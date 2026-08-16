'Putzer for Ritzer, Parsow for Parsons': What are the typos, errors that forced NTA to cancel 3 UGC-NET papers?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday said it will re-conduct the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) examination for three papers, after “multiple errors” were found in the exam conducted from June 22 to June 30 this year. The exams that will be reconducted are Sociology, English, and Commerce. (Hindustan Times/ Representative)

These errors included spelling mistakes, repetition of questions from previous years, and repeated option sequences. The exams that will be reconducted are Sociology, English, and Commerce.

UGC-NET is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for the posts of Assistant Professor and admission to PhD programmes. The NTA’s decision marks the cancellation of a second major exam by the agency this year, after the May 3 NEET-UG 2026 exam was scrapped following a paper leak that sparked nationwide protests.