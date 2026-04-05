'Open the f-ing strait': Trump's 'living in hell' warning 24 hours before April 6 deadline

A day before his April 6 deadline to Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, US President Donald Trump went all out with cuss words against Iran, saying “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day”, and reverting to his original warning of attacks on energy infrastructure. Trump has warned of strikes against Iran as deadline looms over Hormuz reopening. (REUTERS)

In an expletive-laden social media post, the US President wrote: “Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell." He said Monday would also be “Bridge Day”, speaking of what the US-Israeli forces would target.

He warned the Islamic Republic regime that “you will be living in hell”, and ended his note with a Muslim signature: “Praise be to Allah”.

In a separate post, Trump said he would hold a news conference on Monday in the Oval Office, after the US military rescued two pilots after Iran downed American aircraft in its airspace.

Original warning, then extension Trump had threatened Iran on March 21 that the US would “obliterate” its power plants beginning with its biggest one if it failed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway for global oil supplies.

He extended the deadline to April 6 as Pakistan and other mediators sought to trigger talks. But that proposal has not moved as both sides have conflicting pre-conditions. Trump had originally said there were positive signs in negotiations with Tehran. However, after the latest episodes of Iran retaliating hard and downing several US jets, including one F-15E and two C-130 military transport aircraft, followed by the US' rescue of two pilots, tensions have escalated.

‘Deadline’ is April 6 The latest warning comes a day after Trump said Iran has 48 hours, until April 6, to make a deal with the US or the American military will unleash ‘hell’.

“Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them,” Trump said on Saturday.