Maharashtra CM Fadnavis says FCRA bill aims to curb anti-national activities, not target any religion

In June this year, the government notified amended FCRA rules for receiving foreign funds, requiring non-governmental organisations to choose from a predefined list of purposes and areas of operation. While allowing a range of faith-based activities, the rules explicitly excluded proselytisation from several categories eligible for registration under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Nagpur , Fadnavis emphasised that the proposed law will apply to all outfits that receive foreign donations, irrespective of religion or community and will not cause hardship to organisations carrying out legitimate work.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment ( FCRA ) Bill was necessary to curb "anti-national activities", dismissing the Opposition Congress's allegation that it was anti-Christian.

Christian groups oppose proposed FCRA changes Christian organisations, including the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI), have appealed to the Union government to roll back the proposed legislation and the newly introduced rules.

"The reason for bringing the amendment is that some organisations have been bringing money into this country using the FCRA, and this money is being used for anti-national activities. For those who do good work, this Bill will cause no obstruction or hardship. FCRA provisions will remain; those who will account for themselves will also keep their licence," Fadnavis told reporters.

He further said those who have something to say about the Bill can do so in Parliament.

The government is receptive, and this is not an issue of any one community. The FCRA is not only for Christian organisations but covers all outfits irrespective of religion and community, the chief minister said.

Also Read | 'Our internal matter': India rebuffs US lawmakers’ criticism of FCRA bill

Fadnavis defends Bill amid US concerns Asked about a US lawmaker's statement raising concerns about the FCRA Bill, Fadnavis said that very statement indicates why bringing the law is necessary.

"I'll say again that the Central government is a government that listens to everyone. This Bill is not against any one community. If any community or any institution wants to receive donations from abroad, they will have to obtain FCRA approval," he said.

The FCRA Amendment Bill, 2026, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25 this year and is likely to be taken up for discussion in Parliament this week.

Fadnavis welcomes NCP (SP) MPs’ meeting with PM He further termed a scheduled meeting of a delegation of Opposition NCP (SP) MPs with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday a "good thing"

"The Prime Minister belongs to the country and not to any single party. I don't think there's anything difficult about going to meet him. I am also a chief minister and many leaders from Opposition parties come to meet me. They tell me about their work. So I feel there's no reason to view this differently," he said.

Also Read | Regulating foreign funds sovereign step; US has similar laws: Kwatra