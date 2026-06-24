India slams Pakistan over ‘politicising’ UN forum: ‘J&K was, is, and will remain internal matter’

“I also refer to the unwarranted remarks made by the representative of Pakistan. It is incredible that a co-chair expected to be balanced and unbiased in conduct has chosen to politicize this forum,” Harish said, according to ANI news agency. The Indian envoy to UN further reiterated a position asserted by New Delhi several times in the past.

In response to the remarks made by Pakistan's representative during the meeting, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Harish Parvathaneni, said these were “unwarranted.”

India once again sharply rebuked Pakistan at a United Nations Security Council meeting, accusing Islamabad of “politicising” the international forum and reiterating that Jammu and Kashmir was an “internal” part of India.

“I would only like to stress for brevity of time that the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir is a matter strictly internal to India, it has always been is and will remain so,” Harish added.

Pakistan has previously made several remarks at the forum in relation to India and J&K, which have repeatedly been denied and condemned by New Delhi. India maintains its stance that Jammu and Kashmir is an unequivocal part of the country.

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‘Targeting innocent civilians’ This is the second time in a month that New Delhi has criticised Pakistan's remarks at the UNSC. India had, earlier this month, lashed out at Islamabad for a “long-tainted record of genocidal acts” and its support of cross-border violence which has killed civilians in Afghanistan.

“It is hypocritical to espouse high principles of international law while targeting innocent civilians in the dark,” Harish Parvathaneni said in his rebuttal after Pakistan's remarks on Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian envoy referred to findings by the United Nations Assistance Mission, saying, UNAMA documented 750 civilian deaths and injuries in Afghanistan in the first three months of 2026 due to “cross border armed violence perpetrated by Pakistani military forces.” India also accused Pakistan of carrying out an airstrike on the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital in Kabul during Ramadan earlier this year.

“According to UNAMA, this cowardly and unconscionable act of violence claimed the lives of 269 civilians and injured a further 122 in a facility which can by no means be justified as a military target,” ANI cited Harish as saying.

Meanwhile, New Delhi also called out Pakistan at the 62nd session of the Human Rights Council over its “terror estate policy”, referring to it as an “example of a Frankenstein state.”

“This is the country where the sitting Defense Minister boast of hosting, training and deploying terrorist estate policy and yet Pakistan calls itself a victim of terrorism, indeed a paradox which only Pakistan could sustain. It is a living example of a Frankenstein state which is shocked when its own monster bites back,” Anupama Singh, first secretary at the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, said.