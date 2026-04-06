US-Iran war LIVE: Trump says shoulder-mounted missile shot down US F-15E
US Iran war LIVE updates: As Iran rejected US' ceasefire plan, it counter-proposed its own 10-point plan to permanently end the ongoing war in the Middle East, as reported by the Iranian state news agency IRNA. The plan includes the lifting of international sanctions on the Islamic Republic.
- 1 Mins agoTrump says Obama ‘chose Iran over Israel’
- 10 Mins agoTrust me, Trump says on regime change in Iran
- 19 Mins agoTrump says he ‘has a plan’
- 23 Mins agoUS Air Force A-10 Warthog that crashed on Friday was taking part in a mission to rescue the pilot, army says
- 34 Mins agoHegseth says Monday would be largest volume of attacks on Iran since day 1
- 37 Mins agoPete Hegseth invokes Christ's resurrection
- 40 Mins agoCIA director on how the missing aviator was found
- 50 Mins ago'Iran can be taken out in one night': Trump's fresh claim
- 1 Hr 14 Mins agoTrump says "can't put nuclear weapons in hands of lunatic", vows to finish Iran war
- 1 Hr 30 Mins agoTrump says Iran ceasefire proposal 'not good enough'
- 1 Hr 36 Mins agoICRC chief says rules of war must be respected
- 1 Hr 54 Mins agoOver 1,700 Indians exit Iran via land borders amid West Asia conflict: MEA
- 4:12 PM IST, Apr 6IRGC vows revenge for spy chief's assassination
- 4:08 PM IST, Apr 6Why Iran rejected US ceasefire plan
- 4:05 PM IST, Apr 6Trump says 'Americans won't understand' his Iran move
- 4:03 PM IST, Apr 6Donald Trump speaks on Iran war at White House event
- 3:57 PM IST, Apr 6Israel hits Iran's largest petrochemical complex
- 3:49 PM IST, Apr 6Trump calls anti-war Americans ‘foolish’
- 3:47 PM IST, Apr 6Trump says Iran regime killed 45,000 protesters
- 3:24 PM IST, Apr 6Netanyahu shares ‘before’ and ‘after’ photo of slain Iran leaders on X
- 3:06 PM IST, Apr 6Trump's unusual praise for Iran
- 2:57 PM IST, Apr 6Iran rejects ceasefire, calls on US for 'permanent end' to war
- 2:27 PM IST, Apr 6Iran to pursue war ‘until deemed fit’
- 2:22 PM IST, Apr 6Israel says it hit dozens of Iran military facilities
- 2:05 PM IST, Apr 6Iran says no talks ‘under threats’
- 1:38 PM IST, Apr 6Explosions in central, southern Israel
- 1:24 PM IST, Apr 6IAEA Chief says strikes near Bushehr nuclear plant ‘must stop’
- 1:10 PM IST, Apr 6Petrochemical plant near Iran's Shiraz targeted
- 1:04 PM IST, Apr 67 killed in Lebanon in Israel strikes
- 12:31 PM IST, Apr 6Four injured in UAE
- 12:16 PM IST, Apr 6Iran warns of ‘oil-gas shortage year’
- 12:03 PM IST, Apr 6UAE says the use of Hormuz must be guaranteed in any US-Iran deal
- 11:51 AM IST, Apr 6Power supply to petrochemical units cut after attack on two utilities companies: Report
- 11:46 AM IST, Apr 6Iran targets US warship
- 11:31 AM IST, Apr 6Strategic position of South Pars gas field
- 11:17 AM IST, Apr 6Iran's South Pars natural gas field targeted: Report
- 10:48 AM IST, Apr 6Explosions heard from US military headquarters in Jordan
- 10:42 AM IST, Apr 6Top Iran leaders, officials killed in US-Israel strikes
- 10:35 AM IST, Apr 6Christian party official killed in Israeli strike in Lebanon
- 10:16 AM IST, Apr 6Ahead of Trump's Tuesday deadline, Iran calls US 15-point peace plan "Extremely ambitious and illogical"
- 10:02 AM IST, Apr 6India Govt Official
- 9:27 AM IST, Apr 6US and Iran receive peace proposal as Trump vows 'hell' if Strait stays shut
- 9:17 AM IST, Apr 6Israeli strikes kill Iran Guards intel chief as Trump deadline looms
- 9:02 AM IST, Apr 6Iran accuses UN nuclear watchdog of inaction
- 8:42 AM IST, Apr 6Professor says airstrike hit Tehran’s Sharif University of Technology
- 8:28 AM IST, Apr 6Kuwait says six injured after Iranian attack on residential area
- 8:03 AM IST, Apr 6Who was Majid Khademi, IRGC intelligence chief killed in strikes?
- 7:46 AM IST, Apr 6Iran Guards intelligence chief killed in strikes
- 7:42 AM IST, Apr 6Iran Guards say preparing plan for new order in Strait of Hormuz
- 7:20 AM IST, Apr 6Iran confirms receiving ceasefire proposal, rejects opening Hormuz Strait
- 7:10 AM IST, Apr 6Inside the plan sent to US, Iran to end hostilities
- 6:55 AM IST, Apr 6Iran, US receive plan to end hostilities, says report
- 6:23 AM IST, Apr 6War's death toll in the thousands
- 5:45 AM IST, Apr 6Air India suspends flights to Israel till May 31
- 5:29 AM IST, Apr 6Drones target Du building in UAE's Fujairah
- 5:07 AM IST, Apr 6Israel identifies missiles from Iran towards its territory
- 4:42 AM IST, Apr 6Israeli rescuers search for 2 missing in Haifa building strike
- 4:34 AM IST, Apr 6Abu Dhabi says 1 person injured in Mussafah industrial area incident
- 4:27 AM IST, Apr 6US Iran war LIVE updates: Pakistan expresses concern over Khor Fakkan port incident, urges restraint in conflict
- 4:19 AM IST, Apr 66 children killed in US-Israeli strikes on Tehran, reports local media
- 4:07 AM IST, Apr 6Iran hits over 10 sites in Israel's Haifa, says report
- 3:46 AM IST, Apr 6AirAsia X to raise fares, trim capacity amid rising oil prices
- 3:29 AM IST, Apr 6UAE joins Bahrain in urging UN action on Hormuz Strait
- 3:11 AM IST, Apr 6Brent crude tops $110-mark
- 2:51 AM IST, Apr 6China and Russia’s foreign ministers discuss war
- 2:32 AM IST, Apr 6Gas outages hit parts of Tehran after strike on university: Local media
- 2:22 AM IST, Apr 6Gas outages hit parts of Tehran after strike on university: Local media
- 2:13 AM IST, Apr 6Iran mediators push last attempt for 45-day ceasefire, says report
- 2:05 AM IST, Apr 6Iran threatens 'much more devastating' retaliation if civilian targets hit
- 1:57 AM IST, Apr 64 wounded in fire at UAE’s Khor Fakkan port
- 1:52 AM IST, Apr 6Trump issues an expletive-filled threat against Iran
- 1:46 AM IST, Apr 6Airstrikes hit Iran's capital
US Iran war LIVE updates: The war in the Middle East seems far from over and now Iran has said that it will continue the war ‘until deemed fit’ as it rejected the US' peace plan amid US President Donald Trump's looming deadline to open the contentious Strait of Hormuz....Read More
“We won’t merely accept a ceasefire,” Mojtaba Ferdousi Pour, head of Iran's diplomatic mission in Cairo, told The Associated Press. “We only accept an end of the war with guarantees that we won’t be attacked again.”
Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency said Tehran conveyed its response through Pakistan, a key mediator.
Israel also said that three of Iran's key airport were attacked in airstrikes, along with dozens of military industries, launch sites, and operatives from the missile array.
The energy facilities at Iran's South Pars gas field have been targeted in fresh US-Israel missile salvo against Tehran on Monday, Iran's state media reported. Israel targeted South Pars gas field last month which led to damage to key infrastructure and prompting counterstrikes from Iran on Gulf energy hubs, including Qatar's Ras Laffan LNG complex.
The gas field under the Gulf is the world's largest and is shared by Iran and Qatar. It is called South Pars on the Iranian side and North Field or North Dome on the Qatari side. Iran relies on the field to meet its domestic energy requirements, while Qatar uses it for global LNG exports.
Multiple explosions have been heard from US military headquarters in Jordan, Iran's semi-official news agency Tasnim News reported.
A senior Iranian official confirmed to Reuters that Tehran has received the ceasefire proposal but made it clear that Iran will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for a “temporary ceasefire”. Notably, Iran and the United States have received a proposal to stop the fighting, which could take effect on Monday and lead to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a source familiar with the matter told news agency Reuters.
Trump extended deadline for Iran?
The US President on Sunday appeared to push his self-set deadline for Iran by 24 hours, asking it to reach a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face major infrastructure strikes.
In a brief post on Truth Social, Trump announced the revised deadline as Tuesday, 8 PM ET.
"Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!" he said in the post.
4 wounded in fire at UAE’s Khor Fakkan port
The Sharjah government in the United Arab Emirates said one Nepali and three Pakistani nationals were injured on Sunday after a fire broke out at Khor Fakkan port. The blaze was caused by falling debris from an intercepted Iranian projectile, according to a statement shared on X.
One person was seriously injured and taken to hospital, while the others had mild and moderate injuries, the statement said.
Israel strikes on Lebanon kill at least 15
Israeli attacks on Lebanon killed at least 15 people on Sunday and injured 39, Lebanese officials said.
One strike in Beirut on Sunday left at least five people dead and 52 injured in the Jnah neighbourhood, the Lebanese health ministry said. Another strike on an apartment building in Ain Saadeh town, east of Beirut, killed three people and injured three others.
Iran’s head of parliament lashes back at Trump
In a post on social media on Sunday, Iran’s parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf rejected Trump’s recent threats to target Iran’s infrastructure, calling them “reckless.”
“You won’t gain anything through war crimes,” Qalibaf wrote on X. “The only real solution is respecting the rights of the Iranian people and ending this dangerous game.”
US Iran war LIVE updates: Trump says Obama ‘chose Iran over Israel’
Donald Trump said Barack Obama “chose Iran over Israel” in agreeing to the nuclear deal in 2015.
That agreement had many flaws, but it resulted in Iran shipping out about 97 per cent of its stockpile of nuclear material — far more material than Trump himself has, so far, managed to remove from the country.
Trump accurately said that it was a “short-term deal,’’ because it expired by 2030.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Trust me, Trump says on regime change in Iran
Asked about the possibility of regime change in Iran, Donald Trump responded by saying that Americans should trust him on the war. “I have the best plan of all,” Trump said. “But I’m not going to tell you what my plan is.”
US Iran war LIVE updates: Trump says he ‘has a plan’
Donald Trump has claimed that everyone in the government knows the plan for Iran, answering a question about what comes next in the war.
US Iran war LIVE updates: US Air Force A-10 Warthog that crashed on Friday was taking part in a mission to rescue the pilot, army says
The US Air Force A-10 Warthog that crashed on Friday was taking part in a mission to rescue the pilot of the fighter jet whose plane was shot down hours earlier, said Gen. Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The A-10 was participating in what General Caine called a “sandy” mission in which an attack plane puts itself between the rescue force and the enemy.
The A-10, which flies low and slow over the battlefield, was struck multiple times by the enemy. The pilot flew his damaged plane out of Iran and then ejected from the plane over friendly territory, General Caine said.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Hegseth says Monday would be largest volume of attacks on Iran since day 1
Pete Hegseth said that, per Donald Trump’s direction, the United States would launch the largest volume of strikes against Iran since the first day of the war.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Pete Hegseth invokes Christ's resurrection
Secratary of defence Pete Hegseth invoked the Easter weekend analogy in the pilot rescue operation.
“Shot down on Friday, hidden the whole Saturday and resurrected on Easter Sunday,” Hegseth said.
US Iran war LIVE updates: CIA director on how the missing aviator was found
CIA director John Ratcliffe referred to both “human assets” and “exquisite technologies” to find the missing aviator, and determine he was alone and alive.
Ratcliffe also confirmed that the CIA was behind the deception campaign.
The missing officer was “still invisible to the enemy, but not to the CIA,” he said.
US Iran war LIVE updates: 'Iran can be taken out in one night': Trump's fresh claim
US Iran war LIVE updates: Trump on Monday stated that Iran “could be taken out in one night” as his deadline for Tehran to open the Strait of Hormuz nears. Speaking during a press conference at the Oval Office, Trump stated that the entire country can be taken out in one night, and “that night may be tomorrow.” Read full story here
US Iran war LIVE updates: Trump says "can't put nuclear weapons in hands of lunatic", vows to finish Iran war
US Iran war LIVE updates: : Trump on Monday said that he is determined to "finish" the Iran war as he asserted that Tehran must never be allowed to possess nuclear weapons while also suggesting that the conflict could end "very quickly".
He was speaking to reporters during the 2026 White House Easter Egg Roll and said, "Hopefully it would end quickly. We have many alternatives. We could leave right now, and it would take them 15 years to rebuild what they have. But I want to finish it up."
He reiterated his long-standing position on Iran's nuclear programme, stating, "Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. They are lunatics - and you can't put nuclear weapons in the hands of a lunatic."
via ANI
US Iran war LIVE updates: Trump says Iran ceasefire proposal 'not good enough'
US Iran war LIVE updates: Trump said that a proposed 45-day ceasefire with Iran was a "very significant step" but "not good enough" for him to sign, as Iranian officials vowed to keep fighting.
Talk of a ceasefire came as the US and Israel struck targets across Iran, including major petrochemical facilities, while time ticked down to Trump's Tuesday deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face attacks on its civilian infrastructure.
Meanwhile Iran continued missile and drone attacks around the region.
Trump said intermediaries between the US and Iran "are negotiating now" on improving the ceasefire proposal, which US media reported was being mediated by Pakistan, Egypt and Turkey.
"It's not good enough, but it's a very significant step," he told reporters at the White House.
Trump added that he would still go through with his threat against civilian targets if a deal is not reached.
via AFP
US Iran war LIVE updates: ICRC chief says rules of war must be respected
US Iran war LIVE updates: The president of the International Committee of the Red Cross on Monday urged governments to respect the rules of war in word and deed after US President Donald Trump ratcheted up his rhetoric against Iran by threatening to rain down "hell" on Tehran. "States must respect and ensure respect for the rules of war in both what they say and what they do," Mirjana Spoljaric said in a statement. "The world cannot succumb to a political culture that prioritises death over life."
via Reuters
US Iran war LIVE updates: Over 1,700 Indians exit Iran via land borders amid West Asia conflict: MEA
US Iran war LIVE updates The ministry of external affairs on Monday said over 1,700 Indians have exited Iran via land borders amid West Asia conflict. "Our embassy in Tehran has so far facilitated the movement of 1,777 Indian nationals to exit Iran through Armenia and Azerbaijan," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing.
The Indian nationals are flying back home from Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Jaiswal said the Indians who returned home included 895 students and 345 fishermen.
"The Indian fishermen were employed by various companies in Iran, and they flew home from Armenia on April 4," he said.
via PTI
US Iran war LIVE updates: IRGC vows revenge for spy chief's assassination
US Iran war LIVE updates: Following the assassination of Iran Guards intelligence chief Majid Khademi in US-Israel strikes, the IRGC has vowed to avenge the killing. With Khademi's killing, Iran lost yet another top leader to US-Israel strikes in the past one month.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Why Iran rejected US ceasefire plan
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran on Monday rejected the US ceasefire plan and instead counter-proposed its own 10-point plan to permanently end the ongoing West Asia war, as reported by the Iranian state news agency Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).
According to IRNA, the plan, presented by Tehran, outlines comprehensive measures to resolve the conflict, including the cessation of regional hostilities, ensuring secure transit through the Strait of Hormuz, facilitating reconstruction efforts, and the lifting of international sanctions on the Islamic Republic.
Iran earlier termed US' 15-point peace plan to end the conflict in West Asia and to open the strategic Strait of Hormuz as “excessively demanding”.
According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the US proposal - reportedly delivered through mediators - is too onerous and unrealistic for Tehran to accept. The ministry, in a statement, noted that Tehran has now compiled and formalised its own demands, signalling that negotiations will proceed only if these conditions are met.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Trump says 'Americans won't understand' his Iran move
US Iran war LIVE updates: Trump on Monday stated that if he had his choice, he would move into Iran and take over the oil. Speaking to reporters at the White House Easter Egg Roll event, the US president was answering a question about MAGA support for the war, where he stated that while Republicans do support his move to go to war with Iran, they would like to see us come back home. Read full story here
US Iran war LIVE updates: Donald Trump speaks on Iran war at White House event
US Iran war LIVE updates: Even after Iran rejected his truce plan, US President Donald Trump said the United States has “studied a proposal” for a 45-day ceasefire in the West Asia war, and called it a "very significant step" in the conflict.
"It's a significant proposal, it's a significant step. It's not good enough, but it's a very significant step," Trump told reporters at the White House, adding that intermediaries “are negotiating now”.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Israel hits Iran's largest petrochemical complex
US Iran war LIVE updates: Israel on Monday said it struck Iran's largest petrochemical complex. “With this strike, the IDF has now targeted Iran’s two biggest petrochemical complexes, rendering more than 85% of Iran’s petrochemical export capacity inoperable.” the Israel Defence Forces said in a statement. It alleged that the site in Asaluyeh, a central production infrastructure had been established for materials used in the manufacture of explosives and propellants for ballistic missiles and additional weaponry. “The site serves as a significant hub for producing essential components for the missile industry of the Iranian terror regime,” it said.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Trump calls anti-war Americans ‘foolish’
US Iran war LIVE updates: At a White House event, US President Donald Trump said people who do not support the war are ‘foolish’. He said this after a reporter asked him about ‘Americans who are not a fan of the war’.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Trump says Iran regime killed 45,000 protesters
US Iran war LIVE updates: In a dig at the Iranian regime, US President Donald Trump says it killed 45,000 protesters. “They have killed 45,000 protesters; we don’t do that,” he said. US-Israel attack on Iran came after months of protests in Iran over economic woes and reports of a brutal crackdown on the protests by the clerical regime there.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Netanyahu shares ‘before’ and ‘after’ photo of slain Iran leaders on X
US Iran war LIVE updates: Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shared a ‘before' and ‘after’ photo depicting how the top leadership of Iran has been eliminated since the war in the Middle East broke out on February 28. “Continuing the Passover cleanings - crushing the Iranian enemy,” Netanyahu wrote on X.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Trump's unusual praise for Iran
US Iran war LIVE updates: Amid the raging war with Iran, US President Donald Trump praised Iran calling them ‘capable fighters’ and ‘tough people’.
At a White House event, Trump said, “The enemy is strong, not so strong like they were about a month ago. They are not too strong at all right now.”
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran rejects ceasefire, calls on US for 'permanent end' to war
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran state media said that Tehran's response shows it is rejecting ceasefire proposal and is emphasising on ‘permanent end to war’.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran to pursue war ‘until deemed fit’
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran will continue the war with the United States and Israel for as long as its political leaders deem necessary, the army spokesman said Monday.
"We can continue the war as long as the political authorities see fit," Mohammad Akraminia told ISNA news agency, adding that "the enemy must definitely regret it because, after this war, we need to reach a point of security and not witness another war".
US Iran war LIVE updates: Israel says it hit dozens of Iran military facilities
US Iran war LIVE updates: The Israel Defence Forces on Monday said it struck dozens of military industries, launch sites, and operatives from the missile array.
“Overnight, the Israeli Air Force, acting on IDF intelligence, completed a wide-scale wave of strikes targeting infrastructure belonging to the Iranian terror regime,” it said in a statement, adding that dozens of weapons production sites were targeted.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran says no talks ‘under threats’
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran will defend itself against the United States and Israel with “all its might,” the country’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Esmail Baghaei, said on Monday. Rejecting ceasefire proposals, Baghaei accused Washington and Tel Aviv of having “no red lines” and disregarding international law. He rejected a reported 15‑point US plan conveyed through intermediaries, describing it as “illogical” and excessive. Baghaei said negotiations were “incompatible with ultimatums and threats to commit war crimes.”
"All our attention must be focused on defending the country," he added.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Explosions in central, southern Israel
US Iran war LIVE updates: Amid reports of incoming Iranian missiles, explosions were heard in central and southern Israel on Monday, Al Jazeera reported. The areas where explosions were heard include Jerusalem, the greater Tel Aviv area and Eilat in southern Israel.
The Times of Israel reported Eilat was targeted by drones coming from Yemen. Israel’s Arutz Sheva media reported a “coordinated attack from three fronts: Iran, Lebanon and Yemen”.
US Iran war LIVE updates: IAEA Chief says strikes near Bushehr nuclear plant ‘must stop’
US Iran war LIVE updates: The chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Monday warned attacks near Iran's Bushehr atomic power plant "pose a very real danger to nuclear safety and must stop".
The facility, located in the south of the country and equipped with a 1,000-megawatt reactor, has been targeted four times since the US-Israeli war on Iran began.
The latest strike was reported by Iranian state media on Saturday.
Strikes near the operating plant "could cause a severe radiological accident with harmful consequences for people and the environment in Iran and beyond," said Rafael Grossi, director of the UN nuclear watchdog on X.
"A nuclear facility and surrounding areas should never be struck," he added.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Petrochemical plant near Iran's Shiraz targeted
US Iran war LIVE updates: Strikes have been reported near a second Iran petrochemical plant near the city of Shiraz, authorities said as per news agency AFP.
US Iran war LIVE updates: 7 killed in Lebanon in Israel strikes
US Iran war LIVE updates: Israeli air strikes over Lebanon have claimed seven lives on Monday, Al Jazeera reported.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Four injured in UAE
US Iran war LIVE updates: Four people were injured in the UAE on Monday as its air defence systems intercepted 12 ballistic missiles, two cruise missiles and 19 drones, Al Jazeera reported.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran warns of ‘oil-gas shortage year’
US Iran war LIVE updates: Following Trump's expletive-laden threat ahead of a Tuesday “deadline” he has set for reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran warned of major energy shortages. Iran said the “power plant day” would mean the next day, Wednesday, “will be Power Cut Day in the region”, and the year 2026 thus “will be Oil & Gas Shortage Year in the World”.
“[Trump] is a threat for global peace and energy security. The 25th Amendment is there for a reason,” Iran said via the X handle of its consulate in India's Hyderabad — referring to the provision in the US Constitution that deals with situations when a President dies, resigns, or is unable to discharge duties.
US Iran war LIVE updates: UAE says the use of Hormuz must be guaranteed in any US-Iran deal
US Iran war LIVE updates: UAE official Anwar Gargash said any settlement of the US-Iran war must guarantee access through the Strait of Hormuz, warning that a deal that fails to rein in Iran’s nuclear programme and its missiles and drones would pave the way for “a more dangerous, more volatile Middle East." Gargash, the diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, told a weekend briefing that the Strait of Hormuz - the world’s most critical oil artery - cannot be weaponised, stressing that its security is not a regional bargaining chip but a global economic imperative.
via Reuters
US Iran war LIVE updates: Power supply to petrochemical units cut after attack on two utilities companies: Report
US Iran war LIVE updates: Electricity supply to petrochemical units has been cut after attack on two utilities companies in Assaluyeh, Iran's semi official news agency Tasnim news reported.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran targets US warship
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran Revolutionary Guards on Monday said they targeted US Amphibious Assault Shop LHA-7, Reuters reported.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Strategic position of South Pars gas field
US Iran war LIVE updates: The gas field under the Gulf is the world's largest and is shared by Iran and Qatar. It is called South Pars on the Iranian side and North Field or North Dome on the Qatari side. Iran relies on the field to meet its domestic energy requirements, while Qatar uses it for global LNG exports.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran's South Pars natural gas field targeted: Report
US Iran war LIVE updates: The energy facilities at Iran’s South Pars natural gas field have been targeted, Iranian media outlets reported. The semiofficial Fars news agency and the judiciary’s Mizan news agency both reported the attack, blaming America and Israel. Neither country immediately claimed any attack on the gas field at Asaluyeh in Iran’s southern Bushehr province.
The attack comes amid Trump's warning of possible attacks on power plants and bridges this week if the Strait of Hormuz is not opened.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Explosions heard from US military headquarters in Jordan
US Iran war LIVE updates: Multiple explosions have been heard from US military headquarters in Jordan, Iran's semi-official news agency Tasnim News reported. Further details on this are awaited.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Top Iran leaders, officials killed in US-Israel strikes
US Iran war LIVE updates: A number of Iranian leaders have been killed in US-Israel strikes that started with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's assassination on February 28. Other top leaders include:
- Ali Larijani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council and a veteran powerbroker. He was killed in a US-Israeli air strike in the Pardis area on March 17, along with his son and one of his deputies.
- Esmail Khatib, Iran's intelligence minister, was killed in an Israeli strike on March 18. A hardline cleric and politician, he worked in Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's office and was mentored by him, before heading the civilian intelligence apparatus in August 2021.
- Ali Shamkhani, a close adviser to Khamenei and a key figure in Iran's security and nuclear policymaking, was killed in US-Israeli strikes on Tehran on February 28.
Slain Iranian military commanders include:
- Mohammad Pakpour, commander-in-chief of the IRGC.
- Aziz Nasirzadeh, Iran's defence minister.
- Abdolrahim Mousavi, chief of staff of Iran's armed forces.
- Gholamreza Soleimani, commander of Iran's Basij paramilitary force.
- Behnam Rezaei, the Revolutionary Guards' navy intelligence chief.
- Alireza Tangsiri, the Revolutionary Guards' navy commander.
- Majid Khademi, head of intelligence for the IRGC.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Christian party official killed in Israeli strike in Lebanon
US Iran war LIVE updates: An Israeli strike on an apartment east of Beirut late on Sunday killed a local official from a Christian political party, sharpening internal divides over Hezbollah as Israel's strikes expand to new parts of the country. The war raging in Lebanon over the past month has deepened fractures between supporters of Hezbollah and those who blame the Iran-backed group for igniting a new conflict with Israel just 15 months after the last one.
via Reuters
US Iran war LIVE updates: Ahead of Trump's Tuesday deadline, Iran calls US 15-point peace plan "extremely ambitious and illogical"
US Iran war LIVE updates: Hours ahead of US President Donald Trump's much awaited news conference on the Iran war, the Iranian side has once again hardened its position. According to a report by Iran International, Iran has not been favourable to the US 15-point plan, with the Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei calling the peace talks plan "extremely ambitious and illogical".
Iran has drafted its response to proposals conveyed through mediators and will announce it when necessary, the foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday, according to Iran International.
Esmaeil Baghaei said negotiations could not take place under threats, warning that US threats to target infrastructure would amount to war crimes.
He added that Iran's focus remained on defending the country amid ongoing attacks, while diplomacy continued alongside military efforts, as reported by Iran International.
Meanwhile, the United States and Iran have received another plan to end hostilities, which could come in effect on Monday and result in the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, sources familiar with the proposals told Reuters.
(ANI)
US Iran war LIVE updates: 16 Indian-flagged vessels stranded in Strait of Hormuz: India Govt Official
US Iran war LIVE updates: An Indian government official has said that 16 vessels flying the Indian flag are currently stranded in the Strait of Hormuz.
US Iran war LIVE updates: US and Iran receive peace proposal as Trump vows 'hell' if Strait stays shut
US Iran war LIVE updates: The United States and Iran received the framework of a plan to end hostilities, but Iran rejected immediately reopening the Strait of Hormuz, after President Donald Trump threatened to rain "hell" on Tehran if it did not make a deal the end of Tuesday.
The peace plan involves a two-tier approach with an immediate ceasefire followed by a comprehensive agreement to be finalised within 15-20 days, a source aware of the proposals said on Monday.
Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, has been in contact "all night long" with U.S. Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, the source said. (Reuters)
US Iran war LIVE updates: Israeli strikes kill Iran Guards intel chief as Trump deadline looms
US Iran war LIVE updates: Israeli strikes killed the intelligence chief of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, as the Islamic republic on Monday defied threats from US President Donald Trump to devastate civilian infrastructure if it does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
The warring sides kept up their barrage of strikes, with Iranian missiles and drones targeting Israel, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, and Israeli strikes hitting Iran and swathes of Lebanon where it is battling Tehran-backed Hezbollah.
Iran said that "much more devastating" attacks would come if Trump followed through on his vow to hit civilian targets. (AFP)
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran accuses UN nuclear watchdog of inaction
US Iran war LIVE updates: Inaction by the UN nuclear watchdog "emboldens aggression" against nuclear facilities such as the Bushehr power plant, Iran's atomic energy chief Mohammad Eslami said on Monday in a letter addressed to the International Atomic Energy Agency's director.
Eslami said Iran's only functioning nuclear power plant had so far been targeted four times, with the most recent attack in its vicinity on April 4 killing a security staff member and injuring others.
He warned that such attacks could risk the release of radioactive material from an operating reactor and could have “irreparable consequences” for people, the environment and neighboring countries.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Professor says airstrike hit Tehran’s Sharif University of Technology
US Iran war LIVE updates: An airstrike hit an information and communication technology building at Tehran’s Sharif University of Technology on Monday morning, according to Mohammed Vesal, an economics professor at the university.
Vesal, who spoke to a team from The Associated Press that had traveled to Iran from abroad to report there, said the attack disrupted online learning for the university.
All students have left the campus because of the war. Sharif University of Technology is considered Iran’s top engineering school.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Kuwait says six injured after Iranian attack on residential area
US Iran war LIVE updates: An Iranian attack on a residential area in northern Kuwait injured six people on Monday, the Gulf country's health ministry said.
It followed a post on X by Kuwait's army earlier in the day saying the nation's air defences were working to intercept incoming missiles and drones.
"Falling projectiles and debris in a residential area in the north of the country after an Iranian aggression," the ministry said.
"The total number of injuries rose to six, with varying degrees of wounds."
US Iran war LIVE updates: Who was Majid Khademi, IRGC intelligence chief killed in strikes?
US Iran war LIVE updates: The head of intelligence for Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard was killed Monday in an attack targeting him, Iranian state media said.
Maj. Gen. Majid Khademi died in the attack, which the Guard blamed on the United States and Israel.
It did not elaborate on where Khademi was killed. However, multiple airstrikes targeted residential areas around Iran’s capital, Tehran, early Monday morning.
Khademi took over for Gen. Mohammad Kazemi, who Israel killed in the 12-day war in June.
The Guard’s intelligence organisation wields vast powers within Iran and answers only to the country’s supreme leader. It often has been linked to the detention of Western nationals or those with ties abroad. It has also been accused of carrying out extraterritorial killings and attacks targeting opponents of the country’s theocracy.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran Guards intelligence chief killed in strikes
US Iran war LIVE updates: US-Israeli strikes killed on Monday the intelligence chief of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, the Guards said.
"Major General Majid Khademi, the powerful and educated head of the Intelligence Organisation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was martyred in the criminal terrorist attack by the American-Zionist enemy... at dawn today," said the Guards in a post on their Telegram channel.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran Guards say preparing plan for new order in Strait of Hormuz
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they are completing preparations to enforce new operating conditions in the Strait of Hormuz, which has been all but shut since the war with the United States and Israel began.
"The IRGC naval force is completing operational preparations for the Iranian authorities' #declared_plan for the new Persian Gulf order," the Guards naval forces said in a post on X Sunday.
They warned conditions in the strait "will never return to its former status, especially for the US and Israel."
Their statement came after US President Donald Trump renewed threats to strike Iran's power plants and bridges if the vital shipping route is not reopened.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran confirms receiving ceasefire proposal, rejects opening Hormuz Strait
US Iran war LIVE updates: A senior Iranian official confirmed to news agency Reuters that Tehran has received the ceasefire proposal sent by Pakistan and is reviewing it.
However, the official made it clear that Iran will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for a 'temporary ceasefire'.