across capital, NCR

Rain returned to several parts of Delhi on Monday. Showers were reported from areas including Kartavya Path and Feroze Shah Road, after the national capital saw a brief break in monsoon activity. Commuters were seen moving about during the rain in the afternoon in Noida. ( Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorm and lightning across large parts of Delhi-NCR on August 10. The warning covers Ghaziabad, Shahdara, North East Delhi, South East Delhi, Gautam Buddh Nagar, South West Delhi, North West Delhi, North Delhi, East Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi, New Delhi and Central Delhi.

Gurugram and Faridabad are under a green alert.

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