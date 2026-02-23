Are sunscreens for kids safe? 8 picks to keep your kids safe from sunburn
Sun protection is not for adults alone. You can choose a safe sunscreen for kids and ensure child-friendly usage for maximum benefits.
Harsh rays of the sun can damage the skin, causing sunburn, redness, and irritation. Since children’s skin is thinner and more delicate than that of adults, they are even more vulnerable to sun damage. Whether they enjoy outdoor playtime, visit a park, or attend swimming lessons, their skin gets exposed to harmful UVA and UVB rays. That’s why sun protection becomes crucial even for your little ones. But is sunscreen for kids safe?
As parents, choosing the right sunscreen for your child can feel confusing and overwhelming.
According to the Indian Academy of Paediatrics Guidelines for Pediatric Skin Care, “Sunscreens used in children should:
- Ideally, provide broad-spectrum (ultraviolet A and ultraviolet B) coverage
- Offer good photo stability
- Not irritate skin
- Have physical or inorganic filters such as zinc oxide or titanium oxide
Liquids, sprays and alcohol-based gel formulations are likely to irritate and hence are best avoided in children below 12 years.
At what age can a child use sunscreen?
A sun protection factor (SPF) of more than 15 is advisable in infants older than 6 months. For infants below 6 months of age, appropriate clothing and headgear are recommended instead of sunscreen use.
Dermatologist Dr Roopam M Gangurde of Nashik-based Skinacea Skin Clinic, tells HT Shop Now, “Sunburns and tans are signs of skin damage caused by UV radiation. Many cases of non-melanoma skin cancers are due to not protecting skin from the sun during childhood and teenage years”.
Children are at risk of excessive sun exposure not just at the pool, beach, or on vacation, but also during daily outdoor activities. “Children’s skin is sensitive, so it needs regular protection from harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays”, he says.
Tips to choose a sunscreen for children
Parents must keep the following factors in mind before buying a sunscreen for kids
Broad-Spectrum Protection: Choose a sunscreen labelled “broad-spectrum.” This means it protects against both UVA and UVB rays.
Sun Protection Factor (SPF): SPF indicates protection against UVB only, so focus on broad-spectrum first. For daily outdoor play, a minimum SPF 30 is recommended.
Water Resistance: Look for water-resistant formulas if your child will be swimming or sweating.
Note that water resistance is usually specified for 40 minutes or 80 minutes, so choose based on activity length. Even water-resistant sunscreens still need reapplication after swimming or towel drying.
Physical (Mineral) vs. Chemical Filters: There are two main types of active ingredients:
Physical (Mineral) Sunscreens
Use zinc oxide and/or titanium dioxide.
Sit on top of the skin and reflects UV rays.
Tend to be gentler for sensitive skin and less likely to irritate.
Start protecting right after the application.
Chemical Sunscreens
Use ingredients like avobenzone, octinoxate, octocrylene, etc.
Absorb into the skin and convert UV energy to heat.
Usually lighter in texture and rubs in more easily.
Require application roughly 15–20 minutes before sun exposure.
Gentle, Hypoallergenic Formulas
Kids’ skin is delicate. Look for sunscreens that are fragrance-free, dye-free, hypoallergenic, and suitable for sensitive skin.
Ease of Application: Kids are more likely to cooperate if sunscreen is easier to apply.
Creams and lotions are often easier to spread thoroughly. Sprays can be convenient for wiggly kids, but you must spray into your hands first and then rub in to ensure even coverage and avoid inhalation. Stick sunscreens are handy for the face, ears, and areas around the eyes, especially for younger children.
Recommended Amount
Use about one ounce (enough to fill a shot glass) to cover the entire body of a child.
For the face alone, a nickel-sized amount is a good guideline.
Reapply every two hours
Here are 8 options for sunscreen for kids
Mamaearth Baby Rich Ultra Light Sunscreen offers to protect delicate skin with a gentle, non-irritating formula. This sunscreen lotion is infused with natural ingredients like Calendula extract that moisturise and soothe your baby’s skin. It also has zinc oxide, which shields against harmful UVA and UVB rays. Its lightweight, non-greasy texture spreads easily without leaving a heavy white cast. This sunscreen is dermatologically tested and toxin-free.
Reasons to buy
Gentle, baby-safe formula
Lightweight and non-sticky
Free from harsh chemicals
Suitable for newborns and older kids
Reason to avoid
May need frequent reapplication
Customer Feedback: This sunscreen for kids is appreciated for its mild fragrance and light texture. It has a safe ingredient list that moisturises your baby’s skin.
Mamaearth Milky Soft Mineral-Based Sunscreen SPF 30 offers gentle sun protection designed especially for toddlers. Powered by mineral filters, this sunscreen aims to create a protective barrier against UVA and UVB rays while nourishing delicate skin. This sunscreen has Oats, Milk and Calendula which nourish and moisturise children’s skin. Its creamy, hydrating texture blends smoothly and supports the skin’s natural softness. This dermatologically-tested sunscreen is free from parabens and silicones.
Reasons to buy
Mineral-based protection
Lightweight, moisturising formula
Suitable for newborns and older kids
Reason to avoid
SPF 30 may feel low for intense sun
Slightly thicker texture
Customer Feedback: Customers say that this sunscreen has a lightweight formula that makes it perfect for newborns as well. Free from toxins, it soothes and calms your baby’s skin.
La Shield Kids Sunscreen Gel SPF 50 PA+++ provides broad-spectrum protection with a lightweight gel formula. This sunscreen is designed for children’s sensitive skin and offers high-SPF 50 protection against harsh UV rays without clogging pores. This sunscreen is enriched with Vitamin E and hyaluronic acid, which help retain water, increase skin moisture, and keep skin smooth. Its non-oily, quick-absorbing texture makes it comfortable for school and outdoor activities. Dermatologist-recommended and water-resistant, this sunscreen helps prevent tanning and sunburn while maintaining a breathable finish.
Reasons to buy
High SPF 50 PA+++
Gel-based, non-greasy
Fragrance and paraben-free
Suitable for sensitive skin
Reason to avoid
Not for newborns
Gel texture may feel dry on very dry skin
Customer Feedback: Customers love this sunscreen for its non-sticky finish. It is effective during outdoor sports, and some report mild eye irritation if applied too close.
Cetaphil Sun Kids Liposomal Lotion SPF 50+ delivers advanced sun protection using liposomal technology for even coverage. Specially formulated for children’s delicate and sensitive skin, this sunscreen offers broad-spectrum UVA/UVB defence and long-lasting hydration. It claims to give 24 hours of hydration. This sunscreen lotion spreads easily, resists water, and supports skin barrier protection. Dermatologically tested, fragrance-free, and gentle, it suits daily use for school trips, beach days, and outdoor play.
Reasons to buy
SPF 50+ high protection
4 hours water-resistant
Long-lasting hydration
Reason to avoid
Pricier than other options
Slightly thicker consistency
Customer Feedback: This sunscreen is highly rated for sensitive skin, and they love the lasting hydration it provides. However, it is slightly expensive.
Tuco Kids Sunscreen Lotion offers reliable sun protection formulated for children’s active lifestyles. Enriched with skin-friendly ingredients, it shields against harmful UV rays while keeping skin hydrated. This sunscreen is enriched with Turmeric, Liquorice, and Mango Butter. Its smooth lotion texture blends evenly and works well for school, travel, and outdoor sports. Designed to minimise irritation, this sunscreen supports healthy skin under strong sun exposure and is suitable for regular application.
Reasons to buy
Affordable option
Hydrating formula
Suitable for everyday use
Reason to avoid
May leave a slight residue
Suitable for kids above 3 years of age
Customer Feedback: Customers love the fact that it is a budget-friendly choice and offers decent sun protection. It also evens out the skin tone and treats pollution and blue light damage.
Little Rituals Mineral Baby & Kids Sunscreen Lotion uses mineral UV filters to provide gentle and effective sun protection. Designed for babies and kids, this sunscreen creates a protective layer that reflects harmful rays without irritating babies’ sensitive skin. It is free from harsh chemicals and is enriched with nourishing ingredients like raspberries and aloe vera to maintain softness. Ideal for daily outdoor activities, it ensures safe and dependable sun care.
Reasons to buy
Mineral-based formula
Suitable for babies, non-comedogenic
Free from harsh additives
Reason to avoid
Needs reapplication after sweating
May leave a white cast
Customer Feedback: This sunscreen is praised for clean ingredients like Aloe vera, zinc oxide, and raspberries, which make it a mild choice for kids. Customers also appreciate its high sun protection of SPF 50 PA+++.
Lotus Herbals Safe Sun Kids Soft-Touch Sunscreen provides broad-spectrum protection with a soft, smooth finish. It is formulated for children’s sensitive skin and helps prevent sunburn, tanning, and dryness. Its lightweight texture spreads evenly and keeps skin comfortable during outdoor play. Enriched with botanical extracts, this sunscreen nourishes while shielding against UVA and UVB damage, making it suitable for daily school and travel use.
Reasons to buy
Preservatives-free
Smooth, soft finish
Water and sweat-proof
Reason to avoid
Mild fragrance may not suit all
Customer Feedback: Most customers love this sunscreen for its smooth feel. It is free from preservatives, making it suitable for kids’ sensitive skin. Its water and sweat-resistant formula makes it perfect for outdoors and swimming.
Aveeno Kids Continuous Protection Zinc Oxide Mineral Sunscreen Lotion offers gentle yet powerful SPF protection for sensitive skin. Formulated with naturally sourced zinc oxide, it provides broad-spectrum UVA/UVB defence while remaining mild and tear-free. The water-resistant lotion spreads evenly and protects during swimming or sports. Paediatrician-recommended and fragrance-free, it supports skin health while ensuring reliable sun safety for children.
Reasons to buy
Zinc oxide mineral formula
Water-resistant
Suitable for sensitive skin
Reason to avoid
Can leave a white cast
Slightly premium price
Customer Feedback: People love this sunscreen as it suits sensitive skin and is perfect for outdoors and little swimmers. However, it might leave some white cast.
Comparison Table
|Product Name
|SPF
|Finish
|Key Benefits
|Mamaearth Baby Rich Ultra Light Sunscreen
|SPF 50 (variant-based)
|Lightweight, lotion
|Gentle, toxin-free, daily use
|Mamaearth Milky Soft Mineral Sunscreen
|SPF 30
|Creamy
|Mineral-based, moisturising
|La Shield Kids Sunscreen Gel
|SPF 50 PA+++
|Gel, non-greasy
|High protection, water-resistant
|Cetaphil Sun Kids Liposomal Lotion
|SPF 50+
|Lotion, hydrating
|Liposomal tech, sensitive skin safe
|Tuco Kids Sunscreen Lotion
|SPF 30/50 (variant-based)
|Lotion
|Affordable, hydrating
|Little Rituals Mineral Sunscreen
|SPF 30/50
|Lotion
|Mineral formula, baby-safe
|Lotus Herbals Safe Sun Kids
|SPF 25/30/50 (variant-based)
|Soft-touch cream
|Botanical extracts, smooth finish
|Aveeno Kids Zinc Oxide Sunscreen
|SPF 50
|Thick lotion
|Mineral-based, water-resistant
