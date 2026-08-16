After FIR against MNS leaders for clash in Thane's Ambernath, police book 2 BJP councillors

Police have registered a case against at least two councillors of the BJP and other individuals following a violent clash between activists of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and the saffron party in the Ambernath area of Thane district, based on a cross-complaint, officials said on Sunday. Police have registered a case on Ghat's complaint under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and are investigating further. (ANI File Photo/ Representative)

Earlier, the police had registered a case against MNS leaders following the incident.

The complaint against local BJP leaders was lodged by Suhas Ghag, who runs a pest control business. According to the FIR, Ghag went to meet a relative in Shivajinagar on the night of August 11, when a crowd had gathered due to an ongoing altercation.

While Ghag was transporting injured relatives and acquaintances in his vehicle to Shivajinagar police station, an aggressive group confronted them outside the police station gate at around 12:15 am on August 12, police said.

The complainant alleged that BJP corporators Abhijit Karanjule and Pawan Walekar, along with five identified persons and several others, who are unidentified, attacked him.

The FIR stated that Ghag was struck with an iron rod on his head and right hand, kicked and punched. The attackers also damaged his vehicle by throwing flower pots and breaking its windows, police said.

Police have registered a case on Ghat's complaint under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and are investigating further.

Nobody has been arrested so far.