Arunachal cabinet forms high-level panel for Siang project survey

The Arunachal Pradesh cabinet on Wednesday approved the formation of an empowered high-level committee to guide and coordinate pre-feasibility report (PFR) survey-related activities for the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), amid continuing opposition to the mega project from sections of the local population. The cabinet on Wednesday reaffirmed that development would be pursued while respecting local traditions and community interests. (HT Photo)

The cabinet, headed by chief minister Pema Khandu, said the committee would facilitate engagement with people in Siang and Upper Siang districts and ensure that survey activities are conducted in a “transparent, peaceful and people-centric manner”.

Rural development and Panchayati Raj minister Ojing Tasing will chair the committee, while CM’s adviser and Yingkiong-Tuting MLA Alo Libang and Geku-Mariyang legislator Oni Panyang will be its members.

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The cabinet said the voices, welfare and aspirations of likely project-affected families and local communities would remain central to the process.

It also took note of concerns raised by some sections over what the government described as “misinformation and disinformation” being spread by “vested interests” about the project.

The cabinet maintained that sustained and meaningful engagement with residents of the two districts was necessary for the peaceful conduct of PFR activities.

The Siang Upper Multipurpose Project is a large proposed 11,000-megawatt (MW) hydropower and storage project planned on the Siang River in Arunachal Pradesh. The Centre and the state government have said the project is important for power generation, flood moderation and water security, besides bringing investment and employment to the region.

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The project, however, faced opposition from sections of people in Siang and Upper Siang districts. Local groups, including the Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum (SIFF), have raised concerns over possible displacement, loss of ancestral land and livelihoods, environmental impact and the safety of a large dam in the region.

The opposition intensified this month when villagers from Komkar and several neighbouring villages protested against proposed drilling and PFR activities at Uggeng, one of the sites being studied for the project.

SIFF also criticised the deployment of security personnel in project-affected areas and sought their withdrawal, contending that such deployment was inconsistent with the government’s stated position that the project would be pursued through consultation and consent.

The government, meanwhile stepped up consultations. Khandu earlier this week held an interaction with officers and officials from Siang and Upper Siang districts, stressing dialogue over the project and its technical and developmental aspects.

The cabinet on Wednesday reaffirmed that development would be pursued while respecting local traditions and community interests, expressing confidence that dialogue could pave the way for peaceful conduct of the survey.