Can lips get sunburnt? Try these 8 lip balms with SPF to keep them safe

Prolonged sun exposure can lead to dryness, discolouration, premature ageing, and even increase the risk of skin-related conditions on the delicate lip area. That is where a lip balm comes to your rescue. And when lip balms come with sun protection, it is the best way to add nourishment to your lips while also keeping them sun-protected. From tinted lip balms to nude shades, there are lip balms that offer high SPF. Prolonged sun exposure can lead to dryness, discolouration, premature ageing, and even increase the risk of skin-related conditions on the delicate lip area. Lip balm with SPF (AP)

SPF-infused lip balms address this concern by incorporating sun protection into everyday makeup products.

Benefits of Lip Balms with SPF Protects Lips from UV Damage: Lips have very thin skin and very little natural melanin, making them highly vulnerable to sun damage. SPF lip balms help block UVA and UVB rays, reducing the risk of sunburn and long-term damage.

Prevents Lip Darkening (Hyperpigmentation): Sun exposure can cause lips to become darker over time. SPF lip balms help maintain your natural lip colour by preventing UV-induced pigmentation.

Reduces Risk of Skin Conditions: Regular UV protection on the lips can lower the risk of sun-related lip conditions like Actinic Cheilitis, a precancerous condition caused by long-term sun exposure.

Prevents Dryness and Chapping: Sun exposure can dry out lips. SPF lipsticks usually contain moisturising ingredients that keep lips soft while protecting them from UV damage.

Helps Prevent Premature Ageing: UV rays contribute to fine lines and loss of lip smoothness. Lip balms with SPF help slow down premature ageing around the lips.

Everyday Protection with Makeup: You get sun protection while wearing makeup, making it easier to maintain lip health without applying a separate lip sunscreen.

Keeping these benefits in mind, it's advisable to start applying a lipstick infused with SPF.