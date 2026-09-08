'Not jhoot ki goonj, youth marches ahead with…': PM Modi's dig at Rahul Gandhi in Vadodara

"Jhooth ki goonj se farmaane waale toh har chaurahae par mil jaayenge, lekin Bharat ka naujawan sach ki hunkaar se chalta hai. Sach ki hunkaar ke saath chalta hai. Sach ki hunkaar ke liye chalta hai [ You will find people at every street corner trying to mislead you with the clamor of lies. But the youth of India moves forward driven by the resounding call of truth; they march with that call and strive for it...,” PM Modi said on Tuesday at the 'NaMo for Viksit Bharat' event in Vadodara.

Prime Minister Modi made the remarks in Gujarat's Vadodara during his visit to city to lay the foundation stones, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation various development projects worth more than ₹35,000 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the youth of the country proceeds with the resounding calls of truth instead of “ jhooth ki goonj ” [claimours of lies], in what appeared to be a veiled dig at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and his ‘ Chhatron Ki Goonj’ campaign.

"So far, 5.5 million families across the country have installed solar plants on their rooftops, and 1.1 million of these families are from Gujarat. So many families here have become electricity producers; this has created employment opportunities for countless young people—spanning everything from production to installation and service—and has brought in numerous new vendors...," the prime minister said.

PM Modi's remark appeared to be a direct reference to the Chhatron Ki Goonj nationwide outreach campaign and student movement launched by the Indian National Congress and led by the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi.

The campaign led by Rahul Gandhi addresses widespread anger over question paper leaks and examination irregularities — such as the NEET controversies.

PM Modi's Vadodara event was expected to draw a massive attendance given the overwhelming response to the free registration on BookMyShow ticketing platform.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, public participation for Tuesday's prime minister's programme was opened for free registration through BookMyShow, with the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) using the private digital platform to manage registrations, PTI news agency reported, citing officials on Monday,

The response was overwhelming with all seats booked within an hour of registration opening, the officials said.