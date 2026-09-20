Nabin’s west UP visit to focus on organisational push, poll preparations

Bharatiya Janata Party national president Nitin Nabin will begin his organisational push for the 2027 assembly polls from western Uttar Pradesh with a two-day visit to Meerut and Saharanpur on September 21 and 22 respectively, said party’s Meerut district unit chief Harveer Pal. Bharatiya Janata Party national president Nitin Nabin. (HT file)

The visit will focus on strengthening the party organisation at the grassroots level, reviewing electoral preparedness and engaging with young people.

In Meerut, Nabin is scheduled to hold four meetings. The first two will be held at Subharti University, followed by two organisational meetings at Bravura Resort. He will stay overnight in Meerut, he added.

The first programme in Meerut is a direct interaction with around 2,000 students at the university’s auditorium at 11am. It will focus on issues, including artificial intelligence, education, inflation and unemployment.

The youth interaction will be followed by a large organisational meeting at the university ground, where around 4,800 Shakti Kendra convenors and mandal presidents from western UP are expected to participate. The meeting will cover booth-level preparedness, organisational strengthening, public outreach and preparations for the 2027 polls.

The meeting will cover the BJP’s organisation across 14 districts and 19 organisational districts comprising 71 assembly constituencies in western UP. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and state BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary are also scheduled to be present during the programmes in Meerut.

After the Subharti University programmes, Nabin will move to Bravura Resort for two further meetings. One will involve former MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other former public representatives from the western region, while another will involve current district and city presidents and members of the regional team.

On September 22, Nabin is scheduled to visit the Maa Shakumbhari Devi temple before holding two organisational meetings with party functionaries in Saharanpur.

The focus on western UP comes against a backdrop of the region’s 71 assembly constituencies and its importance to the BJP’s electoral preparations. The BJP had won 54 of the 71 seats in 2017, while its tally declined to 41 in the 2022 polls. The upcoming organisational exercise is expected to provide the party leadership with feedback on issues including farmers, sugarcane as well as caste and community equations involving Jats and Gurjars.