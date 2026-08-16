‘Faulty mouse, logged out’: CJP slams ‘irregularities’ in Bombay HC clerk recruitment typing test; Dipke joins protest

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, on Sunday, speaking about the alleged irregularities during the Bombay High Court clerk recruitment typing test, claimed that students faced faulty computer equipment and further said that within a few minutes, many students were logged out. Speaking about the infrastructure, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said that this was not the first time in the country or in Maharashtra that online exam servers have crashed. (File Photo/Reuters) Dipke also said that he was informed about the issues in the examination by the students. Also Read | 'No benches, no water': Dipke conducts first audit in Hingoli under 'School Thik Karo' campaign | Watch "Students just informed me that they had a High Court exam this morning. As soon as they sat down to take it, they discovered that for some, the mouse wasn't working, and for others, the keyboard was faulty. Within 10 minutes, the majority of the students were logged out, and subsequently, they were all declared failed," he said.

"It is a failure of the system and the government, which is unable to conduct online exams properly... When they complained to the authorities inside, they were told that they lacked the sense to take an exam properly," he said. Furthermore, the CJP founder said, "If the authorities possessed so much more wisdom than these students, they should have used it to install better computers and functional keyboards, and to ensure the servers were working correctly beforehand." Speaking about the infrastructure, Dipke said that this was not the first time in the country or in Maharashtra that online exam servers have crashed. "If you lack the necessary infrastructure and cannot conduct online exams properly, why are you holding them in the first place? What is the purpose? This isn't the first time, across the country and in Maharashtra, that online exam servers have crashed or hardware like keyboards and mice has failed to function; this happens with every exam," he said.

Protest over irregularities Meanwhile, according to news agency ANI, students staged a protest after the technical issues disrupted the exam. According to an X post by CJP, Dipke also joined the protest by students "CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke has joined the protest by students who are demanding re-exam for the Bombay High Court’s typing exam which had massive irregularities across Maharashtra’s digital centres," the post read. "Abhijeet had joined the protest in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in solidarity with the students and is continuing to sit with them even now. We hope the government will accept the demands soon," it added.

Also Read | ‘They’re anti-school’: CJP's Saurav Das claims ‘BJP goons’ beat Bengal school volunteer's father What the authorities said Director, Sornet ITE Genus Private Limited, Sanjay Wankhede, clarified that the keyboards at the exam centre were new and that it has all the necessary facilities. “The Bombay High Court exam was scheduled at my centre, and it has already been conducted; the first session is over. Things are moving a bit slowly due to a technical issue with printing, but it is just a minor problem that will be resolved," he said. "All the keyboards at our centre are brand new. We have all the necessary facilities available here. As for the students who are creating a commotion, I would simply request them to remain calm," Wankhede added.