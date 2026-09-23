Gautam Adani dethrones Mukesh Ambani to become India's richest with ₹9.22 lakh crore wealth

Gautam Adani and family topped the Hurun India Rich List 2026 with a net worth of over ₹9.22 lakh crore, followed by Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and family with ₹8.63 lakh crore. Adani, whose business interests span the energy sector, had Ahmedabad as his listed base, while Ambani with Reliance Industries had Mumbai as his listed base. (ANI/ PTI)

Adani, whose business interests span the energy sector, had Ahmedabad as his listed base, while Ambani with Reliance Industries had Mumbai as his listed base. The industrialists were followed by Lakshmi Niwas Mittal and family with a net worth of ₹ 3.39 lakh crore, whose principal business is ArcelorMittal, based in London, according to the list.

Who are the top 10 in the list? Mittal is followed by Cyrus S Poonawalla and family, associated with the Serum Institute of India, who rank fourth with ₹3.03 lakh crore. Roshni Nadar Malhotra and family of HCL ranked fifth with ₹2.78 lakh crore, while Kumar Mangalam Birla and family, of the Aditya Birla group, ranked sixth with ₹2.69 lakh crore.

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The seventh spot was taken by Dilip Shanghvi of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, with their net worth valued at ₹2.65 lakh crore. They were followed by Azim Premji and family, of Wipro, with ₹2.63 lakh crore.

Anil Agarwal and family, of Vedanta resources, ranked ninth with ₹2.08 lakh crore, and Samir Mehta and family, who own Torrent Pharmaceuticals, completed the top ten with a wealth of ₹1.89 lakh crore.

Other prominent names on the list The list also features Uday Kotak of Kotak Mahindra Bank, with a net worth of ₹1.18 lakh crore, on the 15th position. Rajiv Singh and family, associated with DLF, took the 19th position with ₹1.10 lakh crore.

Others on the list include Sunil Mittal and family, of Bharti Airtel, Venu Srinivasan of TVS Motor, Ina Ashwin Dani and family, of Asian Paints, Radha Vembu of Zoho, and Nikhil Kamath of Zerodha.

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Who was on last year's Hurun Rich List? In 2025, Mukesh Ambani had topped the M3M Hurun India Rich List and was named the richest Indian the Ambani family's net worth being valued at ₹9.55 lakh crore. Gautam Adani and his family came second with a net worth of ₹8.15 lakh crore.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson of HCL Technologies, was named India’s richest woman after she entered the Top 3 for the first time with a wealth of ₹2.84 lakh crore last year. Hurun India had also named Jayshree Ullal, President and CEO of Arista Networks, as the wealthiest Indian-origin leader in the world in its December, 2025 list.