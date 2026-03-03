Best sunscreens for Indian summer 2026: Top 8 picks that prevent sunburn and premature ageing

Sunscreen is one product you must use all-year round, but you need it especially in the sweltering summer. The temperature across most parts of North India has already started to rise, and while summer brings sunshine, beach days, and outdoor fun, it also means stronger exposure to harmful ultraviolet rays. To prevent your skin from these harmful rays, you should invest in a sunscreen for summer. Explore the best sunscreen for summer in India and keep your skin protected. (Adobe Stock) In this article, we have included 8 sunscreens that offer ultimate sun protection from the harmful UVA and UVB rays, as well as prevent your skin from premature ageing and long-term damage, such as skin cancer.

Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen Gel SPF 50+ PA++++ protects your skin from the harsh UVA and UVB rays while giving a radiant, hydrated glow. This sunscreen is infused with vitamin C and papaya extracts, and its lightweight gel absorbs quickly without leaving any white cast. It boosts brightness, supports even tone, and feels fresh on normal to dry skin. Its non-sticky texture makes it ideal for summer and daily wear under makeup.

Reasons to buy Lightweight, dewy finish No white cast Enriched with Vitamin C Comfortable for daily wear Reason to avoid May feel slightly shiny on oily skin Fragrance may not suit sensitive skin

Customer Feedback: Customers loved this sunscreen for its glow and hydration. It is appreciated for its non-greasy texture. However, some mention sweating in humid weather.

Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ shields your skin from sun damage while enhancing natural radiance. It is powered by vitamin C and turmeric, which help brighten dull skin and fight pigmentation. This lightweight cream blends easily without leaving a white cast, making it perfect for everyday outdoor exposure. This sunscreen suits most skin types and layers well under makeup. Moreover, this sunscreen is In-Vivo Tested (ISO 24444:2019 Certified, CTRI/2025/05/087276).

Reasons to buy Brightening formula Budget-friendly No visible white cast In-Vivo tested Reason to avoid Slightly creamy for oily skin Fragrance-sensitive users may hesitate

Customer Feedback: This sunscreen receives positive reviews for affordability and no visible white cast. It is lightweight and has a brightening formula. However, it has received mixed opinions on sweat resistance.

The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++ gives broad-spectrum protection with intense hydration. Its aqua-gel texture absorbs quickly and feels ultra-light on oily and acne-prone skin. This sunscreen is enriched with 1% hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, which locks in moisture while preventing sun damage and premature ageing. It has a non-comedogenic formula that leaves no white cast and works well under makeup.

Reasons to buy Ideal for oily, acne-prone skin Hydrating yet lightweight Dermatologist-backed brand No white cast Reason to avoid Small quantity for the price May spill if over-applied

Customer Feedback: This sunscreen is highly rated for oily skin suitability and is appreciated for fast absorption. Some users mention the need for reapplication in summer.

Enjoy Korean skincare innovation that balances comfort, protection, and skin barrier support. SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Hyalu-Cica Silky-Fit SPF 50+ PA++++ combines high UV protection with soothing skincare benefits. Infused with Centella Asiatica extract and hyaluronic acid, it calms sensitive skin while keeping your skin hydrated. Its silky-fit texture spreads smoothly, leaving a semi-matte natural finish without stickiness. Designed for daily use, this sunscreen protects your skin against sunburn, tanning, and environmental stress.

Reasons to buy Soothing for sensitive skin Silky, lightweight texture No white cast High UVA protection Reason to avoid Premium pricing Limited offline availability

Customer Feedback: This sunscreen is praised for its calming effect and is loved for its smooth finish. However, some users find it slightly expensive.

UV Doux Silicone Sunscreen Gel SPF 50 PA+++ provides strong sun protection in a matte, silicone-based formula. Dermatologists often recommend it for oily and acne-prone skin because it controls shine and resists sweat. Its velvety gel texture blurs pores and works well as a makeup primer. This sunscreen spreads evenly without leaving a heavy white cast.

Reasons to buy Matte finish Sweat-resistant Great under makeup Suitable for oily skin Reason to avoid Silicone feel may not suit everyone Slightly higher price bracket

Customer Feedback: This sunscreen isfrequently recommended by dermatologists and users like its matte effect. However, some users find it slightly pricey and report minor pilling.





Deconstruct Gel Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ offers high protection in a clear gel formula designed for shine control. It absorbs quickly, feels weightless, and leaves no white cast, making it ideal for humid climates and oily skin. Its non-greasy texture prevents clogged pores and suits acne-prone skin. This sunscreen layers smoothly under makeup and supports daily reapplication.

Reasons to buy Specifically for oily skin Lightweight gel texture No white cast Affordable pricing Reason to avoid Limited hydration for dry skin Minimal glow effect

Customer Feedback: This sunscreen is appreciated for its oil control effect, and it's a good value for money. Meanwhile, some users report that it lacks a moisturising effect and can feel dry.

Choose the Pilgrim 2% Niacinamide Glow Sunscreen SPF 50 +++ for protection plus skincare benefits in one easy step. It protects against sun damage while improving skin clarity. Infused with niacinamide, it helps reduce excess oil, refine pores, and boost radiance. The lightweight cream blends smoothly and leaves a natural glow without heavy residue. Suitable for daily use, it supports an even skin tone and reduces tanning.

Reasons to buy Contains 2% niacinamide Glow-enhancing finish Good for combination skin Affordable Reason to avoid Not fully matte Fragrance may not suit all

Customer Feedback: This sunscreen has received positive points for a glowing effect on the skin. Users report smoother skin. However, it has a fragrance that might not suit everyone.

Heliocare 360º Water Gel SPF 50+ PA++++ Sunscreen delivers high-level daily sun protection in a lightweight, fast-absorbing formula. Powered by Fernblock® antioxidant technology, this sunscreen shields skin from UVA, UVB, visible light, and infrared damage while keeping your skin hydrated and fresh. Its water-gel texture glides on smoothly, leaves no white cast, and suits humid Indian weather. Dermatologically tested and non-comedogenic, it works well under makeup and fits all skin types, including sensitive and acne-prone skin.

Reasons to buy Broad-spectrum SPF 50+ PA++++ protection Lightweight, non-greasy No white cast Antioxidant support with Fernblock® technology Suitable for oily, combination, and acne-prone skin Reason to avoid Premium pricing May feel slightly dewy Fragrance-sensitive users may want to patch test

FAQ – Sunscreen for Summer What SPF is best for Indian summers? SPF 50 with PA+++ or PA++++ offers strong protection against UVB and UVA rays. How much sunscreen should I apply? Use two finger-length strips for the face and neck. How often should I reapply? Every 2–3 hours, especially after sweating or swimming. Is gel sunscreen better for oily skin? Yes, gel or aqua-based sunscreens feel lighter and reduce shine. Can sunscreen replace moisturiser? Not always. Dry skin types should moisturise before sunscreen.