‘Keep oil, make money’: Trump says 'Americans won't understand' his Iran move

He added that he would like to take the oil, keep it and make lots of money.

"But remember that wars last years, we're in there for 34 days, and we have obliterated a very powerful country. If it were up to me, I would like to keep the oil. But I just don't think people of the United States would understand," he said.

After stating that MAGA 'loves what he's doing," the US president stated that while he has support, Republicans would like to see an end to the war and come back.

US President Donald Trump on Monday stated that if he had his choice, he would move into Iran and take over the oil. Speaking to reporters at the White House Easter Egg Roll event, the US president was answering a question about MAGA support for the war, where he stated that while Republicans do support his move to go to war with Iran, they would like to see ‘us’ come back home.

In another statement to reporters, Trump added that it will take Iran another 15 years to rebuild what it had.

"We could leave right now, and it would take them 15 years to rebuild what they have... But I want to finish it up. Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. They are lunatics — and you can't put nuclear weapons in the hands of a lunatic," he told the media.

Donald Trump is also set to hold a press conference in the Oval Office today at 1 PM ET. While the details of this press conference have not been shared, it is likely to be regarding the ongoing war with Iran and the recent rescue of the two airmen after Tehran downed US F-15 fighter jets last week.

Trump's expletive-filled deadline to Iran In another warning to Iran, Trump has called on Tehran to open the Strait of Hormuz, or the US will ensure the country “hell will rain down on them.”

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F***n’ Strait, you crazy b****rds, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah,” said Trump on Truth Social.

Following his explicit threat on Easter Sunday, Trump told reporters on Monday that 8 PM ET on Tuesday is the final deadline for Iran.