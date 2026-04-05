US-Iran war highlights: Iran vows to respond 'in kind’ after Trump's threats to attack power plants
US Iran war highlights: Donald Trump said there is a ‘good chance’ that US will make a deal with Iran on Monday. Earlier, he gave a fresh warning to Tehran to open the Strait of Hormuz or it will be ‘living in hell.’
- 1:47 AM IST, Apr 6Key points so far
- 1:27 AM IST, Apr 6Iran says US bombarded its own aircraft, personnel
- 12:41 AM IST, Apr 6Who is the US airman rescued from downed jet in Iran?
- 12:19 AM IST, Apr 6Death toll from Israeli attacks in Beirut rises to 8
- 11:26 PM IST, Apr 5Houses damaged in Syria’s Quneitra by debris after Israeli interception of Iranian drone
- 10:42 PM IST, Apr 5Oil prices open higher
- 10:41 PM IST, Apr 5Kuwait says its air defence systems intercepting missile and drone threats
- 10:24 PM IST, Apr 5UAE says air defences responding to missile and drone threats
- 9:49 PM IST, Apr 5Israeli attack on Lebanon’s Ain Saadeh kills 3
- 9:35 PM IST, Apr 5Fifteen ships passed through Strait of Hormuz with permission from Iran over past 24 hours, report says
- 9:17 PM IST, Apr 5Ukraine, Syria agree to cooperate on security, Zelensky says
- 8:51 PM IST, Apr 5Jordan says it intercepted Iranian missiles, drones over its territory
- 8:16 PM IST, Apr 53 missing in Haifa apartment building strike
- 8:15 PM IST, Apr 54 wounded in fire at UAE’s Khor Fakkan port
- 7:54 PM IST, Apr 5Israel’s wartime injury toll rises to 6,951
- 7:46 PM IST, Apr 5Lebanon's Christians mark Easter in solidarity with war-hit south
- 7:30 PM IST, Apr 5Reactions in US on Donald Trump's social media post
- 7:15 PM IST, Apr 5MSF condemns Israeli strike near Beirut hospital
- 6:41 PM IST, Apr 5Israel strikes apartment building east of Beirut
- 6:28 PM IST, Apr 5OPEC output boost aims to ease economic pressure of Hormuz disruptions
- 5:47 PM IST, Apr 5Trump appears to extend Iran deadline in cryptic post
- 5:22 PM IST, Apr 5Iranian mission to UN accuses Trump of threatening civilian infrastructure, calls it ‘war crime’
- 4:44 PM IST, Apr 5Israel says Haifa residential building suffers direct hit in Iran attack
- 4:31 PM IST, Apr 5Trump says US feared ‘Iran trap’ during dramatic F-15 crew rescue
- 4:17 PM IST, Apr 5Iran parliament speaker says Trump's actions are dragging US into ‘living hell’
- 4:12 PM IST, Apr 5Russia says US should abandon 'language of ultimatums' on Iran
- 4:08 PM IST, Apr 5Israel army says residential building in Haifa area hit Iranian missiles
- 3:44 PM IST, Apr 5UAE says Iran strategy will boost Israeli influence in the Gulf
- 3:23 PM IST, Apr 5How India's neighbours are dealing with global energy crisis triggered by US-Iran war
- 3:13 PM IST, Apr 5UAE dealing with incident after port targeted
- 2:52 PM IST, Apr 5China ready to cooperate with Russia to ease Middle East tension
- 2:42 PM IST, Apr 5Trump says 'good chance' of deal with Iran on Monday
- 2:20 PM IST, Apr 5Container ship reports incident at UAE's Khor Fakkan port
- 2:12 PM IST, Apr 5‘We sent guns to Iranian protestors, I think Kurds took them,' says Trump
- 2:03 PM IST, Apr 5Trump says deal with Iran possible by Monday, negotiation ongoing
- 1:34 PM IST, Apr 5Hormuz passage is closed to our enemies only, says Iran
- 1:24 PM IST, Apr 5US-Israeli strikes hit airport in southwestern Iran
- 1:19 PM IST, Apr 5Pro-Iran groups attack US diplomatic sites in Iraq
- 12:53 PM IST, Apr 5Netanyahu hails 'incredible' rescue of US airman from Iran
- 12:45 PM IST, Apr 5Trump says US airman rescued in Iran was 'seriously wounded'
- 12:42 PM IST, Apr 5Fire breaks out at petrochemical plant in Abu Dhabi
- 12:33 PM IST, Apr 5Iran says recently arrested people not related to late commander Soleimani
- 12:28 PM IST, Apr 5Trump to hold conference on Monday after airman rescued
- 12:24 PM IST, Apr 5Trump threatens to attack Iran's power plant, bridges
- 12:18 PM IST, Apr 5Trump says ‘highly respected colonel’ evacuated in rescue mission
- 12:02 PM IST, Apr 5Israel's defence minister vows to kill Iran leaders
- 11:39 AM IST, Apr 5Iran says it hit petrochemical plants across Gulf countries
- 11:37 AM IST, Apr 5Iran Guards warn of intensifying strikes on US if Iran civillians are targeted
- 11:25 AM IST, Apr 5Lebanese army says soldier killed in Israeli attack in southern Lebanon
- 11:12 AM IST, Apr 5Iran drones cause 'severe damage' to oil infrastructure, says Kuwait
- 10:59 AM IST, Apr 5Israel provided intelligence, halted attacks to help US with rescue operation
- 10:49 AM IST, Apr 5Israel says it helped with intelligence in US rescue operation of airman
- 10:33 AM IST, Apr 5Iranian drones hit Kuwait Petroleum Corporation units
- 10:29 AM IST, Apr 5Oman hold talks with Iran to ensure smooth traffic flow in Strait of Hormuz
- 10:18 AM IST, Apr 5Iran says several 'enemy aircraft' destroyed during US pilot rescue mission
- 10:16 AM IST, Apr 5Israel strikes building in south Beirut after warning
- 10:02 AM IST, Apr 5Iran, Oman hold discussions to ensure smooth flow of transit through Hormuz
- 9:50 AM IST, Apr 5Iran military says US rescue operation used abandoned airport in southern Isfahan
- 9:31 AM IST, Apr 5Israeli army says striking Hezbollah sites in Beirut
- 9:28 AM IST, Apr 5Iran says two C-130 planes and 2 blackhawk helicopters were downed
- 9:12 AM IST, Apr 5Trump's ‘time is running out’ warning for Iran
- 8:59 AM IST, Apr 5Easter in Jerusalem overshadowed by war
- 8:39 AM IST, Apr 5China condemns US strikes on Iran's civilian infrastructure
- 8:24 AM IST, Apr 5Iran internet blackout is world's longest nationwide shutdown: NetBlocks
- 8:12 AM IST, Apr 5Iran shares photo of downed US aircraft in Isfahan
- 7:59 AM IST, Apr 5Sirens blare in northern Israel, including Haifa
- 7:33 AM IST, Apr 5Pakistan, Iran foreign ministers discuss de-escalation of war
- 7:14 AM IST, Apr 5Five killed in Iran in strikes during US pilot rescue, reports local media
- 7:01 AM IST, Apr 5Fires break out at Abu Dhabi's Borouge Petrochemicals Factory
- 6:54 AM IST, Apr 5Iran claims shooting down US C-130 aircraft, ‘flying objects’
- 6:31 AM IST, Apr 5Bahrain's Bapco says tank caught fire at storage facility
- 5:56 AM IST, Apr 5Iran executes two men involved in January protests, says report
- 5:35 AM IST, Apr 5Iran claims shooting down US aircraft searching for missing pilot
- 5:12 AM IST, Apr 5Gulf region continues to respond to attacks from Iran
- 4:57 AM IST, Apr 5US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran claims US aircraft involved in searching missing crew member destroyed
- 4:47 AM IST, Apr 5Rescues kept secret to avoid risk to operation, says Trump
- 4:29 AM IST, Apr 5Trump says rescued US aviator sustained injuries
- 4:18 AM IST, Apr 5‘We got him’, says Trump on rescued US aviator
- 4:10 AM IST, Apr 5Rescued US crew member from downed F-15 extracted, ‘safely out’ of Iran
- 4:03 AM IST, Apr 5Iran warns US against any escalation
- 3:44 AM IST, Apr 5Rescued US aviator still ‘not safe’, says report
- 3:28 AM IST, Apr 5More details on US' rescue operation of missing crew member
- 3:17 AM IST, Apr 5Second US aviator from downed F15 jet recovered from Iran: Report
- 2:56 AM IST, Apr 5UAE says ‘responding to missile threat’
- 2:42 AM IST, Apr 5Trump says Tehran strike killed military leaders
- 2:27 AM IST, Apr 5Trump gives Iran 48-hr ultimatum to open Hormuz, Tehran rejects it
- 2:15 AM IST, Apr 5Kuwait says Iranian drones strike oil sector complex, power, govt sites
- 2:06 AM IST, Apr 5Iran vows to open ‘gates of hell’ if attacks escalate
- 2:02 AM IST, Apr 53 killed in northwestern Iran
- 1:56 AM IST, Apr 5Kuwait says 2 power and water plants attacked
- 1:48 AM IST, Apr 5Iran warns of ‘a big surprise’ for US, Israel
US Iran war highlights: The Israeli military and medics said on Sunday that a missile fired from Iran hit a residential building in the northern city of Haifa, injuring four people. Follow the latest updates here. The building was hit by a "direct impact of a missile", the military told AFP. The strike occurred minutes after the military warned it had detected a new round of missiles fired from Iran....Read More
US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that he believes there is a "good chance" of making a deal with Iran on Monday, ahead of his deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face heavy bombing.
"I think there is a good chance tomorrow, they are negotiating now," the president told a Fox News journalist.
US-Israeli strikes hit an airport in southwestern Iran on Sunday. The state media reported that Shahid (Qasem) Soleimani International Airport was hit in an airstrike.
US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that the airman rescued from inside Iran after his warplane was downed was “seriously wounded.”
"We have rescued the seriously wounded, and really brave, F-15 Crew Member/Officer, from deep inside the mountains of Iran," Trump said on his Truth Social platform, after previously describing the airman as only "injured" and "safe and sound."
Trump also added that he will be holding a conference with the military at the Oval Office on Monday, at 1:00 pm (local time).
Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Sunday claimed responsibility for attacks on petrochemical plants in the UAE, Kuwait, Israel and Bahrain.
In a statement, the IRGC warned its attacks against US economic interests would be intensified if attacks on civilian targets in Iran are repeated.
Iranian drone attacks hit various targets in Kuwait on, with state energy company, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, reporting fires and "severe material damage" at some operating units.
Iran's military on Sunday said that the US operation to rescue a missing airman from a downed American fighter jet, used an abandoned airport in southern Isfahan province.
"The so-called US military rescue operation, planned as a deception and escape mission at an abandoned airport in southern Isfahan under the pretext of recovering the pilot of a downed aircraft, was completely foiled," said Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesman for the military's central command, Khatam Al-Anbiya.
Iran said that it had shot down two C-130 aircraft and also destroyed several “flying objects” during a US operation aimed at locating a stranded airman. Meanwhile, authorities in Abu Dhabi are responding to multiple fires that broke out at the Borouge Petrochemicals Factory after debris fell following successful interceptions.
Iran’s ‘big surprise’ for US
In remarks reported by the Fars news agency, the official said the US’ “target bank is inaccurate” and rejected Trump’s threat to hit bridges, calling it “laughable”. He said such warnings came after the “failure of American military operations”, including the loss of its warplanes.
“We have a big surprise for America and the regime. It only takes a little time,” the official warned. “Their behaviour in southern Iran may also shift the timing of events in our favour.”
The official added, “We have learned well in asymmetric warfare how to wear down the enemy. America has failed in its strategy of clean, quick, and easy attack.”
Kuwait says 2 power and water plants attacked
Kuwait said two power and water desalination plants were hit by Iranian drones, causing “significant material damage”. Two power generation units have gone out of service, news agency Reuters reported.
A separate Iranian drone strike also caused "significant" damage to a government building in Kuwait City on Saturday evening, the finance ministry said. No deaths or injuries were reported.
Trump gives Iran 48-hour ultimatum to open Hormuz Strait, Tehran rejects it
Iran’s central military command on Saturday dismissed US President Donald Trump’s warning to destroy key infrastructure if Tehran did not agree to a peace deal within 48 hours.
General Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi described Trump’s ultimatum as "a helpless, nervous, unbalanced and stupid action".
Earlier, Trump wrote on social media: "Time is running out -- 48 hours before all Hell will reign (sic) down on them."
Iran vows to open ‘gates of hell’ if attacks escalate
The head of the joint military command said Iran would strike all infrastructure used by US forces in the region, along with Israel’s infrastructure, if attacks on Iran increase.
Gen Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi made the remarks on Saturday evening, as reported by state media, shortly after Trump warned Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face severe consequences.
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US Iran war LIVE updates: Key points so far
US Iran war LIVE updates: Here are some key points:
- Iran’s joint military command spokesperson said Sunday that the US had to bombard its own military aircraft and personnel that were struck and downed by Iranian fighters to “prevent embarrassment for President Trump and the hollow image of its military.”
- Al Jazeera Arabic is reporting that the death toll from Israeli attacks on Beirut’s Jnah and Ain Saadeh has risen to eight killed and 55 wounded.
- The United Arab Emirates said Monday its air defences were responding to a missile and drone attack.
- Israeli strikes in Lebanon on Sunday killed at least 15 people, a day after Israel threatened to hit Lebanon's main border crossing with Syria, forcing it to close.
- The sudden increase in US gasoline prices felt by American consumers is set to be on full display in key inflation data due out this coming week.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran says US bombarded its own aircraft, personnel
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran’s joint military command spokesperson said Sunday that the US had to bombard its own military aircraft and personnel that were struck and downed by Iranian fighters to “prevent embarrassment for President Trump and the hollow image of its military.”
Ebrahim Zolfaghari added that several US military aircraft entered Iranian airspace to carry out a rescue operation for the pilot of a downed US fighter jet, but said Iranian fighters and air defense systems struck the aircraft and forced them to make an emergency landing in an area south of Isfahan.
A regional intelligence official, who was briefed on the covert mission and who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss it, told AP that the US military blew up two transport planes due to a technical malfunction that forced them to bring in additional aircraft to complete the rescue.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Who is the US airman rescued from downed jet in Iran?
US Iran war LIVE updates: Little is known about his identity, but he was the weapons system operator sitting behind the pilot aboard the advanced F-15E fighter jet shot down last Friday.
The pilot was said by Trump to have been rescued by special forces in a daylight mission on Friday shortly after the crash in the rugged Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province of southwest Iran.
After ejecting, the missing weapons expert shouted "God is good" over the radio, apparently reflecting his firm religious beliefs, the Axios news site reported, citing Trump and US officials.
The airman was wounded after his ejection but could still walk, reportedly scaling a 2,100-metre (7,000-foot) ridgeline in the mountains before hiding in a crevice, according to The New York Times and Axios.
Trump wrote on Sunday that he had been "seriously wounded".
US Iran war LIVE updates: Death toll from Israeli attacks in Beirut rises to 8
Al Jazeera Arabic is reporting that the death toll from Israeli attacks on Beirut’s Jnah and Ain Saadeh has risen to eight killed and 55 wounded.
The attack on Jnah killed five, including a 15-year-old girl and wounded 52 others, including eight children.
The attack on Ain Saadeh hills in the Matn district killed three people, including two women, and wounded three others – all women.
Earlier on Sunday, the Lebanese Ministry of Health said at least 1,461 people have been killed in Israeli attacks since March 2 while 4,430 others have been wounded.
US Iran war LIVE updates: UAE says air defences responding to missile, drone attack
The United Arab Emirates said Monday its air defences were responding to a missile and drone attack.
Air defence systems "are actively engaging with missiles and UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) threats," the defence ministry (MOD) posted on X.
"MOD asserts that the sounds heard across the country are the result of ongoing engaging operations of missiles and UAVs."
US Iran war LIVE updates: Israel renews Lebanon strikes
Israeli strikes in Lebanon on Sunday killed at least 15 people, a day after Israel threatened to hit Lebanon's main border crossing with Syria, forcing it to close.
Israel has launched airstrikes across Lebanon as well as a ground invasion in the south since March 2, when armed group Hezbollah entered the Middle East war on the side of its backer Iran.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Houses damaged in Syria’s Quneitra by debris after Israeli interception of Iranian drone
Several houses in Khan Arnaba, a town in Syria’s Quneitra province, have sustained damage from falling debris after an Iranian drone was intercepted by Israeli air defences.
Syria’s state-run Alikhbaria TV quoted Quneitra’s media directorate as saying that debris caused material damage but there were no reports of injuries.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Oil prices open higher
Brent crude futures gained $2.4, or 2.2 per cent, to $111.43 a barrel.
US West Texas Intermediate crude futures, meanwhile, rose $3, or 2.7 per cent, to trade at $114.57 per barrel.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Kuwait says its air defence systems intercepting missile and drone threats
The General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army has said that air defence systems were intercepting hostile and missile drone attacks.
In a statement, the army said the sound of any explosions heard is the result of interceptions.
US Iran war LIVE updates: UAE says air defences responding to missile and drone threats
The United Arab Emirates' Defence Ministry has said that its air defence systems are responding to missile and drone threats.
In a statement, the ministry said the sounds heard in the sky are the result of ongoing interceptions.
US Iran war LIVE updates: US inflation seen spiking in first snapshot since Iran War began
The sudden increase in US gasoline prices felt by American consumers is set to be on full display in key inflation data due out this coming week.
Economists are pencilling in a 1% increase in the consumer price index for March — the sharpest one-month advance since 2022 — after the Iran war pushed gas prices at the pump up by about $1 per gallon.
At the same time, the core CPI, excluding energy and food, probably rose 0.3% from a month earlier, according to a Bloomberg survey ahead of the Bureau of Labour Statistics report due Friday.
Oil prices have been roiled by five weeks of conflict, climbing to almost $120 a barrel last month as key Middle East energy assets came under attack and Iran effectively closed the critical Strait of Hormuz, creating what the International Energy Agency called the biggest supply disruption in the history of the market.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Israeli attack on Lebanon’s Ain Saadeh kills 3
Lebanon’s Health Ministry says at least three people have been killed and three others wounded in an Israeli air attack on Ain Saadeh, east of Beirut.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Fifteen ships passed through Strait of Hormuz with permission from Iran over past 24 hours, report says
The IRGC-affiliated Fars news agency reported that 15 ships passed through the Strait of Hormuz with Iran's permission over the past 24 hours, according to the latest figures.
According to Fars, maritime traffic through the key waterway is still 90 per cent lower than it was before the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Ukraine, Syria agree to cooperate on security, Zelensky says
Ukraine and Syria pledged greater security cooperation in talks on Sunday, President Volodymyr Zelensky said as Kyiv seeks to promote its military expertise across the region following the outbreak of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.
Zelensky, continuing his tour of Middle East countries, met with his Syrian counterpart, Ahmed al-Sharaa, in Damascus.
"We agreed to work together to provide more security and opportunities for development for our societies," Zelensky wrote on Telegram.
In a later post, Zelensky said there had been wide-ranging discussions with the Syrian leader and three-way talks that included Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.
"We managed to discuss everything: from security and defence issues and the situation in the region due to all the events around Iran to energy and infrastructure cooperation between our countries," Zelensky wrote.
In recent weeks, Zelensky has visited Middle East countries, offering Ukrainian expertise in countering drone and missile attacks developed during its four-year war with Russia.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Hezbollah claims multiple attacks on Israeli troops
Hezbollah has claimed that it has carried out a series of attacks on Israeli forces and sites in northern Israel and along the border with southern Lebanon.
In a statement, Hezbollah said explosive devices targeting Israeli forces were deployed near the town of Shamaa in southern Lebanon, and later fired on what it described as a rescue force arriving at the scene.
It also said it launched rocket attacks targeting Israeli army positions and gatherings near the town of Ainata, as well as areas east of the Khiam detention centre.
The group further reported firing rockets towards the northern Israeli towns of Nahariya and Metula, and said it targeted the Meron air operations command and control base in northern Israel.
There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Jordan says it intercepted Iranian missiles, drones over its territory
The Jordanian military says it shot down two missiles and two drones fired from Iran over the country’s territory in the past 24 hours.
In a statement carried by the Jordan News Agency, a spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate said authorities also responded to 18 reports of falling debris and projectiles during the same period.
No injuries were reported, though some material damage occurred, the spokesperson added.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran vows to respond ‘in kind’ to any US attacks on its infrastructure
Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei responded to Trump’s latest threats against his country.
“Our armed forces have made it clear that in case Iran’s infrastructure is attacked, we would react in kind,” he said.
“Our armed forces would target any similar infrastructure that is owned or in any way or manner related to the United States or contributes to their act of aggression against Iran.”
US Iran war LIVE updates: 3 missing in Haifa apartment building strike
Israel’s Fire and Rescue Authority said Sunday that it was searching for three people in the northern Israeli city of Haifa after an Iranian missile strike.
Paramedics said they rushed to the scene and searched through the rubble to dig out the injured, finding an older man in serious condition. They added that three other people were mildly injured, including a baby.
The rescuers described the damage as resulting from a direct hit, but it was not immediately clear if the building had been struck by a missile or shrapnel from an interception.
US Iran war LIVE updates: 4 wounded in fire at UAE’s Khor Fakkan port
The United Arab Emirates’ Sharjah government said that one Nepali and three Pakistani nationals were wounded Sunday in a fire caused by falling debris from an intercepted Iranian projectile at Khor Fakkan port, according to a statement posted on the social platform X.
One individual was severely wounded and had to be hospitalised, while the others suffered mild and moderate injuries, the statement said.
The statement did not specify whether the intercepted projectile was a missile or a drone.
US Iran war LIVE updates: How many people have been killed in the Iran war?
Thousands of people have been killed across the Middle East in the Iran war, which began when the U.S. and Israel struck Iran on February 28. Those strikes triggered Iranian attacks on Israel, U.S. bases and the Gulf states, while opening a new front in Lebanon.
Here are the latest death tolls reported.
IRAN
U.S.-based rights group HRANA said 3,540 people have been killed since the war erupted. It said 1,616 of those were civilians, including at least 244 children.
The group says its data comes from field reports, local contacts, medical and emergency sources, civil society networks, open-source materials and official statements.
The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said that at least 1,900 people have been killed and 20,000 injured in Iran in the U.S.-Israeli strikes so far. It was not clear if those figures included at least 104 people who the Iranian military said were killed in a U.S. attack on an Iranian warship off Sri Lanka on March 4.
LEBANON
Lebanese authorities say 1,461 people have been killed in Israeli strikes since March 2, including at least 124 children.
More than 400 fighters from Hezbollah have been killed since the Lebanese armed group launched attacks in a new war with Israel on March 2, two sources familiar with the group's count told Reuters. It is unclear if the death toll reported by the authorities includes the fighters. At least 10 Lebanese soldiers have been killed since March 2 in Israeli strikes on Lebanon, with most of the casualties in southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese army.
Meanwhile, three United Nations peacekeepers from Indonesia were killed in two separate incidents in southern Lebanon, one from a roadside explosion, the other from a projectile.
IRAQ
At least 108 people have been killed since the start of the crisis, according to Iraqi health authorities. Those include civilians, members of the Iran-affiliated Shi'ite Popular Mobilisation Forces, U.S.-allied Kurdish Peshmerga fighters, police and army.
One foreign crew member was killed in an attack on tankers near an Iraqi port, according to port security officials.
ISRAEL
Missiles launched from Iran and Lebanon have killed 19 people in Israel, according to Israel's ambulance service. The Israeli military said 10 of its soldiers were also killed in southern Lebanon. Separately, Israeli forces misfired and killed an Israeli farmer near the border with Lebanon on March 22.
UNITED STATES
Thirteen service members have been killed. Six were confirmed dead after a U.S. military refuelling aircraft crashed over Iraq, the U.S. military said, while seven others have been killed in action during operations against Iran.
Twelve U.S. troops were wounded, two of them seriously, in an Iranian military strike on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, a U.S. official told Reuters on Friday.
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Twelve people have been killed in Iranian attacks, including two army soldiers, according to the UAE authorities. The latest fatality occurred when debris from an intercepted attack fell on Abu Dhabi's Habshan gas facilities.
QATAR
Seven people were killed on March 22 in a deadly helicopter crash in Qatar's territorial waters after a technical malfunction during "routine duty," according to Qatar's defence ministry. No further details were provided. Four of those killed were Qatari armed forces personnel, one was a Turkish serviceman from the Qatar-Turkey joint forces, and two were technicians working for Turkish defence manufacturer Aselsan.
KUWAIT
Authorities have reported seven deaths, including three people killed in Iranian attacks, two interior ministry officers and two army soldiers.
WEST BANK
Four Palestinian women were killed in an Iranian missile attack in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
SYRIA
Four people were killed when an Iranian missile struck a building in the southern city of Sweida on February 28, state news agency SANA said.
BAHRAIN
Two people were killed in two separate Iranian attacks, with the most recent hitting a residential building in the capital Manama, according to the interior ministry.
The UAE's defence ministry said on March 24 that one of its civilian contractors was killed in an Iranian attack on Bahrain. It identified the contractor as a Moroccan national.
OMAN
Two people were reported killed on March 13 in a drone strike on an industrial zone in Sohar province, marking the first fatalities inside the country, which had been hosting mediation talks between the U.S. and Iran. One person died earlier when a projectile hit a tanker off the coast of Muscat, the vessel's manager said.
SAUDI ARABIA
Two people were killed when a projectile fell on a residential location in Al-Kharj city, southeast of the capital Riyadh.
FRANCE
One French soldier was killed, and six others were wounded after a drone attack in northern Iraq, where they were providing counter-terrorism training.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Israel’s wartime injury toll rises to 6,951
Israel’s Ministry of Health says 6,951 people have been injured and taken to hospitals since the US-Israeli war on Iran began on February 28.
Of those, 123 patients remain hospitalised, including two in “critical condition”, the ministry said.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Lebanon's Christians mark Easter in solidarity with war-hit south
Lebanese Christians marked Easter Sunday by turning their prayers to the south, where villages remain trapped by fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.
This year's celebrations were dedicated to "people in the south," said Jenny Yazbek al?Jamal, as she left mass at a church in Beirut's northern suburb of Jdeideh.
With family living in the region, the 55-year-old said she feels like "one of them".
It is not only Christian villages suffering in this war added al-Jamal, who leads the parish choir.
"Muslim villages too... we stand with all the people of the south who were forced to flee their homes."
US Iran war LIVE updates: Reactions in US on Donald Trump's social media post
Here is how Democratic and some Republican lawmakers and others have responded to US President Donald Trump’s expletive-laden social media post threatening Iran.
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Trump “is ranting like an unhinged madman on social media” while “threatening possible war crimes and alienating allies”.
Democratic Congressman Gregory Meeks, chair of House Foreign Affairs Committee, said that Trump’s post “used language that was profane and incoherent”. He added: “That is not strength-it raises the risk of miscalculation, undermines US credibility, and makes diplomacy more difficult.”
Democratic Senator Chris Murphy said that the post was “completely, utterly unhinged. He’s already killed thousands. He’s going to kill thousands more.”
Former Trump ally and ex-Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has also attacked the President, saying that it was “NOT what we promised the American people when they overwhelmingly voted in 2024, I know, I was there more than most. This is not making America great again, this is evil.”
US Iran war LIVE updates: MSF condemns Israeli strike near Beirut hospital
Doctors Without Borders, known by its French acronym MSF, has condemned an Israeli air strike on a densely populated area in Beirut, just metres from Rafik Hariri Public Hospital, and called for the protection of civilians and health facilities.
The organisation said today’s attack was followed by a mass-casualty influx at the hospital, with people arriving bleeding and on the shoulders of others. In the first hour after the Israeli bombing, four people were killed and nearly 40 injured, MSF said.
“We are seeing elderly people and adolescents arriving with critical injuries to the head, chest and abdomen, including shrapnel wounds,” Dr Luna Hammad, MSF’s medical coordinator at the hospital, said in a statement.
“When strikes hit crowded residential areas without warning, the consequences are severe: both in human casualties and in hospitals’ capacity to respond.”
US Iran war LIVE updates: Israel strikes apartment building east of Beirut
Israel has struck an apartment building east of Beirut, Lebanon state media is reporting.
US Iran war LIVE updates: OPEC output boost aims to ease economic pressure of Hormuz disruptions
Iran is pressing the point that it should control traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
Around 100 ships a day would normally pass through the strait, but that number has now dropped to single digits, with an estimated 2,000 to 3,000 vessels stranded on either side.
Negotiations are ongoing, with Iran and Oman working on a protocol for Hormuz, raising hopes of progress through dialogue.
To deal with the shortage, OPEC countries have increased production by 206,000 barrels per day for May 2026, committing to further adjustments to make up for supply shortfalls in the market.
The move by OPEC is aimed at easing economic pressure on a global scale.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Israel army chief visits troops in south Lebanon, vows to up strikes
Israel's military chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir visited troops in southern Lebanon on Sunday and pledged to intensify strikes against Hezbollah.
"The IDF is striking Hezbollah, a terrorist organisation, with determination, extensively, and across multiple fronts," Zamir said during a visit to Ras el-Bayada area in southern Lebanon, according to a statement issued by the military.
"Over 1,000 Hezbollah terrorists have been eliminated, and that number will continue to rise. The damage to Hezbollah will intensify."
Zamir said the military was working to "suppress and reduce high-trajectory fire" coming from Hezbollah.
"This will take time but we will continue to significantly degrade their capabilities," he said, adding that disarming Hezbollah continues to be Israel's "top-tier goal".
"The IDF is engaging Hezbollah in precise operations in order to strengthen defence and push the threat away from northern communities. We will remain on this line as long as required," Zamir added.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Trump appears to extend Iran deadline in cryptic post
US President Donald Trump on Sunday appeared to extend by 24 hours his deadline for Iran to make a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face devastating infrastructure attacks.
"Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!" he simply said on his Truth Social platform.
The new deadline, 0000 GMT Wednesday, would mean another day for Tehran to attempt to placate the mercurial US leader or risk him following through on a threat to destroy the country's power plants and bridges.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iranian mission to UN accuses Trump of threatening civilian infrastructure, calls it ‘war crime’
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iranian mission to UN on Sunday said, “Once again, the US President openly threatened to destroy infrastructure essential to civilian survival in Iran. ”If the conscience of the United Nations were alive, it would not remain silent in the face of the overt and shameless threat by the war-mongering President of the United States to target civilian infrastructure," it said in a post on X.
“This is direct and public incitement to terrorise civilians and clear evidence of intent to commit war crime.”
US Iran war LIVE updates: Israel says Haifa residential building suffers direct hit in Iran attack
US Iran war LIVE updates: The Israeli military and medics said on Sunday that a missile fired from Iran hit a residential building in the northern city of Haifa, injuring four people.
The building was hit by a "direct impact of a missile", the military told AFP. When asked if it was a missile fired from Iran, it said: “Yes.” The strike occurred minutes after the military warned it had detected a new round of missiles fired from Iran.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Trump says US feared ‘Iran trap’ during dramatic F-15 crew rescue
US President Donald Trump said American officials suspected a possible “Iranian trap” while attempting to rescue a downed F-15 crew member, according to Axios information cited by Reuters.
He revealed that a radio signal from the stranded officer initially raised concerns that it could be a setup to lure US forces into danger during the high-risk operation, the Axios report stated.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran parliament speaker says Trump's actions are dragging US into ‘living hell’
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran's Parliament speaker Qalibaf on Sunday told US President Donald Trump that his "reckless moves are dragging the United States into a living HELL for every single family, our whole region is going to burn because you insist on following Netanyahu's command.”
In a post on X he wrote, “Make no mistake: You won’t gain anything through war crimes.”
US Iran war LIVE updates: Russia says US should abandon 'language of ultimatums' on Iran
US Iran war LIVE updates: Russia expressed hope on Sunday that efforts to de-escalate the Iran conflict would bear fruit and said the United States would contribute by "abandoning the language of ultimatums and returning the situation to a negotiating track".
The Russian Foreign Ministry statement was issued after a conversation between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Israel army says residential building in Haifa area hit Iranian missiles
US Iran war LIVE updates: Israel army on Sunday said that residential buildings in the Haifa area were hit by a direct missile fired by Iran. Earlier, Iran said it had targeted petrochemical plants in the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain, along with a refinery in Israel and a gas facility in the UAE on Sunday.
US Iran war LIVE updates: UAE says Iran strategy will boost Israeli influence in the Gulf
US Iran war LIVE updates: Israeli influence in the Gulf will increase as a result of Iran's strategy in the region, UAE presidential advisor Anwar Gargash said on Sunday, as Tehran pressed an air campaign against its neighbours.
"The Iranian strategy will actually concretise the American role... It will not reduce it. We will also see Israeli influence become more prominent in the Gulf, not less," Gargash said, in remarks released to the media on Sunday.
US Iran war LIVE updates: How India's neighbours are dealing with global energy crisis triggered by US-Iran war
US Iran war LIVE updates: As the US-Iran war escalates and global energy flows remain disrupted, several neighbouring countries, such as Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal, continue to face fuel shortages. Along with help from India, several countries have announced measures to reduce fuel and energy consumption as the war in West Asia rages on.
With India also affected by the Strait of Hormuz blockade, the Centre has stated that it has received requests for assistance from neighbouring countries.
US Iran war LIVE updates: UAE dealing with incident after port targeted
US Iran war LIVE updates: Authorities in the United Arab Emirates' Sharjah were dealing with an incident on Sunday, according to official media, after a key port in the Gulf of Oman was targeted.
"The competent authorities in the emirate are dealing with an incident that targeted Khor Fakkan port today," UAE state news agency WAM said, as Iran pressed its aerial campaign against its Gulf neighbours, adding that there were currently no injuries reported.
US Iran war LIVE updates: China ready to cooperate with Russia to ease Middle East tension
US Iran war LIVE updates: China is willing to continue to cooperate with Russia at the U.N. Security Council and make efforts to cool down the Middle East situation, Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in a phone call, state agency Xinhua reported.
Wang said the fundamental way to resolve navigation issues in the Strait of Hormuz is to achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible, adding that China has always advocated a political settlement of hotspot issues through dialogue and negotiation.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Trump says 'good chance' of deal with Iran on Monday
US Iran war LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump said Sunday he believes there is a "good chance" of making a deal with Iran on Monday, ahead of his deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face heavy bombing.
"I think there is a good chance tomorrow, they are negotiating now," the president told a Fox News journalist.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Container ship reports incident at UAE's Khor Fakkan port
US Iran war LIVE updates: The captain of a container ship reported seeing multiple splashes from unknown projectiles in close proximity to the ship at UAE's Khor Fakkan port, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Sunday.
US Iran war LIVE updates: ‘We sent guns to Iranian protestors, I think Kurds took them,' says Trump
US Iran war LIVE updates: President Donald Trump on Sunday claimed that the US provided guns to the anti-regime protestors in Iran, adding that the “Kurds took the guns”.
"We sent guns to the Iranian protestors, a lot of them. We sent them to the Kurds. I think the Kurds took the guns," Trump said while sharing the details during a telephonic interview with Fox News on Sunday.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Trump says deal with Iran possible by Monday, negotiations ongoing
US Iran war LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump said a deal with Iran is possible by Monday, and that Iran was negotiating, Fox News reported on Sunday, following an interview with the president.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Hormuz passage is closed to our enemies only, says Iran
US Iran war LIVE updates: Stating that the source of the global energy disruption is Israel-US war against Iran, Dr Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in India, said on Sunday that the Strait of Hormuz is closed for Tehran's enemies and other countries are "free to pass" through it.
In an interview with ANI, Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi said some Indian ships have passed through Hormuz and hoped it will continue.
US Iran war LIVE updates: US-Israeli strikes hit airport in southwestern Iran
US Iran war LIVE updates: US-Israeli strikes on Sunday hit an airport in southwestern Iran, Reuters reported, citing Iranian media.
Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump urged Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz warning that they will hit the country's bridges and power plants.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Pro-Iran groups attack US diplomatic sites in Iraq
US Iran war LIVE updates: Pro-Iran armed groups carried out two attacks on US diplomatic sites in Iraq overnight, the US embassy in Baghdad said on Sunday.
"Iraqi terrorist militias affiliated with Iran conducted two more egregious attacks against U.S. diplomatic facilities in Iraq overnight in an attempt to kill American diplomats," an embassy spokesperson said in a statement.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Abu Dhabi reports damage at petrochemical plant after missile interception
US Iran war LIVE updates: Authorities in Abu Dhabi reported damage at petrochemicals company Borouge's plant after falling debris from an air defence interception ignited three fires.
No injuries were reported, the emirate's media office said. They did not say what had triggered the air defences.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Netanyahu hails 'incredible' rescue of US airman from Iran
US Iran war LIVE updates: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated US leader Donald Trump on Sunday on the operation to rescue an airman downed in Iran.
"Congratulations President Trump! All Israelis rejoice in the incredible rescue of a brave American pilot by America's dauntless warriors," Netanyahu said in a recorded speech. "This rescue operation reinforces the sacred principle: no one is left behind," he said.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Trump says US airman rescued in Iran was 'seriously wounded'
US Iran war LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump said Sunday an airman rescued from inside Iran after his warplane was downed was "seriously wounded", and added he would give a news conference the next day.
"We have rescued the seriously wounded, and really brave, F-15 Crew Member/Officer, from deep inside the mountains of Iran," Trump said on his Truth Social platform, after previously describing the airman as only "injured" and “safe and sound.”
US Iran war LIVE updates: Fire breaks out at petrochemical plant in Abu Dhabi
US Iran war LIVE updates: Abu Dhabi authorities said no injuries have been reported after three fires broke out at the Borouge petrochemical plant, adding that damage has occurred at the site. In a statement, officials confirmed the incidents and said the situation is being monitored.