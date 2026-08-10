Heavy rain in Himachal: Orange alert for Kangra, Mandi and Chamba

Himachal Pradesh is likely to witness an intensification of monsoon activity from Monday evening, with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected across several parts of the state through August 11, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. People look at the swollen Beas river as the water level rises following incessant monsoon rain, in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. (PTI)

Sandeep Kumar Sharma, Senior Scientist at IMD Himachal Pradesh, said light to moderate rainfall was recorded at several places during the past 24 hours. Dharamshala received the highest rainfall at 61 mm, while Arki in Solan recorded 25 mm and Shimla city received around 40 mm.

"Monsoon activity is expected to pick up from this evening and remain fairly strong through August 11. Several areas, particularly the mid and high hill regions, are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall, with heavy spells at some places," Sharma said.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for August 10 and 11 in Chamba, Kangra and Mandi districts, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall. A yellow alert has been issued for Una, Bilaspur and Shimla, while isolated heavy rainfall is also likely in other parts of the state.