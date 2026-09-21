'Threats from goon activists': Comedian Pulkit Mani says UP shows cancelled amid row over mimicry of PM Modi

In a following Instagram statement, the comedian stated, "Due to repeated threats from goon activists my Lucknow and Kanpur shows are cancelled."

"I regret to inform you that my Noida show has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances. I sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused and appreciate you understanding and support," he said.

Stand-up comedian Pulkit Mani announced on Instagram on Sunday that his shows in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, Lucknow, and Kanpur have been cancelled. The cancellations follow a political firestorm sparked by his mimicry of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Congress leader and leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

What was the content of Pulkit Mani's mimicry at the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event?

What was the content of Pulkit Mani's mimicry at the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event?

How did political leaders react to the mimicry of PM Modi by Pulkit Mani?

How did political leaders react to the mimicry of PM Modi by Pulkit Mani?

What triggered the cancellation of Pulkit Mani's comedy shows in Uttar Pradesh?

What triggered the cancellation of Pulkit Mani's comedy shows in Uttar Pradesh?

Also Read | ‘Cheap theatre’ vs ‘democratic right’: BJP, Opposition spar over PM Modi's mimicry at Rahul Gandhi event

What is the controversy about In the video shared by the Congress on X (formerly Twitter), comedian Mani was seen mimicking PM Modi while performing a skit with Gandhi during the 'Chatron Ki Goonj' event in Indore on Saturday.

In the short act, Mani came on stage laughing and hugged Gandhi. "My friend. How are you?" To this, Gandhi replied, "I'm fine; how are you, Modi ji?"

Gandhi then said, "Very nice to meet you," and asked Mani to "tell me more".

The comedian then said, "Maa ko kursi do, maa (Give Mother a chair, Mother)", pointing toward the audience.

Also Read | ‘Money to light diyas, not for hostels?’ Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi's birthday celebration

BJP slams Congress over mimicry act The BJP on Sunday said that the Congress had turned into a "circus" and called Rahul Gandhi "asanskari naraz fufa".

In a post on X, Union minister Piyush Goyal wrote, "Asanskari naraz fufa (uncultured disgruntled uncle)."

"The irony writes itself. The need to come on stage every now and then just to drag Prime Minister Modi ji’s name into cheap political theatre never fails to amaze me. Look in the mirror, Mr Rahul Gandhi," the minister said.

Also Read | 'Not jhoot ki goonj, youth marches ahead with…': PM Modi's dig at Rahul Gandhi in Vadodara

Reacting to the video shared by Congress, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said on X, "I hadn't imagined, that a party which was in power for nearly six decades would turn into such a circus who are busy entertaining their own shrunk supporters."

"Congress party has become a party of comedians and Jokers! They are out forever.... RIP," he added.