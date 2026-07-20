'Will continue my fast': Sonam Wangchuk after 'brutality on peaceful protesters'
Sonam Wangchuk said that he was touched and moved by how the youth have held on to peace despite provocation.
Scientist and activist Sonam Wangchuk said on Monday that he will continue his fast on day 23, two days after he was picked by Delhi police from the protest site at Jantar Mantar and brought to Safdarjung hospital for treatment.
On his social media, Wangchuk shared a letter stating that he has taken the decision to continue his hunger strike due to the “brutality” with which peaceful protesters were dealt with today.
“Seeing the brutality with which peacefully protesting youth are being dealt with, I have decided to continue my fast untill the youth leaders are allowed to meet the Parliamentarians at the Sansad Bhawan or I am allowed to meet them here at the hospital,” Wangchuk wrote in a handwritten letter.
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“Hopefully Govt will fix accountability of Edu minister before that,” he added.
The activist said that he was touched and moved by how the youth have held on to peace despite provocation.
“I appeal to the Govt & Police force to resolve the issue by simply allowing the students to present their grievances before the Parliament today or tomorrow. I'm sure the young protesters will show the same patience and tolerance tomorrow as they did today,” he concluded.
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‘Due to police brutality’
After Wangchuk's decision, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke said at Jantar Mantar that he took the decision because of police brutality and was ready to end his hunger strike if the youth of India showed up at Jantar Mantar.
“Sonam sir had said if country’s youth comes to Jantar Mantar he will break his fast. But because of police brutality, he will continue his fast,” Dipke said.
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While addressing the crowd, Dipke said that Wangchuk's body could have taken the fast for just 20 days and now there is serious risk to his health.
“Sit away from me if u want me to break my fast - he (Wangchuk) used to tell me this,” Dipke said.
“Only known him for 1.5 months, been with him 24 hours for 21 days. That is my life's biggest honour,” he added.
Earlier, Wangchuk had agreed to end his hunger strike and outlined three conditions. "Dear friends & supporters, many of you have asked when will I end fast. As mentioned earlier to supporters, I will end my fast on 20th July, if..." Wangchuk wrote in a letter.
He said he would end the fast if “government takes accountability of the recent failures in education system – paper leaks, etc” or “if the leadership of CJP reach the doorsteps of Parliament where Hon'ble MPs and leaders of various parties assures us that the will now take up the issue in Parliament.”
He added that if his health does not permit this, the MPs could visit the hospital and give the above assurances.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNikita Sharma
Nikita Sharma is a Senior Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She is a Delhi-based digital journalist with five years of experience writing and editing news stories across beats including crime, politics, tech, trends and much more, both national and international. At Hindustan Times, she is part of the news team and focuses on breaking news, keeping a track of what is happening where, and chasing ever-developing news stories. She has a penchant for covering crime, geopolitics, and Indian politics with a keen eye for stories often overlooked in the daily news cycle. At Hindustan Times, she has extensively covered several key events including the US Presidential elections, Air India plane crash, Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, US’ tariff war, and others. As a Delhi aficionado, she particularly enjoys roaming and writing about the national capital — its heritage, food, art and culture, and the many problems that come with it — the pollution, waterlogging, traffic, and more. Nikita did her Bachelor in Journalism and Mass Communication from GGSIPU and started working as a digital journalist in 2021. During her first stint, she covered hyperlocal news at a Delhi-based newsroom, writing and editing stories on builder-buyer conflicts, civic issues such as potholes, waterlogging, lack of facilities at hospitals in Delhi, crippling of the city during peak monsoon season. She also wrote features covering Delhi’s art exhibitions, heritage walks, artist profiles, museums, classical Hindustani music concerts and dance shows. She entered mainstream news in 2023 and has previously worked at NDTV.Read More