'Open the f-ing strait': Trump's 'living in hell' warning 24 hours before April 6 deadline
The latest warning comes a day after Trump said Iran has 48 hours to make a deal with the US or the American military will unleash ‘hell’.
A day before his April 6 deadline to Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, US President Donald Trump went all out with cuss words against Iran, saying “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day”, and reverting to his original warning of attacks on energy infrastructure.
In an expletive-laden social media post, the US President wrote: “Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell." He said Monday would also be “Bridge Day”, speaking of what the US-Israeli forces would target.
He warned the Islamic Republic regime that “you will be living in hell”, and ended his note with a Muslim signature: “Praise be to Allah”.
In a separate post, Trump said he would hold a news conference on Monday in the Oval Office, after the US military rescued two pilots after Iran downed American aircraft in its airspace.
Original warning, then extension
Trump had threatened Iran on March 21 that the US would “obliterate” its power plants beginning with its biggest one if it failed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway for global oil supplies.
He extended the deadline to April 6 as Pakistan and other mediators sought to trigger talks. But that proposal has not moved as both sides have conflicting pre-conditions. Trump had originally said there were positive signs in negotiations with Tehran. However, after the latest episodes of Iran retaliating hard and downing several US jets, including one F-15E and two C-130 military transport aircraft, followed by the US' rescue of two pilots, tensions have escalated.
‘Deadline’ is April 6
The latest warning comes a day after Trump said Iran has 48 hours, until April 6, to make a deal with the US or the American military will unleash ‘hell’.
“Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them,” Trump said on Saturday.
Iran responds
Iran's consulates, which have recently been active in sharing updates, and jibes at the US-Israel, reacted to Trump's social media post, asking “Is this how you want to be represented in the world?”
“We know that some Americans swear, but is this the best and finest of you as POTUS? Is this how you want to be represented in the world? Language!” wrote the Iran Embassy in Thailand.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMajid Alam
Majid Alam is a Chief Content Producer working at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi. He currently heads shifts at online desk and manages homepage apart from writing, editing and curating articles. With over six years of experience in journalism, Majid has navigated national, politics and international news. His work primarily focuses on the politics of the Hindi heartland, government policies, and South Asia. He also writes on US and Europe’s policies vis-à-vis India. Before joining Hindustan Times, Majid worked at ABP LIVE as the Chief Copy Editor and at News18, where he managed the World and Explainers sections. His articles have featured in Dialogue Earth, The Quint, BMJ, The Diplomat, and Outlook India. Majid has a keen interest in the use of data for storytelling. Majid holds a Masters in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia. He was awarded the Erasmus+ scholarship to study International Affairs at Sciences Po, Paris in 2020. He is also part of the OCEANS Network, an alumni network of Erasmus+ exchange scholars. He is currently serving as the National Representative (India) at the OCEANS Network. Apart from journalism, Majid has a flair for academic writing and loves to teach. He has published a book chapter: 'Bombay Cinema and Postmodernism' in the book: 'Handbook of Research on Social and Cultural Dynamics in Indian Cinema.' He was also part of the OCEANS Network delegation to Hanoi National University of Education in Vietnam in 2025. He has also given guest lecture in digital journalism at AJK MCRC, Jamia Millia Islamia.Read More