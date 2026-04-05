'Which lie should Americans believe?': Iran hits out at Trump after US F-15 crew rescue operation
Trump, on several occasions, has claimed that the US and Israel have "completely destroyed and wiped out" Iran's military, navy and more.
As the war between the United States and Iran continues to rage, Tehran on Sunday took another swipe at US President Donald Trump. This latest jibe at Trump comes hours after the Republican leader announced they conducted a "daring search" for the second pilot after two US F-15 jets were downed earlier this week.
Taking to X, Iran's Consulate in Hyderabad, India, called out Trump for his contradictory statements regarding the state of Iran's military. Track latest on the US Iran war
Trump, on several occasions, has claimed that the US and Israel have "completely destroyed and wiped out" Iran's military, navy and more.
However, in his Truth Social post on Sunday, Trump wrote that the US military carried out one of its "most daring search and rescue operations" in history.
"This brave Warrior was behind enemy lines in the treacherous mountains of Iran, being hunted down by our enemies, who were getting closer and closer by the hour," Trump added further.
Taking to X, the consulate mocked Trump's previous statements and asked: "Which lie should wise Americans and other nations believe?"
Trump trying to justify 'bitter defeat'
Meanwhile, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, the Spokesperson of Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, stated that the US and Trump were trying to "justify their bitter defeat" after his post on the second rescue operation.
“The heroic operations of Iranian forces against US aggressors in southern Isfahan reveal the hollow nature of the American military and the humiliating failure of its forces. Trump tries to justify the bitter defeat of his feeble army by creating confusion for the public,” Zolfaghari was quoted as saying by state-run Press TV.
"We had previously warned that the brave fighters of the nation in the armed forces, with God's help, would cut down any invader and utterly crush the aggressors. The decisive victory of Iranian forces in southern Isfahan is a clear example of this courageous action," he added further.