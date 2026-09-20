Meerut: Pension row, mobile demand precede acid attack on son, grandson; woman dies by suicide

A 65-year-old woman allegedly poured an inflammable substance on her 45-year-old son and 14-year-old grandson during a family dispute over pension money and a demand for a mobile phone in Dadupur village of Falawada area on Saturday night. The woman later allegedly hanged herself from a tree, police said. Representational image (Sourced)

According to police, Sumitra Devi, wife of Brajveer, received a pension and disputes had occurred in the family over the money. On Saturday night, an argument broke out over the pension and her grandson Uday’s demand for a new mobile phone.

During the argument, Sumitra allegedly poured the inflammable substance on her son Paramveer, and grandson Uday. Both suffered serious burn injuries and were taken to the hospital.

After the alleged attack, Sumitra left the spot and went to a tree in the village, where she allegedly hanged herself. Police received information about the incident through the Police Response Vehicle (PRV) and reached the village.

Paramveer had come to stay with his mother a few days earlier following an earlier dispute over the pension, police said. His father, Brajveer, is undergoing treatment for an illness.

Falawada station house officer (SHO) Poonam Jadaun said the preliminary investigation indicated that Sumitra had poured an inflammable substance on her son and grandson before her death. A forensic science laboratory team inspected the spot and collected evidence, while police questioned family members and local residents.

Further investigation is underway, police said.