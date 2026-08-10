Meat with fungus, rotten veggies found at 5 Bengaluru hotels during Karnataka FDA checks | See list

The hotels from where these items were seized are — Hotel Sky in UB City, Royal Chain Hotel, Madras Kitchen, Tescon Hotel, and Senchez Hotel, reported news agency ANI.

The food safety department seized a total of over 132 kg of food items from five hotels, ranging from rotten chicken, beef, duck, fish to vegetables such as green peas, mushrooms, potatoes and more. It also seized 15 kg of cooking oil.

Karnataka's food safety department conducted inspections at several hotels in Bengaluru and seized huge quantities of rotten meat and vegetables and expired cooking oils.

Hotel Skyye closed The food seized at Skyye lounge in Bengaluru's UB city was found “unfit for consumption” and was discarded as per procedure, ANI reported.

It added that the hotel was closed due to its unhygienic maintenance of the kitchen. All the meat and beef recovered there was reportedly rotten with fungus.

Also read: Rotten meat, fungus on veggies: Bengaluru's 3-star, 5-star hotels in soup over food safety violations

Food safety violations at Bengaluru luxury hotels This comes just days after several luxury hotels in Bengaluru came under scanner by the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FDA) department after it flagged multiple food safety violation including unhygienic storage, fungal growth on vegetables, and more.

During a special inspection drive across 26 hotels in Bengaluru earlier this week, the food safety department uncovered several violations such as rotten meat, chicken, fish and expired bakery products.

Also read: MMRDA canteen, more eateries shut in FDA sweep

The regulatory body had sent notices to the concerned Food Business Operators (FBOs) and adjudication proceedings under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 were initiated before the Adjudicating Officer, ANI had reported.

The hotels that came under the FDA's scanner during the raids were-

The Lalit Ashok (Annex South): The authorities seized 32 litres of expired milk. They also seized 76 kg of meat and 200 kg of vegetables. -

Shangri-La Bengaluru: 15 kg of meat seized.

Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru: 19 kg of meat seized.

Vivanta Bengaluru Whitefield: 3 kg of expired bakery products.

Taj Yeshwantpur: 72 kg of meat/fish seized.

The Radisson Blu (The Atrium): 105 kg of expired food articles, comprising 50 kg of chicken, 25 kg of meat, 23 kg of fish, and 7 kg of vegetables, seized.