‘Zero tolerance’ policy false; girls, women not safe in UP: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh of ruining the law and order situation and leaving women and girls unsafe. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav cited three recent incidents to support his charge. (File)

“Uttar Pradesh’s sisters and daughters can never get justice under this anti-women government,” Yadav said, dismissing the state government’s “zero tolerance” policy on crime as false. He said criminals were operating without fear and atrocities against women continued unabated.

“Sisters and daughters are not safe under the BJP government. Uttar Pradesh tops the country in crimes against women and cybercrime,” he alleged.

The SP chief cited three recent incidents to support his charge. In Lakhimpur Kheri, a Dalit girl was allegedly raped and murdered, while in Lucknow’s Para police station area, in Narpat Kheda, the throat of a 17-year-old BCA first-year student was allegedly slit. In another incident, the body of a young man was found in the Bakshi Ka Talab area after he was allegedly murdered.