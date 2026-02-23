Edit Profile
    Are sunscreens for kids safe? 8 picks to keep your kids safe from sunburn

    Sun protection is not for adults alone. You can choose a safe sunscreen for kids and ensure child-friendly usage for maximum benefits.

    Updated on: Feb 23, 2026 3:07 PM IST
    By Shweta Pandey
    Harsh rays of the sun can damage the skin, causing sunburn, redness, and irritation. Since children’s skin is thinner and more delicate than that of adults, they are even more vulnerable to sun damage. Whether they enjoy outdoor playtime, visit a park, or attend swimming lessons, their skin gets exposed to harmful UVA and UVB rays. That’s why sun protection becomes crucial even for your little ones. But is sunscreen for kids safe?

    It is important to apply sunscreen on your kids (Shutterstock)
    It is important to apply sunscreen on your kids (Shutterstock)

    As parents, choosing the right sunscreen for your child can feel confusing and overwhelming.

    According to the Indian Academy of Paediatrics Guidelines for Pediatric Skin Care, “Sunscreens used in children should:

    • Ideally, provide broad-spectrum (ultraviolet A and ultraviolet B) coverage
    • Offer good photo stability
    • Not irritate skin
    • Have physical or inorganic filters such as zinc oxide or titanium oxide

    Liquids, sprays and alcohol-based gel formulations are likely to irritate and hence are best avoided in children below 12 years.

    At what age can a child use sunscreen?

    A sun protection factor (SPF) of more than 15 is advisable in infants older than 6 months. For infants below 6 months of age, appropriate clothing and headgear are recommended instead of sunscreen use.

    Dermatologist Dr Roopam M Gangurde of Nashik-based Skinacea Skin Clinic, tells HT Shop Now, “Sunburns and tans are signs of skin damage caused by UV radiation. Many cases of non-melanoma skin cancers are due to not protecting skin from the sun during childhood and teenage years”.

    Children are at risk of excessive sun exposure not just at the pool, beach, or on vacation, but also during daily outdoor activities. “Children’s skin is sensitive, so it needs regular protection from harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays”, he says.

    Tips to choose a sunscreen for children

    Parents must keep the following factors in mind before buying a sunscreen for kids

    Broad-Spectrum Protection: Choose a sunscreen labelled “broad-spectrum.” This means it protects against both UVA and UVB rays.

    Sun Protection Factor (SPF): SPF indicates protection against UVB only, so focus on broad-spectrum first. For daily outdoor play, a minimum SPF 30 is recommended.

    Water Resistance: Look for water-resistant formulas if your child will be swimming or sweating.

    Note that water resistance is usually specified for 40 minutes or 80 minutes, so choose based on activity length. Even water-resistant sunscreens still need reapplication after swimming or towel drying.

    Physical (Mineral) vs. Chemical Filters: There are two main types of active ingredients:

    Physical (Mineral) Sunscreens
    Use zinc oxide and/or titanium dioxide.
    Sit on top of the skin and reflects UV rays.
    Tend to be gentler for sensitive skin and less likely to irritate.
    Start protecting right after the application.

    Chemical Sunscreens

    Use ingredients like avobenzone, octinoxate, octocrylene, etc.
    Absorb into the skin and convert UV energy to heat.
    Usually lighter in texture and rubs in more easily.
    Require application roughly 15–20 minutes before sun exposure.

    Gentle, Hypoallergenic Formulas

    Kids’ skin is delicate. Look for sunscreens that are fragrance-free, dye-free, hypoallergenic, and suitable for sensitive skin.

    Ease of Application: Kids are more likely to cooperate if sunscreen is easier to apply.

    Creams and lotions are often easier to spread thoroughly. Sprays can be convenient for wiggly kids, but you must spray into your hands first and then rub in to ensure even coverage and avoid inhalation. Stick sunscreens are handy for the face, ears, and areas around the eyes, especially for younger children.

    Recommended Amount

    Use about one ounce (enough to fill a shot glass) to cover the entire body of a child.
    For the face alone, a nickel-sized amount is a good guideline.
    Reapply every two hours

    Here are 8 options for sunscreen for kids

    Mamaearth Baby Rich Ultra Light Sunscreen offers to protect delicate skin with a gentle, non-irritating formula. This sunscreen lotion is infused with natural ingredients like Calendula extract that moisturise and soothe your baby’s skin. It also has zinc oxide, which shields against harmful UVA and UVB rays. Its lightweight, non-greasy texture spreads easily without leaving a heavy white cast. This sunscreen is dermatologically tested and toxin-free.

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Gentle, baby-safe formula

    ...

    Lightweight and non-sticky

    ...

    Free from harsh chemicals

    ...

    Suitable for newborns and older kids

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    May need frequent reapplication

    Customer Feedback: This sunscreen for kids is appreciated for its mild fragrance and light texture. It has a safe ingredient list that moisturises your baby’s skin.


    Mamaearth Milky Soft Mineral-Based Sunscreen SPF 30 offers gentle sun protection designed especially for toddlers. Powered by mineral filters, this sunscreen aims to create a protective barrier against UVA and UVB rays while nourishing delicate skin. This sunscreen has Oats, Milk and Calendula which nourish and moisturise children’s skin. Its creamy, hydrating texture blends smoothly and supports the skin’s natural softness. This dermatologically-tested sunscreen is free from parabens and silicones.

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Mineral-based protection

    ...

    Lightweight, moisturising formula

    ...

    Suitable for newborns and older kids

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    SPF 30 may feel low for intense sun

    ...

    Slightly thicker texture

    Customer Feedback: Customers say that this sunscreen has a lightweight formula that makes it perfect for newborns as well. Free from toxins, it soothes and calms your baby’s skin.

    La Shield Kids Sunscreen Gel SPF 50 PA+++ provides broad-spectrum protection with a lightweight gel formula. This sunscreen is designed for children’s sensitive skin and offers high-SPF 50 protection against harsh UV rays without clogging pores. This sunscreen is enriched with Vitamin E and hyaluronic acid, which help retain water, increase skin moisture, and keep skin smooth. Its non-oily, quick-absorbing texture makes it comfortable for school and outdoor activities. Dermatologist-recommended and water-resistant, this sunscreen helps prevent tanning and sunburn while maintaining a breathable finish.

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    High SPF 50 PA+++

    ...

    Gel-based, non-greasy

    ...

    Fragrance and paraben-free

    ...

    Suitable for sensitive skin

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Not for newborns

    ...

    Gel texture may feel dry on very dry skin

    Customer Feedback: Customers love this sunscreen for its non-sticky finish. It is effective during outdoor sports, and some report mild eye irritation if applied too close.

    Cetaphil Sun Kids Liposomal Lotion SPF 50+ delivers advanced sun protection using liposomal technology for even coverage. Specially formulated for children’s delicate and sensitive skin, this sunscreen offers broad-spectrum UVA/UVB defence and long-lasting hydration. It claims to give 24 hours of hydration. This sunscreen lotion spreads easily, resists water, and supports skin barrier protection. Dermatologically tested, fragrance-free, and gentle, it suits daily use for school trips, beach days, and outdoor play.

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    SPF 50+ high protection

    ...

    4 hours water-resistant

    ...

    Long-lasting hydration

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Pricier than other options

    ...

    Slightly thicker consistency

    Customer Feedback: This sunscreen is highly rated for sensitive skin, and they love the lasting hydration it provides. However, it is slightly expensive.

    Tuco Kids Sunscreen Lotion offers reliable sun protection formulated for children’s active lifestyles. Enriched with skin-friendly ingredients, it shields against harmful UV rays while keeping skin hydrated. This sunscreen is enriched with Turmeric, Liquorice, and Mango Butter. Its smooth lotion texture blends evenly and works well for school, travel, and outdoor sports. Designed to minimise irritation, this sunscreen supports healthy skin under strong sun exposure and is suitable for regular application.

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Affordable option

    ...

    Hydrating formula

    ...

    Suitable for everyday use

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    May leave a slight residue

    ...

    Suitable for kids above 3 years of age

    Customer Feedback: Customers love the fact that it is a budget-friendly choice and offers decent sun protection. It also evens out the skin tone and treats pollution and blue light damage.

    Little Rituals Mineral Baby & Kids Sunscreen Lotion uses mineral UV filters to provide gentle and effective sun protection. Designed for babies and kids, this sunscreen creates a protective layer that reflects harmful rays without irritating babies’ sensitive skin. It is free from harsh chemicals and is enriched with nourishing ingredients like raspberries and aloe vera to maintain softness. Ideal for daily outdoor activities, it ensures safe and dependable sun care.

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Mineral-based formula

    ...

    Suitable for babies, non-comedogenic

    ...

    Free from harsh additives

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Needs reapplication after sweating

    ...

    May leave a white cast

    Customer Feedback: This sunscreen is praised for clean ingredients like Aloe vera, zinc oxide, and raspberries, which make it a mild choice for kids. Customers also appreciate its high sun protection of SPF 50 PA+++.

    Lotus Herbals Safe Sun Kids Soft-Touch Sunscreen provides broad-spectrum protection with a soft, smooth finish. It is formulated for children’s sensitive skin and helps prevent sunburn, tanning, and dryness. Its lightweight texture spreads evenly and keeps skin comfortable during outdoor play. Enriched with botanical extracts, this sunscreen nourishes while shielding against UVA and UVB damage, making it suitable for daily school and travel use.

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Preservatives-free

    ...

    Smooth, soft finish

    ...

    Water and sweat-proof

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Mild fragrance may not suit all

    Customer Feedback: Most customers love this sunscreen for its smooth feel. It is free from preservatives, making it suitable for kids’ sensitive skin. Its water and sweat-resistant formula makes it perfect for outdoors and swimming.

    Aveeno Kids Continuous Protection Zinc Oxide Mineral Sunscreen Lotion offers gentle yet powerful SPF protection for sensitive skin. Formulated with naturally sourced zinc oxide, it provides broad-spectrum UVA/UVB defence while remaining mild and tear-free. The water-resistant lotion spreads evenly and protects during swimming or sports. Paediatrician-recommended and fragrance-free, it supports skin health while ensuring reliable sun safety for children.

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Zinc oxide mineral formula

    ...

    Water-resistant

    ...

    Suitable for sensitive skin

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Can leave a white cast

    ...

    Slightly premium price

    Customer Feedback: People love this sunscreen as it suits sensitive skin and is perfect for outdoors and little swimmers. However, it might leave some white cast.

    Comparison Table

    Product NameSPFFinishKey Benefits
    Mamaearth Baby Rich Ultra Light SunscreenSPF 50 (variant-based)Lightweight, lotionGentle, toxin-free, daily use
    Mamaearth Milky Soft Mineral SunscreenSPF 30CreamyMineral-based, moisturising
    La Shield Kids Sunscreen GelSPF 50 PA+++Gel, non-greasyHigh protection, water-resistant
    Cetaphil Sun Kids Liposomal LotionSPF 50+Lotion, hydratingLiposomal tech, sensitive skin safe
    Tuco Kids Sunscreen LotionSPF 30/50 (variant-based)LotionAffordable, hydrating
    Little Rituals Mineral SunscreenSPF 30/50LotionMineral formula, baby-safe
    Lotus Herbals Safe Sun KidsSPF 25/30/50 (variant-based)Soft-touch creamBotanical extracts, smooth finish
    Aveeno Kids Zinc Oxide SunscreenSPF 50Thick lotionMineral-based, water-resistant

    FAQ – Sunscreen for Kids
    Dermatologists recommend SPF 30 or higher, ideally SPF 50, for harsh Indian summers.
    Yes, mineral sunscreens with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide are gentler and less likely to irritate sensitive skin.
    Every 2 hours, and immediately after swimming or heavy sweating.
    It is better to consult a paediatrician to know if it can be used for babies under 6 months. Physical protection, like hats and shade, is preferred.
    Yes, choose a lightweight, non-greasy formula for daily application.

    (Disclaimer: This article has been created in partnership with Honasa(MamaEarth). The first two products listed in this article are sponsored, and the others are in no particular order of priority. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. Consult a doctor before using any products.)

    • Shweta Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shweta Pandey

      Shweta Pandey is a seasoned lifestyle content writer with over a decade of experience. Her expertise spans across makeup, skincare, hair care, health & fitness, and home décor, where she combines creativity with practical insights to craft relatable and impactful content. Driven by curiosity and a love for storytelling, Shweta has built a reputation for making lifestyle topics approachable and inspiring. Beyond her writing desk, she enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.Read More

