Traditional and trendy jhumkas to match every Indian outfit in your wardrobe: 7 stunning pairs to elevate your look

Every time I'm in the market, my heart beats faster for lovely jhumkas. Being a fan of kurtas and Indian wear, I feel jhumkas celebrate tradition, femininity, and timeless charm like few earring styles do. From festive sarees to contemporary kurtas, jhumkas effortlessly elevate every ethnic look. Pair them with flowing anarkalis, chic Indo-western outfits, or even minimalist kurtis, and jhumkas create a striking style statement that instantly amps up your style. Jhumkas to pair with your ethnic attire (Myntra) By Shweta Pandey <p>Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.</p><br> <p>She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.</p><br> <p>Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.</p><br> <p>Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.</p><br> <p>Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.</p> Read more Read less I was looking to buy a set of jhumkas to go with my ethnic closet and began scrolling Myntra, and I found some amazing pieces. I've curated this shortlist of my personal favourite jhumkas you can wear all-year round. Trendy and traditional jhumkas

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These contemporary silver-plated jhumka earrings bring a perfect blend of modern design and ethnic elegance, making them ideal for both festive and casual wear. These jhumkas are made with alloy and American diamonds and are lightweight, ensuring all-day comfort. Its intricate floral design, paired with the dazzling jhumka style, gives it a regal and elegant vibe Styling Tip: Don this piece with your Indo-western outfits, saree, or a kurta-pant set. Keep your neckline clean, and prefer a strapless or boat neck design to make these jhumkas stand out. Go for a sleek ponytail or straight open hair and keep your makeup soft glam with highlighted cheekbones.

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Jhumkas with a twist! These rose gold-toned American diamond-studded dome-shaped jhumkas offer a luxurious twist to classic ethnic jewellery. The rose gold tone combined with American diamond stones creates a dazzling effect, perfect for weddings and festive occasions. Made with brass, it adds a soft look to your overall style statement. Styling Tip: Pair these jhumkas with pastel lehengas, sarees, or gowns. Match with rose gold bangles or a delicate bracelet instead of heavy gold ones. You can opt for loose curls or a side-swept hairstyle. Keep the tone of your makeup in pink or peach to complement the rose gold.

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Floral jhumkas can never run out of style. These Niscka Floral Jhumka Earrings showcase delicate floral patterns that bring a fresh and feminine vibe to ethnic styling. These jhumkas are made with brass with gold plating on it for that traditional yet classy look. Styling Tip: These earrings are perfect to pair with heavy silk sarees or lehangas. You can also don them with embroidered suit sets. These jhumkas are perfect for weddings and festive celebrations. You can keep your hair all tied up or opt for a messy bun to bring out the most out of it. Go for heavy makeup, keep your eye makeup on point, and pair it with a red lipstick.

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Another floral jhumka, but this one is subtle. These Rubans Floral Jhumka Earrings combine bold design with intricate floral detailing, making them a standout accessory for festive occasions. Their vibrant gold-plated design with intricate stone detailing makes it a perfect addition to your wedding festivities. Styling Tip: Pair these beautiful jhumkas with a printed cream or white sarees or Anarkalis to stand out from the crowd. Let the earrings be the highlight, so skip heavy necklaces. Keep a classic bun with a small gajra for a traditional touch. Go for bronze or coral makeup to keep your ethnic game on point.

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This one is my personal favourite. These DUGRISTYLE Gold-Plated Contemporary Jhumka Earrings offer a modern take on traditional gold jhumkas, making them suitable for both formal and casual occasions. Their polished finish and elegant design make them easy to style with almost any ethnic outfit. Made from metal, these jhumkas have gold plating on them, adding a traditional appeal with a modern twist. Styling Tip: The best part is that you can pair these jhumkas with almost any outfit. Wear it on heavy embroidered sarees, shararas, or festive suits; these jhumkas will never lose their charm. You can pair with bold rings for a style statement, along with a bracelet or bangles. Go for high bun or voluminous waves along with bold lips (red/wine) for evening glam.

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Made with 92.5 Sterling Silver, Kushal's Fashion Jewellery Dome Shaped Silver-Plated Jhumka Earrings are your effortless charm to any evening. These jhumkas deliver timeless elegance with a refined silver finish. Made with silver and artificial stones, these jhumkas pair beautifully with both traditional and Indo-western outfits. Styling Tip: Wear them to your office for a casual look, or give yourself a Boho look by pairing them with a crop top and skirt.These jhumkas go perfectly with your everyday style. Add oxidised or silver bangles for a cohesive look. Opt for braided styles or loose textured waves, or a ponytail to make the most of these jhumkas. Pair them with kohl-heavy eyes and a pink lip tint for that girl-next-door look.

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Add a contemporary touch to your cocktail parties with these JAYPORE Contemporary Jhumkas that reflect artisanal craftsmanship with a modern design. Made with brass, these gold-toned, stone-studded earrings elevate any ethnic ensemble effortlessly. Styling Tip: Try pairing these with handcrafted outfits, linen sarees, ethnic dresses, or our beautiful anarkalis. Embrace a minimalist, artsy aesthetic and pair it with natural fabrics. Keep a low bun or neatly tied braid for that elevated look. Keep your makeup subtle and elegant with nude lips to let the earrings do all the talking.

Tips to keep your artificial jewellery safe Here are some tips to keep your artificial jewellery safe for a long. Keep them away from moisture Avoid water, sweat, and humidity as much as possible while wearing the artificial jewellery. Always remove jhumkas or any jewellery before showering or swimming. Wear after makeup Apply perfume, hairspray, and makeup before wearing jewellery, as these chemicals can dull the shine or cause discolouration Store them properly Keep your jewellery in airtight boxes or zip-lock bags to avoid moisture. Store each pair separately to avoid scratches. If possible, add silica gel or a small piece of chalk to absorb moisture Clean gently after use Wipe your jewellery with a soft, dry cloth after wearing. For deeper cleaning, use a slightly damp cloth to clean and do not use harsh chemicals. Avoid direct contact with chemicals Keep them away from makeup remover, sanitiser, and detergents as these can fade plating and loosen stones. Handle with care Don’t drop or bend them, especially the dome-shaped jhumkas. Always hold from the hook or stud while wearing or removing. Rotate your jewellery Don’t wear the same pair daily. Your jewellery needs a break too. Giving them a break helps maintain their finish.