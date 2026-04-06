US-Iran war LIVE: Trump says shoulder-mounted missile shot down US F-15E

“We won’t merely accept a ceasefire,” Mojtaba Ferdousi Pour, head of Iran's diplomatic mission in Cairo, told The Associated Press. “We only accept an end of the war with guarantees that we won’t be attacked again.”

Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency said Tehran conveyed its response through Pakistan, a key mediator.

Israel also said that three of Iran's key airport were attacked in airstrikes, along with dozens of military industries, launch sites, and operatives from the missile array.

The energy facilities at Iran's South Pars gas field have been targeted in fresh US-Israel missile salvo against Tehran on Monday, Iran's state media reported. Israel targeted South Pars gas field last month which led to damage to key infrastructure and prompting counterstrikes from Iran on Gulf energy hubs, including Qatar's Ras Laffan LNG complex.

The gas field under the Gulf is the world's largest and is shared by Iran and Qatar. It is called South Pars on the Iranian side and North Field or North Dome on the Qatari side. Iran relies on the field to meet its domestic energy requirements, while Qatar uses it for global LNG exports.

Multiple explosions have been heard from US military headquarters in Jordan, Iran's semi-official news agency Tasnim News reported.

A senior Iranian official confirmed to Reuters that Tehran has received the ceasefire proposal but made it clear that Iran will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for a “temporary ceasefire”. Notably, Iran and the United States have received a proposal to stop the fighting, which could take effect on Monday and lead to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a source familiar with the matter told news agency Reuters.

Trump extended deadline for Iran?

The US President on Sunday appeared to push his self-set deadline for Iran by 24 hours, asking it to reach a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face major infrastructure strikes.

In a brief post on Truth Social, Trump announced the revised deadline as Tuesday, 8 PM ET.

"Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!" he said in the post.

4 wounded in fire at UAE’s Khor Fakkan port

The Sharjah government in the United Arab Emirates said one Nepali and three Pakistani nationals were injured on Sunday after a fire broke out at Khor Fakkan port. The blaze was caused by falling debris from an intercepted Iranian projectile, according to a statement shared on X.

One person was seriously injured and taken to hospital, while the others had mild and moderate injuries, the statement said.

Israel strikes on Lebanon kill at least 15

Israeli attacks on Lebanon killed at least 15 people on Sunday and injured 39, Lebanese officials said.

One strike in Beirut on Sunday left at least five people dead and 52 injured in the Jnah neighbourhood, the Lebanese health ministry said. Another strike on an apartment building in Ain Saadeh town, east of Beirut, killed three people and injured three others.

Iran’s head of parliament lashes back at Trump

In a post on social media on Sunday, Iran’s parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf rejected Trump’s recent threats to target Iran’s infrastructure, calling them “reckless.”

“You won’t gain anything through war crimes,” Qalibaf wrote on X. “The only real solution is respecting the rights of the Iranian people and ending this dangerous game.”