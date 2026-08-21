'Reservation Hatao Andolan' protest LIVE: Delhi police gives permit for agitation at Ramlila Maidan

The development comes amid a digital campaign by “Reservation Hatao Andolan”, an Instagram-based page that has gained momentum by adopting protest-mobilisation tactics used by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The campaign, which has 5.6 million followers on Instagram, had earlier called for an anti-reservation protest at Jantar Mantar on August 21.

The NOC issued by Delhi Police allows a maximum of 500 people to gather at the venue until 4 pm, with the police stating that it had “no objection" for the protest from “a law and order point of view”.

The permission comes after the Delhi Police denied reports that a protest at Jantar Mantar had been granted permission.

“No permission has been granted for any protest, procession, demonstration or assembly at Jantar Mantar,” the police said in a statement shared on its official X account on Thursday.