Tue, Nov 04, 2025
7 Invivo-tested sunscreens you should try for better sun protection and healthy skin

By Shivangi Jamwal
Published on: Nov 04, 2025 02:17 pm IST

Shield your skin smarter with our 7 in-vivo tested sunscreens, scientifically proven to provide lasting UV protection and promote healthy skin.

The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50

Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen Gel SPF 50+ PA++++ with Papaya & Vitamin C | Broad Spectrum SPF 50+ PA++++ | UVA/B & Blue Light Protection | Anti-Pollution Factor (APF) Technology | In-Vivo Tested | Brightens Skin I Fragrance-Free & No White Cast | For Glowing & Sun Protected Skin | 80 g

Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA

Lakme Sun Expert Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50 PA +++ | Broad spectrum UVA/B protection | Blue light protection | No White Cast | for all dry, oily, normal skin| Matte Finish | 50 g

Fixderma Shadow Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA+++ Gel Broad Spectrum Sunscreen For UVA & UVB Protection | Unisex (40 g (Pack of 1), 50,All Skin Sun Protection Factor (SPF)

Dr. Sheths Kesar & Kojic Acid Oil-Free Sunscreen SPF 50+ Pa++++ |In-Vivo Tested | For Pigmentation-Free Skin | Lightweight & Non Greasy | For UVA/UVB & Blue Light & IR Protection | No White Cast | For Oily Skin | For Men & Women | 30 g

Bioderma Photoderm Creme SPF 50+ PA++++ Hydrating Sunscreen for Normal to Dry Skin | In Vivo Tested

A sunscreen only works if you consistently wear it, which is why it should have a light texture, no white cast, and be easy to reapply. But beyond comfort, the real question is: does it truly protect your skin as claimed? Many sunscreens rely on in vitro lab testing, which evaluates a sunscreen’s effectiveness in controlled laboratory conditions using artificial surfaces that cannot fully replicate how products behave in real life on warm skin, under sunlight, or when mixed with sweat and sebum. That’s where in vivo testing sets a higher standard. Conducted on human skin, it measures real-world SPF and UVA protection to confirm a sunscreen’s actual performance. It’s the most trusted way to ensure that your sunscreen works as effectively as the label promises.

Sun protection that keeps its promise — 7 in vivo-tested sunscreens your skin can count on.
Sun protection that keeps its promise — 7 in vivo-tested sunscreens your skin can count on.(Adobe)

To make your choice easier, we’ve rounded up 7 in vivo-tested sunscreens proven through clinical testing to deliver reliable, skin-safe protection without compromising comfort or safety.

1.

The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50

Think of sunscreen that feels like a splash of hydration, that’s The Derma Co. 1% hyaluronic sunscreen aqua gel SPF 50 PA++++. Designed with a water-light texture and infused with hyaluronic acid, it gives your skin a dewy, refreshed finish while keeping it protected. The formula has been in vivo tested, confirming its broad-spectrum SPF 50 and protection against blue light. It glides on effortlessly, leaving zero white cast or stickiness, making it ideal for daily wear under makeup or on bare skin.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Lightweight and hydrating formula

affiliate-tick

Effectively blocks UVA, UVB, and Blue light

affiliate-tick

Best suited for:Normal to Oily skin

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May feel slightly tacky on very oily skin after long wear

2.

Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen Gel SPF 50+ PA++++ with Papaya & Vitamin C | Broad Spectrum SPF 50+ PA++++ | UVA/B & Blue Light Protection | Anti-Pollution Factor (APF) Technology | In-Vivo Tested | Brightens Skin I Fragrance-Free & No White Cast | For Glowing & Sun Protected Skin | 80 g
Most sunscreens protect, but this one brightens too. Aqualogica glow+ dewy sunscreen gel SPF 50+ PA++++ combines Papaya and Vitamin C to fade dullness while shielding skin from UV rays, blue light, and pollution using APF Technology. Clinically tested in vivo, it melts into the skin without residue, leaving a hydrated, glowing finish that feels weightless and looks naturally radiant.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Brightens and hydrates with Papaya and Vitamin C

affiliate-tick

Super light gel-like texture

affiliate-tick

Effectively blocks Blue light filter, UVA/UVB protection and broad-spectrum protection

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Dewy finish might not suit those who prefer a matte look

3.

Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA
Think of sun protection that actually improves your skin with every use- that’s what sets Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ apart. Backed by US in-vivo clinical testing, it blends niacinamide and multi-vitamins to smooth texture, even tone, and strengthen the skin barrier while blocking UVA, UVB, and blue light. The silky, feather-light sunscreen vanishes instantly, leaving no white cast or heaviness, for healthy, protected skin that feels balanced all day.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Enriched with niacinamide and multi-vitamins that strengthen and repair the skin barrier

affiliate-tick

Effectively targets UVA/UVB-induced damage, sun tan, and photoaging

affiliate-tick

Free from sulphates, silicones and parabens

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Not suitable for very oily or acne-prone skin

4.

Lakme Sun Expert Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50 PA +++ | Broad spectrum UVA/B protection | Blue light protection | No White Cast | for all dry, oily, normal skin| Matte Finish | 50 g
If you’re looking for a tinted sunscreen that evens out skin tone while protecting it, Lakmé Sun Expert Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ is a perfect pick. Its subtle tint blends seamlessly, giving light coverage and a smooth matte finish without feeling heavy. With broad-spectrum UVA/UVB and blue light protection, it keeps skin shielded, fresh, and shine-free—ideal for daily wear on all skin types.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Tinted formula for instant skin tone correction

affiliate-tick

Non-sticky texture that feels weightless

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

A limited shade range that may not blend well with deeper skin tones.

5.

Fixderma Shadow Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA+++ Gel Broad Spectrum Sunscreen For UVA & UVB Protection | Unisex (40 g (Pack of 1), 50,All Skin Sun Protection Factor (SPF)
Struggling to find a sunscreen that suits oily or acne-prone skin? Fixderma shadow sunscreen SPF 50+ PA+++ Gel is your answer. Its lightweight, oil-free gel formula offers intense UVA and UVB protection without clogging pores or leaving residue. Designed for all skin types, it provides lasting protection while keeping the skin calm, fresh, and shine-free, making it a good everyday choice for dependable, non-irritating sun defence.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Lightweight, non-comedogenic gel

affiliate-tick

Ideal for oily, sensitive and acne-prone skin

affiliate-tick

Provides broad-spectrum protection

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

It may not provide enough moisture for very dry skin

6.

Dr. Sheth's Kesar & Kojic Acid Oil-Free Sunscreen SPF 50+ Pa++++ |In-Vivo Tested | For Pigmentation-Free Skin | Lightweight & Non Greasy | For UVA/UVB & Blue Light & IR Protection | No White Cast | For Oily Skin | For Men & Women | 30 g
It’s an oil-free formula that feels weightless yet delivers serious protection. Dr Sheth’s kesar & kojic acid sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++ shields against UV rays, blue light, and IR damage while helping to reduce pigmentation. Clinically in vivo tested, it combines Kesar and Kojic Acid to brighten and even skin tone. Perfect for oily or combination skin, it leaves a smooth, non-greasy finish with a healthy, luminous look.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Oil-free formula

affiliate-tick

Targets pigmentation

affiliate-tick

Water-resistant formula with broad-spectrum protection

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

It has a slight fragrance that may not suit extremely sensitive skin

7.

Bioderma Photoderm Creme SPF 50+ PA++++ Hydrating Sunscreen for Normal to Dry Skin | In Vivo Tested
If your skin craves both moisture and protection, Bioderma Photoderm Crème SPF 50+ PA++++ is the perfect match. This in vivo-tested sunscreen hydrates deeply while shielding against UVA and UVB rays, making it ideal for normal to dry skin types. Its creamy, non-sticky texture nourishes without heaviness, helping prevent sun-induced dryness and irritation. Choose it for dependable defence that keeps your skin soft, supple, and comfortably protected throughout the day.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Hydrating formula with long-lasting moisture retention

affiliate-tick

Very high UVB/UVA protection

affiliate-tick

Ideal for dry to normal skin

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Can feel too creamy for oily or combination skin

Benefits of using sunscreen daily:

  • Regular use of broad-spectrum sunscreen has been shown to lower the incidence of squamous cell carcinoma and possibly melanoma, as reported by the Canadian Medical Association Journal.

  • They protect against UVB rays that cause sunburn and ultraviolet-induced DNA damage.

  • By blocking UVA and UVB rays, sunscreen helps preserve collagen and elastin in the skin, reducing wrinkles and age spots, as reported by the Skin Cancer Foundation.

  • Tinted and broad-spectrum sunscreens help shield from visible light, which can worsen dark spots, as reported in the American Academy of Dermatology Association.

  • Protects skin from premature ageing, such as wrinkles and sagging, by preserving collagen and elastin.

  • What does “in-vivo tested” mean in sunscreens?

    It means the sunscreen has been tested on human skin under real conditions to confirm its actual SPF and UVA protection levels.

  • Are in-vivo tested sunscreens better than lab-tested ones?

    Yes, because they show how a sunscreen performs on real skin—considering texture, absorption, and environmental exposure.

  • Can in-vivo tested sunscreens be used on sensitive skin?

    Most in-vivo tested sunscreens are dermatologist-verified and suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin. Always check ingredients before use.

  • How often should I reapply in-vivo tested sunscreen?

    Even with proven protection, it’s best to reapply every 2–3 hours, especially after sweating, swimming, or wiping your face.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

