CISF personnel caught secretly taking woman's photos on Delhi metro, suspended

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel was allegedly caught secretly taking a woman's photos inside a Delhi metro train, sparking protests inside the coach. When the personnel opens the photo gallery, it is seen that he secretly took pictures of the woman. (Video screengrabs)

A video of the incident, which allegedly took place on Saturday night, has gone viral. In the video, the woman and other passengers are seen confronting the CISF personnel and forcing him to show them his mobile phone's photo gallery.

As the woman's photographs are seen in the CISF personnel's gallery, the commuters can be heard shouting and asking him to delete the photographs. Chaos erupts when the passengers try to snatch the phone while the CISF personnel is seen resisting and attempting to get away. The woman iss also heard shouting, “What is this? Delete my photos.”