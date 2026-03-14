Reduce dark circles and baggy eyes with these 7 under-eye creams under ₹1500

If your early mornings start with a look in the mirror that reveals dark circles and puffiness, don't think you're the only one! Work pressure, late-night parties, and stress often show up on our faces, resulting in dark circles and puffiness around the under-eye area. That is when an under-eye cream comes to your rescue. From treating baggy eyes and minimising puffiness, under-eye creams also minimise fine lines, wrinkles, and other signs of ageing. Best under eye cream under ₹1500 (Freepik) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a seasoned lifestyle content writer with over a decade of experience. Her expertise spans across makeup, skincare, hair care, health & fitness, and home décor, where she combines creativity with practical insights to craft relatable and impactful content. <br><br> Driven by curiosity and a love for storytelling, Shweta has built a reputation for making lifestyle topics approachable and inspiring. Beyond her writing desk, she enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less Dermatologist Dr Amit Bangia, Asian Hospital, tells HT Shop Now, “Under-eye creams can be useful for improving common concerns like dryness, puffiness, fine lines, and mild dark circles.” Since the skin around the eyes is very thin and loses moisture quickly, ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, peptides, caffeine, and vitamin C help hydrate the skin, reduce swelling, and brighten the under-eye area. “While under-eye creams can improve skin texture and appearance, they work best when combined with good sleep, sun protection, and a healthy lifestyle”, adds Dr Bangia. Top under-eye creams If you are eyeing this product to battle your concerns, HT Shop Now has curated some of the best under-eye creams. All these under-eye creams have been shortlisted based on their high customer ratings and reviews. Most of them were even the highest-selling products on Amazon India in February 2026.

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The Derma Co. Snail Peptide 96 Under Eye Repair Cream helps repair delicate under-eye skin while reducing fine lines, puffiness, and dark circles. Powered by snail mucin and peptides, it supports skin regeneration and improves elasticity for a smoother, brighter eye area. Its lightweight texture absorbs quickly without feeling greasy, making it ideal for daily use. Customers say the cream feels soothing and hydrating, with many noticing softer skin and gradual fading of tired-looking eyes after consistent use.

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Conscious Chemist® Retinol Peptide Under Eye Cream targets early signs of ageing, including fine lines, wrinkles, and dull under-eye skin. Retinol works alongside peptides to boost collagen production and improve skin texture while keeping the delicate area firm and smooth. The gentle formula hydrates while delivering anti-ageing benefits, making it suitable for nighttime use. Customers often mention smoother under-eye skin and reduced fine lines, though some recommend starting slowly if you are new to retinol-based eye treatments.

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Beauty of Joseon Revive Eye Serum with Ginseng combines nourishing ginseng extract and retinol to revitalise the under-eye area. The formula improves elasticity, smooths fine lines, and restores a healthy glow to tired skin. Lightweight yet deeply nourishing, it layers well under moisturisers and makeup. Many customers appreciate its silky texture and traditional Korean skincare ingredients. Reviews frequently highlight brighter under-eyes and improved firmness after a few weeks of regular nighttime application.

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Clayco Ginseng Cica Under Eye Cream helps calm, hydrate, and strengthen delicate under-eye skin. Enriched with ginseng for revitalisation and Cica (Centella Asiatica) for soothing care, it targets puffiness, dryness, and mild dark circles. The gentle formula works well for sensitive skin and absorbs easily without heaviness. Customers often report that it feels cooling and comforting on tired eyes, with noticeable hydration and reduced puffiness when used consistently.

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O3+ Eye Circle Cream focuses on reducing dark circles, puffiness, and visible fatigue around the eyes. The formula hydrates deeply while improving skin tone and texture in the delicate eye area. Its lightweight consistency spreads easily and works well in both morning and nighttime routines. Customers frequently mention that it helps brighten the under-eye area over time and pairs well with regular skincare routines for maintaining a refreshed appearance.

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Olay Eye Cream helps hydrate and smooth the delicate skin around the eyes while reducing the appearance of fine lines and dark circles. Formulated with nourishing ingredients and moisturising agents, it improves skin texture and maintains softness throughout the day. The lightweight cream absorbs quickly and works well under makeup. Many customers appreciate its gentle formula and reliable hydration, with reviews often noting smoother-looking under-eyes after consistent use.

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FAQ: Under Eye Creams What does an under-eye cream do? Under-eye creams hydrate and protect the delicate skin around the eyes. They help reduce dark circles, puffiness, fine lines, and dryness while improving skin texture and brightness. At what age should I start using an eye cream? Many people start using eye creams in their early to mid-20s to maintain hydration and prevent early signs of ageing. How often should I apply under-eye cream? Most eye creams can be applied twice daily—once in the morning and once at night—unless the formula contains active ingredients like retinol, which are usually recommended for nighttime use. How do I apply eye cream correctly? Use a small amount and gently tap it around the orbital bone using your ring finger. Avoid rubbing or pulling the delicate skin. Can eye creams reduce dark circles permanently? Eye creams can significantly improve the appearance of dark circles, but results depend on factors such as genetics, sleep, hydration, and lifestyle.