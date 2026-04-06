25th Amendment row: Can Trump be removed from office amid Iran war? 5 things to know as calls for invoking Sec 4 grows

“Even blowing up a fraction [of Iran’s bridges and power plants] will kill thousands of innocent people who work in those power plants and travel on the nation’s roads. That’s also a war crime,” Murphy stated in a subsequent post. “And for what? To force Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz WHICH WAS OPEN BEFORE TRUMP STARTED BOMBING IRAN??? This is pure insanity. It won’t work. It will just permanently stain America. GOP leaders should call Congress back into session this week to end this war.”

In a Truth Social post, Trump dropped F-bomb on Iran, saying: “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fin’ Strait, you crazy b***s, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.” The post has triggered a widespread call for an impeachment as he threatened that his next possible move will take place on Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump's overt threat to Iran on Easter Sunday has sparked speculation regarding the potential for his removal from office under the 25th Amendment.

Iran calls for 25th Amendment The Iranian Embassy in South Africa, along with other Iranian embassies globally, resonated with Murphy's reply to Trump's statement, urging, “Seriously think about the 25th Amendment, Section 4.”

What is 25th Amendment? The 25th Amendment of the United States Constitution outlines the processes for presidential succession and the means to replace or declare a President unfit to fulfill their responsibilities. Although it is extremely improbable and has only been used temporarily on a voluntary basis, here is what you should understand regarding the 25th Amendment and the discussions surrounding its potential application against Trump.

What is Section 4? All we know as it has never been enacted Section 4 permits the Vice President, along with a majority of the Cabinet, to declare the President incapable of fulfilling his responsibilities, thereby transferring those powers and duties to the Vice President. This provision may be utilized if the President is unable or unwilling to acknowledge his own incapacitation. Additionally, Congress has the authority to decide, through a two-thirds majority vote, whether to permanently remove the President or to reinstate him to his official duties.

Section 4, which delineates the procedure for the involuntary removal of a sitting President, has never been enacted. It is this particular section that critics of Trump are currently referencing, asserting that his recent ultimatum—rejected by Iran as an "incitement to war crimes" and occurring amidst reported negotiations for a cease-fire—serves as evidence of Trump's alleged "insanity."

Calls for Section 4 invocation rise In a post on X on Monday, Rep. Yassamin Ansari (D, Ariz.) said, “The 25th Amendment exists for a reason. The President of the United States is a deranged lunatic, and a national security threat to our country and the rest of the world.”

In another post earlier that day, Ansari raised concerns about the reported U.S.-Israeli airstrikes that targeted Sharif University of Technology in Tehran, asking, “Why are we bombing a university in a city of 10 million people?”

Other Democratic representatives supported Ansari’s appeal, with Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D, N.M.) stated, “The emperor is without clothes," sharing a screenshot of Trump’s post. “Time for the #25thAmendment. Congress and the Cabinet must act.”

A number of Republicans and former allies of Trump have urged lawmakers and members of Trump’s Cabinet to activate the 25th Amendment, particularly in light of Trump’s earlier statement on Vice President J.D. Vance, who he said was “less enthusiastic” regarding military action against Iran.