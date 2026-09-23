From SIR deletions to Form 6 and voter database: Election Commission's point-by-point rebuttal amid row

The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday said all its official orders, decisions and administrative directions carry full legal sanctions, and differing views and observations are a normal part of deliberation in any institution. The news report triggered a massive uproar on Wednesday. (PTI)

The remarks were made in response to a report by The Indian Express that decisions taken on the contentious Special Intensive Regulation (SIR) process were objected to by two of the three poll commissioners.

In a point-to-point written rebuttal, the poll body said it remains fully committed to executing its constitutional duties with complete integrity, recognising its vital role in advancing Indian democracy.

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