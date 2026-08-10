Govt says ready to discuss student protests, Amit Shah to speak in Parliament: ‘Oppn should not create disturbances’

The Union government on Monday told the Opposition that it is ready to debate the students' issue in Parliament and Home minister Amit Shah will reply. ANI photo In the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday, government managers including Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju offered to debate the students' issues. “Union Home minister will reply to the debate,” Rijiju said at the meeting. Live here: Monsoon session of Parliament

The government's offer is widely seen as an effort to end the two-week long logjam that impacted the functioning of both Houses, leading to the passage of several bills amid din. Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had demanded a statement from Shah in the House on the police action against students protesting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) paper leak during the July 20 ‘Sansad Chalo’ march by the Cockroach Janta Party, calling it a non-negotiable demand. In the Opposition's strategy meeting this morning, the leaders decided to continue protests to press for Shah's statement. According to a government manager, the offer to debate the students' protest should have "fulfilled the Opposition's demand as they had been asking for Amit Shah to make a statement." Also read | ‘Degree means nothing in India today’: Rahul talks of ‘dard’, ‘data’ and 'daulat' at ‘Chhatron ki Goonj’ event