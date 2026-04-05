'Which lie should Americans believe?': Iran hits out at Trump after US F-15 crew rescue operation

As the war between the United States and Iran continues to rage, Tehran on Sunday took another swipe at US President Donald Trump. This latest jibe at Trump comes hours after the Republican leader announced they conducted a "daring search" for the second pilot after two US F-15 jets were downed earlier this week. This handout photo provided by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official website Sepah News on April 5, 2026 reportedly shows the wreckage and remains of targeted and crashed US aircraft in central Iran. (AFP)

Taking to X, Iran's Consulate in Hyderabad, India, called out Trump for his contradictory statements regarding the state of Iran's military. Track latest on the US Iran war

Trump, on several occasions, has claimed that the US and Israel have "completely destroyed and wiped out" Iran's military, navy and more.

However, in his Truth Social post on Sunday, Trump wrote that the US military carried out one of its "most daring search and rescue operations" in history.

"This brave Warrior was behind enemy lines in the treacherous mountains of Iran, being hunted down by our enemies, who were getting closer and closer by the hour," Trump added further.

Taking to X, the consulate mocked Trump's previous statements and asked: "Which lie should wise Americans and other nations believe?"