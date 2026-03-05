Can lips get sunburnt? Try these 8 lip balms with SPF to keep them safe
Lipsticks with sun protection are the best way to enhance your lips, that too along with sun protection. Here are 8 lip balms with sun protection.
Prolonged sun exposure can lead to dryness, discolouration, premature ageing, and even increase the risk of skin-related conditions on the delicate lip area. That is where a lip balm comes to your rescue. And when lip balms come with sun protection, it is the best way to add nourishment to your lips while also keeping them sun-protected. From tinted lip balms to nude shades, there are lip balms that offer high SPF. Prolonged sun exposure can lead to dryness, discolouration, premature ageing, and even increase the risk of skin-related conditions on the delicate lip area.
SPF-infused lip balms address this concern by incorporating sun protection into everyday makeup products.
Benefits of Lip Balms with SPF
Protects Lips from UV Damage: Lips have very thin skin and very little natural melanin, making them highly vulnerable to sun damage. SPF lip balms help block UVA and UVB rays, reducing the risk of sunburn and long-term damage.
Prevents Lip Darkening (Hyperpigmentation): Sun exposure can cause lips to become darker over time. SPF lip balms help maintain your natural lip colour by preventing UV-induced pigmentation.
Reduces Risk of Skin Conditions: Regular UV protection on the lips can lower the risk of sun-related lip conditions like Actinic Cheilitis, a precancerous condition caused by long-term sun exposure.
Prevents Dryness and Chapping: Sun exposure can dry out lips. SPF lipsticks usually contain moisturising ingredients that keep lips soft while protecting them from UV damage.
Helps Prevent Premature Ageing: UV rays contribute to fine lines and loss of lip smoothness. Lip balms with SPF help slow down premature ageing around the lips.
Everyday Protection with Makeup: You get sun protection while wearing makeup, making it easier to maintain lip health without applying a separate lip sunscreen.
Keeping these benefits in mind, it's advisable to start applying a lipstick infused with SPF.
Where to buy lip balms with SPF?
If you're looking to shop these online, HT Shop Now has curated a shortlist that can help you choose what suits you from the sea of options.
Brinton UV Doux Lip Lightening Balm protects delicate lips while improving their natural tone. The formula helps reduce pigmentation, moisturises deeply, and shields lips from daily sun exposure. Its lightweight texture glides smoothly without feeling greasy and works well for everyday use. Users appreciate how this lip balm gradually softens dark lips while keeping them hydrated. Many customers say it feels comfortable under lipstick and prevents dryness.
WishCare Unisex Ceramide Lip Balm nourishes and repairs dry lips with a barrier-strengthening ceramide formula. It locks in moisture, smooths rough texture, and protects lips from environmental stress. The balm absorbs quickly and leaves a soft, healthy finish suitable for both men and women. Customers frequently mention how it heals cracked lips within a few days and keeps lips hydrated for long hours.
Deconstruct Brightening Lip Balm SPF 50 combines intense sun protection with brightening lip care. The high SPF formula shields lips from harmful UV rays while helping reduce lip pigmentation and dryness. Its smooth texture spreads evenly and keeps lips moisturised without feeling heavy. Many users report that consistent use of this lip balm helps improve lip tone while keeping lips soft and protected, making it a popular choice for people looking for both care and protection.
DOT & KEY Barrier Repair Ceramide + Peptide Lip Balm focuses on restoring lip health with advanced hydration and barrier repair ingredients. Ceramides strengthen the lip barrier while peptides support smoother, plumper-looking lips. The creamy balm deeply nourishes and prevents dryness caused by weather and dehydration. Customers love its rich texture and long-lasting hydration. Many reviews highlight how it quickly relieves chapped lips and keeps them soft for hours.
FIXDERMA 4% Kojic Acid SPF50+ PA+++ Tinted Lip Balm offers brightening care with powerful sun protection. Kojic acid helps reduce lip pigmentation while the high SPF shields lips from UV damage. The tinted formula adds a subtle color that enhances natural lip tone. Many users mention visible improvement in lip darkness after regular use and like that the balm keeps lips moisturized while providing a natural, everyday color.
Hyphen All I Need Lipscreen with SPF 30 delivers everyday lip protection with a nourishing, lightweight formula. This lip balm protects lips from sun exposure while maintaining hydration and smoothness. This lip balm glides easily and leaves a comfortable finish that works well under makeup or alone. Customers often highlight its non-sticky feel and long-lasting moisture. Many reviewers say it keeps lips soft throughout the day and is convenient for daily use.
Lakme Lip Love Care Stick with SPF 15 combines hydration, colour, and sun protection in one easy-to-use lip balm. This lip balm keeps lips moisturised for hours while protecting them from mild sun exposure. Its smooth formula adds a subtle tint that enhances natural lip colour. Customers enjoy its lightweight feel and everyday convenience. Many users say it keeps their lips soft and comfortable throughout the day while providing a hint of colour, making it a popular daily lip care option.
Nivea Caring Beauty SPF 30 Lip & Cheek Tint Balm offers a versatile beauty solution for both lips and cheeks. It provides sun protection while delivering a natural flush of colour and long-lasting hydration. Its creamy texture blends easily and keeps skin soft and moisturised. Customers appreciate its dual-purpose design and travel-friendly packaging. Many reviews mention that it gives a healthy glow while protecting lips from dryness and sun damage.
