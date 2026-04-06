‘Keep oil, make money’: Trump says 'Americans won't understand' his Iran move
After stating that MAGA 'loves what he's doing," Trump stated that while he has support, Republicans would like to see an end to the war and come back
US President Donald Trump on Monday stated that if he had his choice, he would move into Iran and take over the oil. Speaking to reporters at the White House Easter Egg Roll event, the US president was answering a question about MAGA support for the war, where he stated that while Republicans do support his move to go to war with Iran, they would like to see ‘us’ come back home.
After stating that MAGA 'loves what he's doing," the US president stated that while he has support, Republicans would like to see an end to the war and come back.
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"But remember that wars last years, we're in there for 34 days, and we have obliterated a very powerful country. If it were up to me, I would like to keep the oil. But I just don't think people of the United States would understand," he said.
He added that he would like to take the oil, keep it and make lots of money.
In another statement to reporters, Trump added that it will take Iran another 15 years to rebuild what it had.
"We could leave right now, and it would take them 15 years to rebuild what they have... But I want to finish it up. Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. They are lunatics — and you can't put nuclear weapons in the hands of a lunatic," he told the media.
Donald Trump is also set to hold a press conference in the Oval Office today at 1 PM ET. While the details of this press conference have not been shared, it is likely to be regarding the ongoing war with Iran and the recent rescue of the two airmen after Tehran downed US F-15 fighter jets last week.
Trump's expletive-filled deadline to Iran
In another warning to Iran, Trump has called on Tehran to open the Strait of Hormuz, or the US will ensure the country “hell will rain down on them.”
“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F***n’ Strait, you crazy b****rds, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah,” said Trump on Truth Social.
Following his explicit threat on Easter Sunday, Trump told reporters on Monday that 8 PM ET on Tuesday is the final deadline for Iran.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDanita Yadav
Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order.Read More