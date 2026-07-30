‘Disputed territory’: Pakistan reacts to India's ‘no Pakistani Kashmir’ remark

After India strongly objected to the description of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as “Pakistani Kashmir” by The New York Times, Islamabad has issued its own rebuttal. A statement from the Pakistani embassy in the US has rejected New Delhi's claim as “illegal and baseless”. People chant slogans and hold placards, flags, and a banner in support of peaceful protesters in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, during a demonstration in Islamabad, Pakistan. (REUTERS)

Pakistan's statement comes after India issued a statement slamming the New York Times for describing PoK as “Pakistani Kashmir”. The Indian embassy in the US took to X to express its disapproval of the headline. “Misleading and incorrect headline by @nytimes. There is no Pakistani Kashmir, only Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.”

“The Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. Pakistan has illegally occupied parts of these territories and is now using violence against the occupied people,” the embassy wrote further.

Also Read | ‘No Pakistani Kashmir’: Why Indian embassy in US fact-checked New York Times' ‘misleading' headline

What did Pakistan say? In response to this, the Pakistani embassy accused India of diverting attention away from the grave and systematic human rights violations in the region.

“No propaganda campaigns can change the fact that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory. At the same time, India cannot divert international community’s attention from its grave and systematic human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” the Pakistani embassy said.

“Pakistan reiterates its call on the international community to play its role in realizing a just solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions as well as aspirations of the Kashmiri people, to be ascertained through a free and impartial plebiscite under the UN auspices,” the statement added.