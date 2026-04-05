US-Iran war highlights: Iran vows to respond 'in kind’ after Trump's threats to attack power plants

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that he believes there is a "good chance" of making a deal with Iran on Monday, ahead of his deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face heavy bombing.

"I think there is a good chance tomorrow, they are negotiating now," the president told a Fox News journalist.

US-Israeli strikes hit an airport in southwestern Iran on Sunday. The state media reported that Shahid (Qasem) Soleimani International Airport was hit in an airstrike.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that the airman rescued from inside Iran after his warplane was downed was “seriously wounded.”

"We have rescued the seriously wounded, and really brave, F-15 Crew Member/Officer, from deep inside the mountains of Iran," Trump said on his Truth Social platform, after previously describing the airman as only "injured" and "safe and sound."

Trump also added that he will be holding a conference with the military at the Oval Office on Monday, at 1:00 pm (local time).

Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Sunday claimed responsibility for attacks on petrochemical plants in the UAE, Kuwait, Israel and Bahrain.

In a statement, the IRGC warned its attacks against US economic interests would be intensified if attacks on civilian targets in Iran are repeated.

Iranian drone attacks hit various targets in Kuwait on, with state energy company, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, reporting fires and "severe material damage" at some operating units.

Iran's military on Sunday said that the US operation to rescue a missing airman from a downed American fighter jet, used an abandoned airport in southern Isfahan province.

"The so-called US military rescue operation, planned as a deception and escape mission at an abandoned airport in southern Isfahan under the pretext of recovering the pilot of a downed aircraft, was completely foiled," said Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesman for the military's central command, Khatam Al-Anbiya.

Iran said that it had shot down two C-130 aircraft and also destroyed several “flying objects” during a US operation aimed at locating a stranded airman. Meanwhile, authorities in Abu Dhabi are responding to multiple fires that broke out at the Borouge Petrochemicals Factory after debris fell following successful interceptions.

Iran’s ‘big surprise’ for US

In remarks reported by the Fars news agency, the official said the US’ “target bank is inaccurate” and rejected Trump’s threat to hit bridges, calling it “laughable”. He said such warnings came after the “failure of American military operations”, including the loss of its warplanes.

“We have a big surprise for America and the regime. It only takes a little time,” the official warned. “Their behaviour in southern Iran may also shift the timing of events in our favour.”

The official added, “We have learned well in asymmetric warfare how to wear down the enemy. America has failed in its strategy of clean, quick, and easy attack.”

Kuwait says 2 power and water plants attacked

Kuwait said two power and water desalination plants were hit by Iranian drones, causing “significant material damage”. Two power generation units have gone out of service, news agency Reuters reported.

A separate Iranian drone strike also caused "significant" damage to a government building in Kuwait City on Saturday evening, the finance ministry said. No deaths or injuries were reported.

Trump gives Iran 48-hour ultimatum to open Hormuz Strait, Tehran rejects it

Iran’s central military command on Saturday dismissed US President Donald Trump’s warning to destroy key infrastructure if Tehran did not agree to a peace deal within 48 hours.

General Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi described Trump’s ultimatum as "a helpless, nervous, unbalanced and stupid action".

Earlier, Trump wrote on social media: "Time is running out -- 48 hours before all Hell will reign (sic) down on them."

Iran vows to open ‘gates of hell’ if attacks escalate

The head of the joint military command said Iran would strike all infrastructure used by US forces in the region, along with Israel’s infrastructure, if attacks on Iran increase.

Gen Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi made the remarks on Saturday evening, as reported by state media, shortly after Trump warned Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face severe consequences.