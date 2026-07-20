'Will continue my fast': Sonam Wangchuk after 'brutality on peaceful protesters'

The activist said that he was touched and moved by how the youth have held on to peace despite provocation.

“Seeing the brutality with which peacefully protesting youth are being dealt with, I have decided to continue my fast untill the youth leaders are allowed to meet the Parliamentarians at the Sansad Bhawan or I am allowed to meet them here at the hospital,” Wangchuk wrote in a handwritten letter.

On his social media, Wangchuk shared a letter stating that he has taken the decision to continue his hunger strike due to the “brutality” with which peaceful protesters were dealt with today.

Scientist and activist Sonam Wangchuk said on Monday that he will continue his fast on day 23, two days after he was picked by Delhi police from the protest site at Jantar Mantar and brought to Safdarjung hospital for treatment.

“I appeal to the Govt & Police force to resolve the issue by simply allowing the students to present their grievances before the Parliament today or tomorrow. I'm sure the young protesters will show the same patience and tolerance tomorrow as they did today,” he concluded.

Also read: Who called whom? JP Nadda, CJP leaders differ on how the talks happened

‘Due to police brutality’ After Wangchuk's decision, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke said at Jantar Mantar that he took the decision because of police brutality and was ready to end his hunger strike if the youth of India showed up at Jantar Mantar.

“Sonam sir had said if country’s youth comes to Jantar Mantar he will break his fast. But because of police brutality, he will continue his fast,” Dipke said.

Also read: 'Most anti-youth PM ever': Rahul Gandhi attacks Narendra Modi in first reaction on CJP march

While addressing the crowd, Dipke said that Wangchuk's body could have taken the fast for just 20 days and now there is serious risk to his health.

“Sit away from me if u want me to break my fast - he (Wangchuk) used to tell me this,” Dipke said.

“Only known him for 1.5 months, been with him 24 hours for 21 days. That is my life's biggest honour,” he added.

Earlier, Wangchuk had agreed to end his hunger strike and outlined three conditions. "Dear friends & supporters, many of you have asked when will I end fast. As mentioned earlier to supporters, I will end my fast on 20th July, if..." Wangchuk wrote in a letter.

He said he would end the fast if “government takes accountability of the recent failures in education system – paper leaks, etc” or “if the leadership of CJP reach the doorsteps of Parliament where Hon'ble MPs and leaders of various parties assures us that the will now take up the issue in Parliament.”

He added that if his health does not permit this, the MPs could visit the hospital and give the above assurances.