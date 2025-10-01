Mukesh Ambani beats Gautam Adani to retain title of India's richest

Mukesh Ambani was on Wednesday named India’s richest as he reclaimed the top spot in the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025. The chairman of Reliance Industries was among a record 358 dollar-billionaires who made the list this year. The Ambani family maintained the top spot with a net worth of ₹ 9.55 lakh crore.(PTI)

The Ambani family maintained the top spot with a net worth of ₹9.55 lakh crore, while Gautam Adani and his family came second with a net worth of ₹8.15 lakh crore.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan also entered the ranks of India’s wealthiest, joining the billionaire club for the first time with a reported net worth of ₹12,490 crore.

The list attributes SRK’s fortune to Red Chillies Entertainment and its “diverse ventures,” placing him ahead of other film-industry figures such as Juhi Chawla ( ₹7,790 crore) and Hrithik Roshan ( ₹2,160 crore).

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson of HCL Technologies, was named India’s richest woman as she entered the Top 3 for the first time with a wealth of ₹2.84 lakh crore.

The total number of billionaires in the country has crossed 350, a sixfold increase since the list debuted 13 years ago. Notably, the combined wealth of all listers stands at ₹167 lakh crore, equal to nearly half of India’s GDP.

Young wealth creators and self-made entrepreneurs

The list also noted many young wealth creators, especially self-made individuals who built fortunes from scratch.

Thirty-one-year-old Aravind Srinivas, founder of Perplexity, was named India’s youngest billionaire with a net worth of ₹21,900 crore.

As for individuals with self-made success, 66% of the list, about 1,115 people, are self-made. Among the new entries, 74% built their fortunes from scratch.

Mumbai leads the billionaire scene

Mumbai, home to 451 of the wealthiest individuals, still leads the list of cities with the most billionaires.

This was followed by New Delhi with 223 and Bengaluru with 116.