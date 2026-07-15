Layered necklaces are the perfect combination of charm and effortless style

Layered necklaces for that perfect charm (magnific) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less Don't Delay Your Upgrade Explore personalized EMI offers for your next purchase Check Eligibility → If there is one jewellery piece that can instantly elevate your look and fashion sense, it is a layered necklace. And being fond of jewellery, I love it like no other. Another beauty of layered necklaces is that they go well with both my western wear and my ethnic outfits. Whether you prefer a minimalist aesthetic or bold statement pieces, layered necklaces provide endless opportunities for creativity and personal expression.

Why are layered necklaces so popular? One of the biggest reasons layered necklaces have gained widespread popularity is their versatility. They can effortlessly complement casual wear, office attire, evening dresses, and even traditional outfits. By mixing different necklace styles, you can create a unique combination that reflects your personality while adapting to changing fashion trends.

Layered necklaces also allow people to tell a story through their jewellery. A delicate initial pendant, a meaningful charm, a birthstone, or a vintage locket can all be combined into a personalised arrangement. This ability to mix sentimental pieces with fashionable designs makes layered necklaces both stylish and meaningful.

Additionally, social media and celebrity fashion have played a significant role in popularising the trend. Influencers, fashion bloggers, and designers frequently showcase layered jewellery, inspiring people to experiment with combinations that suit their own style.

How to create the perfect layered necklace look? The secret to successful necklace layering lies in achieving balance. Instead of simply wearing several necklaces together, a thoughtful selection helps create a polished appearance.

Start with varying chain lengths. A short choker or collar necklace pairs beautifully with a medium-length pendant, followed by a longer chain that adds depth to the arrangement. The difference in lengths prevents tangling and allows each necklace to stand out.

Mixing textures is another effective styling technique. Combining delicate chains with chunkier links creates visual interest without appearing overwhelming. Similarly, pairing simple chains with gemstone pendants, pearls, or coin necklaces adds dimension to the overall look.

Maintaining a consistent colour palette is equally important. Gold necklaces generally blend best with other gold pieces, while silver necklaces pair naturally with silver accessories. However, modern fashion embraces mixed metals as well, allowing confident wearers to combine gold, silver, and rose gold for a contemporary appearance.