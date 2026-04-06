25th Amendment row: Can Trump be removed from office amid Iran war? 5 things to know as calls for invoking Sec 4 grows
Trump's Easter threat to Iran raises speculation about his removal under the 25th Amendment, as calls for impeachment grow.
US President Donald Trump's overt threat to Iran on Easter Sunday has sparked speculation regarding the potential for his removal from office under the 25th Amendment.
Trump's recent remarks directed at Iran, which included explicit language and a religious reference, have attracted significant scrutiny and criticism.'
In a Truth Social post, Trump dropped F-bomb on Iran, saying: “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fin’ Strait, you crazy b***s, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.” The post has triggered a widespread call for an impeachment as he threatened that his next possible move will take place on Tuesday.
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Can Trump be removed from office under 25th Amendment? 5 things to know
- There has been a notable increase in trading volume as users wager on the possibility of Cabinet-level intervention to declare the president unfit for office on Kalshi, the regulated prediction platform.
- Kalshi facilitated a contract titled, “Will the 25th Amendment be used during Trump’s presidency?,” which enabled traders to speculate on the chances of Cabinet-level action to deem the president unfit. The share prices for the "Yes" option surged from 28.6% to 35.1% over the past month, marking the second-highest level since the commencement of Trump's second term. The poll initially stood at 15% in January 2025. This increase is associated with recent controversies, including Trump's social media posts related to Iran and threats directed at civilian infrastructure, which have intensified worries regarding his suitability for office.
- Trump has established a deadline of 8 p.m. E.T. on Tuesday for Iran to allow access to the Strait of Hormuz, failing which the US will resort to military action, despite his characterization of the discussions aimed at achieving a cease-fire as ‘productive.’ Israel has already conducted strikes on Iranian civilian energy facilities, including the South Pars gas field and oil storage sites in Tehran, which may breach international humanitarian law.
- The explicit threat from Trump, which could also be interpreted as potential war crimes, has prompted some legislators and critics to urge his Cabinet to consider invoking the 25th Amendment.
- Meanwhile, Sen. Chris Murphy (D, Conn.) wrote in a post on X, “If I were in Trump’s Cabinet, I would spend Easter calling constitutional lawyers about the 25th Amendment. This is completely, utterly unhinged. He’s already killed thousands. He’s going to kill thousands more.”
“Even blowing up a fraction [of Iran’s bridges and power plants] will kill thousands of innocent people who work in those power plants and travel on the nation’s roads. That’s also a war crime,” Murphy stated in a subsequent post. “And for what? To force Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz WHICH WAS OPEN BEFORE TRUMP STARTED BOMBING IRAN??? This is pure insanity. It won’t work. It will just permanently stain America. GOP leaders should call Congress back into session this week to end this war.”
Iran calls for 25th Amendment
The Iranian Embassy in South Africa, along with other Iranian embassies globally, resonated with Murphy's reply to Trump's statement, urging, “Seriously think about the 25th Amendment, Section 4.”
What is 25th Amendment?
The 25th Amendment of the United States Constitution outlines the processes for presidential succession and the means to replace or declare a President unfit to fulfill their responsibilities. Although it is extremely improbable and has only been used temporarily on a voluntary basis, here is what you should understand regarding the 25th Amendment and the discussions surrounding its potential application against Trump.
What is Section 4? All we know as it has never been enacted
Section 4 permits the Vice President, along with a majority of the Cabinet, to declare the President incapable of fulfilling his responsibilities, thereby transferring those powers and duties to the Vice President. This provision may be utilized if the President is unable or unwilling to acknowledge his own incapacitation. Additionally, Congress has the authority to decide, through a two-thirds majority vote, whether to permanently remove the President or to reinstate him to his official duties.
Section 4, which delineates the procedure for the involuntary removal of a sitting President, has never been enacted. It is this particular section that critics of Trump are currently referencing, asserting that his recent ultimatum—rejected by Iran as an "incitement to war crimes" and occurring amidst reported negotiations for a cease-fire—serves as evidence of Trump's alleged "insanity."
Calls for Section 4 invocation rise
In a post on X on Monday, Rep. Yassamin Ansari (D, Ariz.) said, “The 25th Amendment exists for a reason. The President of the United States is a deranged lunatic, and a national security threat to our country and the rest of the world.”
In another post earlier that day, Ansari raised concerns about the reported U.S.-Israeli airstrikes that targeted Sharif University of Technology in Tehran, asking, “Why are we bombing a university in a city of 10 million people?”
Other Democratic representatives supported Ansari’s appeal, with Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D, N.M.) stated, “The emperor is without clothes," sharing a screenshot of Trump’s post. “Time for the #25thAmendment. Congress and the Cabinet must act.”
A number of Republicans and former allies of Trump have urged lawmakers and members of Trump’s Cabinet to activate the 25th Amendment, particularly in light of Trump’s earlier statement on Vice President J.D. Vance, who he said was “less enthusiastic” regarding military action against Iran.
Trump's health sparks bizarre speculations
There has been considerable public speculation concerning Trump's health. Although the White House has officially refuted rumors of a medical emergency, including unfounded claims of hospitalization or death, asserting that the President has been "working nonstop" in the Oval Office, the discussion persists.
Concerns about Trump's health intensified after a White House press conference was convened on April 4, with viral videos (which were later disproven) alleging that he was rushed to Walter Reed. His hand bruises are attributed to blood thinners or handshakes, alongside mobility issues, leg swelling, and cognitive lapses, such as confusing Greenland with Iceland.
In addition, Trump is the only U.S. president to have faced impeachment twice during his first term. In 2019, he was impeached for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in connection with a phone call to Ukraine's President Zelenskyy.
In 2021, his "incitement of insurrection" following the Capitol attack on January 6 resulted in impeachment. On both occasions, he was acquitted by the Senate, failing to achieve the two-thirds majority required for conviction.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More