MP spurious liquor case: Prime suspect with ₹30,000 bounty held after encounter

Sagar Police on Wednesday arrested the prime suspect in the spurious liquor tragedy after a brief encounter, nearly three weeks after he went absconding, officers said. Sagar Police arrested liquor contractor Manish Lodhi, carrying a ₹30,000 bounty, after he allegedly opened fire during an encounter in Malthon.

Licensed liquor contractor Manish Lodhi alias Yashwant Thakur, who carried a ₹30,000 reward, was arrested along with his associate Ashish Sahu in the Malthon area. Police said Lodhi was shot in the leg after he and Sahu opened fire on a police team during an interception.

Lodhi is the key conspirator in the spurious liquor case registered at Banda and Vinayaka police stations, which has so far claimed 20 lives, police said. The Madhya Pradesh government told the high court on Tuesday that the deaths of seven others were suspected to be linked to the tragedy.

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Sagar superintendent of police Anurag Sujaniya said, “Acting on a tip-off around 3am, a Motinagar police team intercepted the duo at the Noniya-Sesai Road valley in the Malthon area. Lodhi and Sahu opened fire on the police. In retaliatory action taken in self-defense, Lodhi was shot in the leg, while Sahu sustained injuries while attempting to flee.”

Police recovered two country-made pistols, five live cartridges, and a baseball bat from the spot. Both accused were admitted to Bundelkhand Medical College, Sagar, for treatment, and further legal proceedings are underway.

The SP said Lodhi was evading arrest despite continuous raids by Sagar police teams in Sagar, Morena, Gwalior and Delhi. “He is the key conspirator in the spurious liquor case registered at Banda and Vinayaka police stations, which claimed 20 lives,” he added.

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Police investigation has revealed that Lodhi, along with his partner Ashish Sahu, Ravi Lakhera and Chandu Raja alias Chandrabhan, had planned to manufacture fake liquor under the brand Sagar Gold. The liquor was made at Tatarwara village using industrial spirit and thinner brought from Delhi and raw materials, dies and empty bottles sourced from Gwalior.

The fake liquor was sold at cheap rates through licensed shops and village commission agents in Banda, Nauraj, Gugra and Chhapri areas. Police have booked 52 people in three cases so far, and 39 have been arrested, including Delhi-based chemical supplier Anup Giri.