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BJP president Nitin Nabin on 2-day UP visit; to meet party functionaries

Nabin’s visit comes at a time when the Opposition has intensified its campaign against the donation theft at the Ram temple in Ayodhya

Updated on: Sep 21, 2026, 07:05:36 IST
By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
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BJP President's Visit to Uttar Pradesh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Nitin Nabin will begin a two-day visit to poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on Monday. He is scheduled to hold meetings with state leaders, meet party functionaries and address public rallies.

Nabin will visit Krantidhara Meeru to pay tributes to the martyrs at the Indian National Army Martyrs Memorial and Park. (Nitn Nabin | X account)
Nabin will visit Krantidhara Meeru to pay tributes to the martyrs at the Indian National Army Martyrs Memorial and Park. (Nitn Nabin | X account)

Party’s national general secretary Vinod Tawde, also UP’s state incharge, has already begun touring and meeting leaders across UP.

Nabin’s visit comes at a time when the Opposition has intensified its campaign against the donation theft at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Nabin will visit Krantidhara Meeru to pay tributes to the martyrs at the Indian National Army Martyrs Memorial and Park. He will then address a ‘Yuva Sammelan’ organised at the Mangalya Auditorium of Swami Vivekanand Subharti University.

Also Read:Nabin’s west UP visit to focus on organisational push, poll preparations

The outreach holds significance given the BJP’s attempts to reach out to the younger demographic in wake of protests over paper leaks and other irregularities in conduct of examinations.

He is also scheduled to meet former office-bearers, Members of Parliament (MPs), legislators and party workers of the Western Region to draft the election preparations.

On Tuesday, he will meet eminent personalities and visit the historic Augharnath Temple in Meerut.

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  • Smriti Kak Ramachandran
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Smriti Kak Ramachandran

    Smriti covers an intersection of politics and governance. Having spent over a decade in journalism, she combines old fashioned leg work with modern story telling tools.

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