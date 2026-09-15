From necklaces to bangles: How to layer festive jewellery without creating a cluttered festive look
Here’s an ultimate guide to layering your jewellery without letting it overpower your festive look.
Festive dressing is often about finding the right balance between looking dressed up and keeping the overall look elegant. Layered jewellery can instantly add depth and personality to an outfit, but too many statement pieces together can make the look feel crowded. The key is to build your jewellery around one focal point and let the rest complement it. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Varada Ravindran, founder of Aagrah Fine Jewels, shared tips on how to layer the jewellery without making your festive look heavy.
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Start with one hero piece
According to Varada Ravindran, the easiest way to create a balanced jewellery look is to choose one piece that takes centre stage. It could be a statement necklace, bold earrings, or a chunky cuff. Once you have chosen your hero piece, keep the remaining jewellery relatively delicate. This creates a clear visual hierarchy instead of making the neck, ears, and wrists compete for attention.
Play with lengths and textures
When layering necklaces, avoid placing every chain at the same level. Keeping around 2 to 3 centimeters of space between different layers allows each piece to remain visible. “A slim chain can be paired with a slightly heavier or textured piece to create depth without making the neckline look crowded,” said Varada Ravindran. You can also bring contrast through materials. Smooth metals can be paired with pearls, gemstones, or diamonds to give the stack a richer festive feel while keeping the overall styling considered.
Let your outfit guide the jewellery
Varada Ravindran highlighted that your neckline should play a role in deciding how you layer. A deep V-neck can work well with graduated chains or a Y-shaped stack, while open necklines can accommodate slightly chunkier layers. If your outfit already features heavy embroidery, prints, or embellishment, it is better to edit the jewellery rather than adding multiple bold pieces.
The same principle applies to your wrists and fingers. Instead of filling every space, pair a sleek bangle with a slim ring stack, or let one statement ring stand out against otherwise minimal jewellery.
Leave one area quiet
A simple way to prevent festive jewellery from becoming overwhelming is to keep one jewellery zone intentionally understated. If you are wearing layered necklaces and bold earrings, keep the wrists lighter. If your earrings are the main attraction, let the necklace remain simple.
Ultimately, effective jewellery layering is less about wearing more and more and more about choosing pieces that work together. With one hero piece, varied lengths, contrasting textures, and enough breathing space, layered jewellery can elevate a festive outfit while keeping the overall look polished and effortless.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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