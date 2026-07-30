Blindness, paralysis, PTSD: Pellets can cause irreversible damage, experts say amid uproar over CJP protest crackdown

Pellet gun injuries can cause irreversible damage, including blindness, nerve damage and permanent disability, medical experts have said. This comes amid an ongoing political and legal row over their alleged use during the July 20 student protest in Delhi. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi along with a victim of alleged pellet gun firing during a students protest march carried out by Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on 20th July, interacts with media, in New Delhi. (PTI) The Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel allegedly used pellet ammunition to disperse students marching from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament over the NEET paper leak. The protest ended with police lathi-charging at protesters and using tear gas to disperse the crowd. ALSO READ | Big scoop on use of pellet guns during CJP Jantar Mantar protest: Police daily diary entry reveals details Images of injured protesters showing pellet-like wounds later circulated online. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a press conference with one such student who was injured with metal pellets. The Central government, though, has denied that pellet guns were used. The RAF has said it fired non-lethal munitions, including two rounds of plastic pellets, while Delhi Police has maintained that only tear gas was used.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi along with a victim of alleged pellet gun firing during a students protest march carried out by Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on 20th July. (PTI)

Expert opinion Doctors said the severity of pellet injuries depends more on where the pellets strike than on how many hit the body. Shalini Solanki, a forensic science expert at Samrat Vikramaditya Vishwavidyalaya, said pellet cartridges release multiple projectiles. "The severity of injury depends... on the firing distance, pellet size, impact velocity, angle of impact and, most importantly, the anatomical structures involved," she told PTI. She said injuries to nerves, blood vessels, bones, joints, the spinal cord and vital organs can lead to chronic pain, permanent disability or loss of function. Dr Nikhil Valsangkar of Sarvodaya Hospital said pellet wounds are usually superficial when fired from a distance but can cause "massive tissue destruction, soft-tissue loss and extensive bleeding" at close range. He added that damage becomes irreversible when nerves, blood vessels or bones are severely affected. ALSO READ | Several RAF personnel issued pellet guns on July 20 amid CJP protest at Jantar Mantar, reveals internal inquiry One injured protester, Sahil Lochab, may lose vision in his right eye, doctors say. His family has claimed doctors told them the pellets recovered from his injuries were made of metal. Solanki said facial injuries can cause paralysis of facial muscles, while eye injuries may result in partial or complete vision loss. Dr Sakshi Singhal of Yatharth Hospital said injuries near the shoulder can damage major nerves and blood vessels, causing severe bleeding, loss of limb function or chronic nerve pain. She added that pellet injuries can also lead to blindness, hearing loss, joint stiffness and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Clinical psychologist Dr Vandana Prakash said flashbacks and nightmares may persist for years, particularly among younger people, women and those with a history of trauma.

A security official launches tear gas following the alleged stone-pelting by protesters on police during the 'Bihar Bandh', called by left-wing student organisations over the alleged NEET paper leak and police action against protesting students. (ANI )