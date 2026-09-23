No elections should be held under CEC Gyanesh Kumar, says Akhilesh Yadav

“No future elections should be held under him (the CEC). It is a very serious development. What could be more serious than objections being raised against almost every decision?” he said. “This simply means that members of an independent body no longer have the freedom to act justly or be heard. Such a situation is fatal and dangerous for democracy. It is a grave constitutional crime when people become puppets of power and betray democratic institutions.”

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, he referred to reports that two election commissioners had formally objected 14 times in the last 10 months to decisions made by the Commission.

The Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Election Commission, claiming that recent internal differences within the constitutional body exposed a deeper threat to India’s democratic process. Akhilesh also demanded that no future elections should be held under the current chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

How did the Election Commission respond to the allegations of dissent within its ranks?

How did the Election Commission respond to the allegations of dissent within its ranks?

What are the main allegations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar made by Akhilesh Yadav?

What are the main allegations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar made by Akhilesh Yadav?

Also Read:Uddhav Thackeray seeks CEC Dnyanesh Kumar’s removal amid EC row

The SP national president described the developments as “nothing less than a conspiracy to destroy democracy.”

He also alleged that the Commission failed to act on numerous complaints filed by his party, including during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

He said that in several instances, more than 100 votes were cancelled based on a single person’s signature - far beyond the permitted limit - and that signatures of individuals who could not even write their names were allegedly forged to delete names of Muslim and Samajwadi Party voters.

Also Read:From SIR deletions to Form 6 and voter database: Election Commission’s point-by-point rebuttal amid row

“No action was taken against any official. This shows the Commission is not impartial,” Yadav said.

He also raised the issue of administrative preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, alleging that not a single officer from the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) communities had been assigned key election-related responsibilities. “What bigger conspiracy can there be?” he asked.

“Democracy is under severe strain. This is going to be the last election in Uttar Pradesh. After this, your voting rights will be taken away,” he said.

Also Read:Differing views are normal but decisions unanimous: Election Commission amid row

On the question of whether opposition parties would plan a protest if no action is taken against the CEC, he said, “The people of the country will give a befitting reply to the BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] in the upcoming elections and their reverse countdown will start.”

The SP chief also spoke about the alleged high-handedness in demolition drives in Ayodhya and the state’s law-and-order situation. Yadav promised that a future SP government will fully compensate families who lost homes and shops in recent demolition actions.