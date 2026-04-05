Trump health update: POTUS makes first appearance since Walter Reed rumors; Melania, Barron absent

President Donald Trump made his first public appearance since rumors about his health and visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center started this weekend. On Sunday, the 79-year-old apparently skipped church services on Easter Sunday and instead spent the day making stops around Washington, DC, as per pool reports. Notably, First Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron were not seen with the president. President Donald Trump arrives at the White House following a visit to Trump National Golf Club in Washington, D.C (REUTERS)

FOLLOW: US-Iran war LIVE: Trump says US to attack Iran's power plants if Hormuz remains closed by Tuesday

This comes as the White House was forced to issue a statement following rumors about Trump's health. Social media users shared old videos to claim that POTUS visited Walter Reed. However, that was no the case. There was a press lid called on Saturday, hence Trump did not make any public appearance.

Where is Trump on Easter Sunday? Early in the morning, the 79-year-old posted a fiery message on Truth Social, threatening Iran over the Strait of Hormuz. “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!” Trump wrote.

“Open the F—n’ Strait, you crazy b—--ds, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH!” he added.

Read More: 'Which lie should Americans believe?': Iran hits out at Trump after US F-15 crew rescue operation

The remarks came as Trump also spoke with Fox News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst in a 15-minute call. During the conversation, Yingst said Trump warned of possible escalation if negotiations fail. “The president tells me, ‘if they don’t make a deal, and fast, I’m considering blowing everything up and taking over the oil,’” Yingst reported from Tel Aviv.

He added, “The President went on to say, ‘you’re going to see bridges and power plants dropping all over their country.’”

Not at churches Trump spent part of the day traveling in a ‘ceremoniously slow’ motorcade around Memorial Circle near Arlington Memorial Bridge, an area where he has reportedly proposed building a monument. He also made a stop at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia. Melania and Barron were no where to be seen.

Read More: ‘We got him!’: What Trump said after US F-15 crew member ‘safely’ extracted from Iran

Marjorie Taylor Greene slams Trump Meanwhile, former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene went on a lenghthy rant against Trump's latest threat to Iran. “On Easter morning, this is what President Trump posted. Everyone in his administration that claims to be a Christian needs to fall on their knees and beg forgiveness from God and stop worshipping the President and intervene in Trump’s madness,” she wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“I know all of you and him and he has gone insane, and all of you are complicit,” she added, arguing that Christians in government should focus on peace rather than escalation.

Greene concluded: “This NOT what we promised the American people when they overwhelmingly voted in 2024, I know, I was there more than most. This is not making America great again, this is evil.”

Trump is scheduled to hold a news conference ‘with the Military’ at the Oval Office at 1 PM ET on Monday.