HT Evening Brief Sept 23: ECI ‘internal dissent’ row, Mirabai Chanu's silver at Asian Games

A report by the Indian Express claimed that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi recorded objections to decisions taken in the commission’s name at least 14 times over 10 months. Four such objections were made on the same day, the report said.

Take a look at the top stories making headlines this evening.

Good evening, readers. From the ongoing row over differing views in the EC to Trump's support for a proposed India-Middle East corridor, several key developments made headlines today. The poll panel refuted claims made in the report, while the parents of an IIT-B student were allegedly taken away from Mumbai hours before his planned hunger strike. At the Asian Games, day five brought five medals to India including Mirabai Chanu's historic silver.

How does the Election Commission of India ensure decisions are made uniformly despite dissent?

How does the Election Commission of India ensure decisions are made uniformly despite dissent?

What internal dissent has been reported within the Election Commission of India?

What internal dissent has been reported within the Election Commission of India?

However, EC sources said the decisions were unanimous and had the approval of both Election Commissioners and the chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Read More.

Hours before planned hunger strike, IIT-B student's parents 'forcibly' taken away from Mumbai The parents of an IIT-Bombay student, who allegedly died by suicide last week, on Wednesday alleged they were forcibly taken out of Mumbai in a private car, hours before they were scheduled to start a hunger strike over the incident.

According to a person who was with the protesting family at the IIT-Bombay campus in Powai, they were about to leave the institute in the early hours of the day when a group of men – dressed in plain clothes – arrived and asked them to shift to another vehicle. Read More.

Trump backs India-Middle East Corridor to counter Iran's grip on oil routes US President Donald Trump has voiced support for the India-Middle East Economic Corridor (IMEC), calling it a way to steer Middle Eastern oil away from chokepoints under Iran's control.

The India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) is a multinational multi-modal connectivity and infrastructure initiative that was officially unveiled on September 9, 2023, during the G20 Summit in New Delhi. It is aimed at boosting connectivity, trade, and sustainability across South Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. Read More.

Asian Games Day 5: Historic silver for Mirabai Chanu, 4 bronze medals in India's tally India’s day at the Asian Games came to a close with medals, an assured podium upgrade and a few painful near-misses. Mirabai Chanu delivered the headline result with silver 53in the women's 49kg weightlifting, while India also collected bronze medals in both the men's and women's skeet team events and through Jay Meena in soft tennis.

The men's badminton team added another bronze after their semifinal defeat to China. Roshibina Devi, meanwhile, beat Indonesia's Thania Kusumaningtyas 2-0 to reach the women's 60kg Wushu final, guaranteeing at least silver.

India has so far won 12 medals, including the five secured today. Read More.

Kartik Aaryan visits Lalbaughcha Raja, places his National Award at Bappa's feet On Tuesday, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan was honoured with the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in Chandu Champion. A day after receiving the prestigious honour, the actor visited Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai to seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings and celebrate the special milestone.

The actor also carried his National Award with him as he arrived to offer prayers. He first bowed before Lord Ganesha and sought Bappa’s blessings before placing his National Award at the deity’s feet. Watch the video here.