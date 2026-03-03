Best sunscreens for Indian summer 2026: Top 8 picks that prevent sunburn and premature ageing
With summer almost approaching, here are the top 8 sunscreens that are a must-buy for you in 2026.
Sunscreen is one product you must use all-year round, but you need it especially in the sweltering summer. The temperature across most parts of North India has already started to rise, and while summer brings sunshine, beach days, and outdoor fun, it also means stronger exposure to harmful ultraviolet rays. To prevent your skin from these harmful rays, you should invest in a sunscreen for summer.
In this article, we have included 8 sunscreens that offer ultimate sun protection from the harmful UVA and UVB rays, as well as prevent your skin from premature ageing and long-term damage, such as skin cancer.
Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen Gel SPF 50+ PA++++ protects your skin from the harsh UVA and UVB rays while giving a radiant, hydrated glow. This sunscreen is infused with vitamin C and papaya extracts, and its lightweight gel absorbs quickly without leaving any white cast. It boosts brightness, supports even tone, and feels fresh on normal to dry skin. Its non-sticky texture makes it ideal for summer and daily wear under makeup.
Reasons to buy
Lightweight, dewy finish
No white cast
Enriched with Vitamin C
Comfortable for daily wear
Reason to avoid
May feel slightly shiny on oily skin
Fragrance may not suit sensitive skin
Customer Feedback: Customers loved this sunscreen for its glow and hydration. It is appreciated for its non-greasy texture. However, some mention sweating in humid weather.
Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ shields your skin from sun damage while enhancing natural radiance. It is powered by vitamin C and turmeric, which help brighten dull skin and fight pigmentation. This lightweight cream blends easily without leaving a white cast, making it perfect for everyday outdoor exposure. This sunscreen suits most skin types and layers well under makeup. Moreover, this sunscreen is In-Vivo Tested (ISO 24444:2019 Certified, CTRI/2025/05/087276).
Reasons to buy
Brightening formula
Budget-friendly
No visible white cast
In-Vivo tested
Reason to avoid
Slightly creamy for oily skin
Fragrance-sensitive users may hesitate
Customer Feedback: This sunscreen receives positive reviews for affordability and no visible white cast. It is lightweight and has a brightening formula. However, it has received mixed opinions on sweat resistance.
The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++ gives broad-spectrum protection with intense hydration. Its aqua-gel texture absorbs quickly and feels ultra-light on oily and acne-prone skin. This sunscreen is enriched with 1% hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, which locks in moisture while preventing sun damage and premature ageing. It has a non-comedogenic formula that leaves no white cast and works well under makeup.
Reasons to buy
Ideal for oily, acne-prone skin
Hydrating yet lightweight
Dermatologist-backed brand
No white cast
Reason to avoid
Small quantity for the price
May spill if over-applied
Customer Feedback: This sunscreen is highly rated for oily skin suitability and is appreciated for fast absorption. Some users mention the need for reapplication in summer.
Enjoy Korean skincare innovation that balances comfort, protection, and skin barrier support. SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Hyalu-Cica Silky-Fit SPF 50+ PA++++ combines high UV protection with soothing skincare benefits. Infused with Centella Asiatica extract and hyaluronic acid, it calms sensitive skin while keeping your skin hydrated. Its silky-fit texture spreads smoothly, leaving a semi-matte natural finish without stickiness. Designed for daily use, this sunscreen protects your skin against sunburn, tanning, and environmental stress.
Reasons to buy
Soothing for sensitive skin
Silky, lightweight texture
No white cast
High UVA protection
Reason to avoid
Premium pricing
Limited offline availability
Customer Feedback: This sunscreen is praised for its calming effect and is loved for its smooth finish. However, some users find it slightly expensive.
UV Doux Silicone Sunscreen Gel SPF 50 PA+++ provides strong sun protection in a matte, silicone-based formula. Dermatologists often recommend it for oily and acne-prone skin because it controls shine and resists sweat. Its velvety gel texture blurs pores and works well as a makeup primer. This sunscreen spreads evenly without leaving a heavy white cast.
Reasons to buy
Matte finish
Sweat-resistant
Great under makeup
Suitable for oily skin
Reason to avoid
Silicone feel may not suit everyone
Slightly higher price bracket
Customer Feedback: This sunscreen isfrequently recommended by dermatologists and users like its matte effect. However, some users find it slightly pricey and report minor pilling.
Deconstruct Gel Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ offers high protection in a clear gel formula designed for shine control. It absorbs quickly, feels weightless, and leaves no white cast, making it ideal for humid climates and oily skin. Its non-greasy texture prevents clogged pores and suits acne-prone skin. This sunscreen layers smoothly under makeup and supports daily reapplication.
Reasons to buy
Specifically for oily skin
Lightweight gel texture
No white cast
Affordable pricing
Reason to avoid
Limited hydration for dry skin
Minimal glow effect
Customer Feedback: This sunscreen is appreciated for its oil control effect, and it's a good value for money. Meanwhile, some users report that it lacks a moisturising effect and can feel dry.
Choose the Pilgrim 2% Niacinamide Glow Sunscreen SPF 50 +++ for protection plus skincare benefits in one easy step. It protects against sun damage while improving skin clarity. Infused with niacinamide, it helps reduce excess oil, refine pores, and boost radiance. The lightweight cream blends smoothly and leaves a natural glow without heavy residue. Suitable for daily use, it supports an even skin tone and reduces tanning.
Reasons to buy
Contains 2% niacinamide
Glow-enhancing finish
Good for combination skin
Affordable
Reason to avoid
Not fully matte
Fragrance may not suit all
Customer Feedback: This sunscreen has received positive points for a glowing effect on the skin. Users report smoother skin. However, it has a fragrance that might not suit everyone.
Heliocare 360º Water Gel SPF 50+ PA++++ Sunscreen delivers high-level daily sun protection in a lightweight, fast-absorbing formula. Powered by Fernblock® antioxidant technology, this sunscreen shields skin from UVA, UVB, visible light, and infrared damage while keeping your skin hydrated and fresh. Its water-gel texture glides on smoothly, leaves no white cast, and suits humid Indian weather. Dermatologically tested and non-comedogenic, it works well under makeup and fits all skin types, including sensitive and acne-prone skin.
Reasons to buy
Broad-spectrum SPF 50+ PA++++ protection
Lightweight, non-greasy
No white cast
Antioxidant support with Fernblock® technology
Suitable for oily, combination, and acne-prone skin
Reason to avoid
Premium pricing
May feel slightly dewy
Fragrance-sensitive users may want to patch test
Customer Feedback: Users praise its lightweight feel and quick absorption. Many report no white cast and comfortable wear in humid climates. It is appreciated for not clogging pores or triggering breakouts. However, some customers find it expensive for the quantity offered.
