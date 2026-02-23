Are sunscreens for kids safe? 8 picks to keep your kids safe from sunburn

Harsh rays of the sun can damage the skin, causing sunburn, redness, and irritation. Since children’s skin is thinner and more delicate than that of adults, they are even more vulnerable to sun damage. Whether they enjoy outdoor playtime, visit a park, or attend swimming lessons, their skin gets exposed to harmful UVA and UVB rays. That’s why sun protection becomes crucial even for your little ones. But is sunscreen for kids safe? It is important to apply sunscreen on your kids (Shutterstock)

As parents, choosing the right sunscreen for your child can feel confusing and overwhelming.

According to the Indian Academy of Paediatrics Guidelines for Pediatric Skin Care, “Sunscreens used in children should:

Ideally, provide broad-spectrum (ultraviolet A and ultraviolet B) coverage

Offer good photo stability

Not irritate skin

Have physical or inorganic filters such as zinc oxide or titanium oxide Liquids, sprays and alcohol-based gel formulations are likely to irritate and hence are best avoided in children below 12 years.

At what age can a child use sunscreen?

A sun protection factor (SPF) of more than 15 is advisable in infants older than 6 months. For infants below 6 months of age, appropriate clothing and headgear are recommended instead of sunscreen use.

Dermatologist Dr Roopam M Gangurde of Nashik-based Skinacea Skin Clinic, tells HT Shop Now, “Sunburns and tans are signs of skin damage caused by UV radiation. Many cases of non-melanoma skin cancers are due to not protecting skin from the sun during childhood and teenage years”.

Children are at risk of excessive sun exposure not just at the pool, beach, or on vacation, but also during daily outdoor activities. “Children’s skin is sensitive, so it needs regular protection from harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays”, he says.

Tips to choose a sunscreen for children

Parents must keep the following factors in mind before buying a sunscreen for kids

Broad-Spectrum Protection: Choose a sunscreen labelled “broad-spectrum.” This means it protects against both UVA and UVB rays.

Sun Protection Factor (SPF): SPF indicates protection against UVB only, so focus on broad-spectrum first. For daily outdoor play, a minimum SPF 30 is recommended.

Water Resistance: Look for water-resistant formulas if your child will be swimming or sweating.

Note that water resistance is usually specified for 40 minutes or 80 minutes, so choose based on activity length. Even water-resistant sunscreens still need reapplication after swimming or towel drying.



Physical (Mineral) vs. Chemical Filters: There are two main types of active ingredients:

Physical (Mineral) Sunscreens

Use zinc oxide and/or titanium dioxide.

Sit on top of the skin and reflects UV rays.

Tend to be gentler for sensitive skin and less likely to irritate.

Start protecting right after the application.





Chemical Sunscreens

Use ingredients like avobenzone, octinoxate, octocrylene, etc.

Absorb into the skin and convert UV energy to heat.

Usually lighter in texture and rubs in more easily.

Require application roughly 15–20 minutes before sun exposure.

Gentle, Hypoallergenic Formulas

Kids’ skin is delicate. Look for sunscreens that are fragrance-free, dye-free, hypoallergenic, and suitable for sensitive skin.

Ease of Application: Kids are more likely to cooperate if sunscreen is easier to apply.

Creams and lotions are often easier to spread thoroughly. Sprays can be convenient for wiggly kids, but you must spray into your hands first and then rub in to ensure even coverage and avoid inhalation. Stick sunscreens are handy for the face, ears, and areas around the eyes, especially for younger children.



Recommended Amount

Use about one ounce (enough to fill a shot glass) to cover the entire body of a child.

For the face alone, a nickel-sized amount is a good guideline.

Reapply every two hours





