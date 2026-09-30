‘My dream is to make India’s automotive industry the world’s No. 1’: Nitin Gadkari at HT Auto Awards

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday that India's automotive industry has the potential to become the largest in the world, describing it as a key engine of economic growth. Nitin Gadkari speaks at the HT Auto Leaderboard Awards 2026. “This industry is the backbone of the economy. My dream is to make this industry number one in the world....[At present] Number one is the US, and second is China. India is the third,” Gadkari said

He noted that India's automotive sector contributes ₹22.75 lakh crore to the economy, underscoring its central role in the country's economic growth and industrial ecosystem. Gadkari made the remarks at the inaugural HT Auto Leaderboard Awards 2026 that sought to recognise the vehicles, people and innovations shaping India's automotive industry.

The awards also featured two panel discussions on ‘Make for the World: Is India ready to become the world's auto powerhouse?’ and ‘Road to 2030: Ethanol, EVs & beyond - India's new mobility energy mix’. Gadkari on successful ethanol economy The Union minister highlighted India's progress in developing an ethanol-based economy, saying, “ethanol economy has been successful.” "Aready, the ethanol economy is very successful. Since 2022, we have had four crore four-wheelers and 20 crore two-wheelers running on E20 petrol. We have never received a single complaint. Even a lot of people sitting here must have E20 in their vehicles. Is there any complaint? There is no complaint," he said. The push for biofuels has become more critical amid the West Asia crisis, which has disrupted supplies and pushed crude oil prices higher.