Want to glam up your festive looks? 4 diamond jewellery trends that work for celebrations and everyday wear

With great pomp and fervour, people are shopping for the festive season to look their best as they attend feasts and pujas and go pandal-hopping. Jewellery is an essential part of any festive ensemble, without which the look may feel incomplete. So, which diamond jewellery trends are dominating the charts this season, and how can you style them?

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Kartik Khanna, creative and managing director of Khanna Jewellers, shared the trending diamond jewellery trends to elevate your festive looks.

Before exploring the trends, let's understand how India's diamond jewellery market is changing. Young buyers are shopping for jewellery, not for any major milestone, but to celebrate their own expression of personal style.

Khanna explained, "Festive celebrations naturally put jewellery at the centre of how people dress, but the way consumers buy and wear diamonds is changing. The Indian natural diamond category is increasingly being shaped by younger, more independent and style-conscious consumers. Gen Z and Millennials now account for 86% of India’s natural diamond jewellery market value. This tells us that diamonds are moving beyond being reserved for weddings or special occasions and becoming a more visible part of personal style. Here are five trends that reflect this shift.”

Let's get the lowdown on the jewellery trends. Based on what the expert told us, it suggests that diamonds are now worn more frequently, even by younger shoppers, but the designs are becoming less occasion-specific and more versatile. This means people are choosing pieces that also fit into their everyday wardrobes rather than heavy styles reserved only for grand events, such as weddings.

The industry expert addressed this shift among both men and women. Among men, jewellery is becoming a part of everyday self-expression rather than something worn only at weddings or formal events. He explained, "Celebrity styling has certainly helped make this category more visible, but the larger shift is that men are beginning to see jewellery as part of everyday dressing rather than something reserved for weddings or formal occasions. The male jewellery segment is already estimated to account for 10- 15 per cent of the overall jewellery market, reflecting how the category is becoming more inclusive.”

Here are some of the style trends the expert has observed: