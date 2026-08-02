What is Inner Engineering? Sadhguru shares the purpose behind the practice
In a recent video, Sadhguru says Inner Engineering is a program rooted in yogic sciences that combines guided sessions, meditation practices & self-reflection.
Meditation and mindfulness have become part of many people's daily routines, and yoga-based programs continue to attract those looking for practical ways to improve focus and manage stress. Among them is Inner Engineering, a program developed by spiritual leader Sadhguru through the Isha Foundation.
Over the years, Sadhguru has spoken about the idea behind the practice in books, public talks and videos, describing it as a process of understanding one's inner world rather than trying to control external circumstances.
What is Inner Engineering?
In a recent video, Sadhguru says Inner Engineering is a program rooted in yogic sciences that combines guided sessions, meditation practices and self-reflection. It is offered in online and in-person formats and is designed to introduce participants to tools that encourage greater self-awareness.
Explaining the concept in one of his talks, Sadhguru says, "Inner Engineering is about creating an inner situation the way you want it." He suggests that while people often spend time trying to improve their surroundings, lasting well-being begins with learning to work on oneself.
Why does Sadhguru recommend it?
In several of his talks, Sadhguru says people often believe their happiness depends on external situations such as work, relationships or success. He argues that a person's inner state plays an equally important role in shaping everyday experiences.
"If you do not know how to handle your own mind, your mind will handle you," Sadhguru says while explaining why self-awareness is important.
He also describes Inner Engineering as a way to build this awareness through regular practice rather than relying on motivation alone. The focus, he says, is not on changing the world around you but on changing how you respond to it.
Also Read What is the secret of true meditation? Swami Mukundananda shares why devotion matters more than visualisation
What should you know before trying it?
Like many meditation and yoga programs, Inner Engineering is based on a spiritual philosophy. Individual experiences may differ, and these practices should not be considered a substitute for medical or mental health treatment.
Sadhguru has repeatedly said that the purpose of the program is not to teach people what to believe but to help them explore their own experience.
"It is not about looking up. It is about turning inward," he says while explaining the idea behind Inner Engineering.
As interest in meditation and holistic wellness continues to grow around the world, Inner Engineering remains one of the better-known programs inspired by yogic traditions. For those curious about the practice, Sadhguru's central message is consistent across his teachings: lasting transformation begins with understanding and working on the self from within.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumi Pyne
Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.Read More