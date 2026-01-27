8 Top-rated moisturisers for oily skin that feel lightweight and control excess oil throughout the day

Many people with oily skin mistakenly skip moisturiser, thinking it will make their face greasier, but research shows this can actually worsen oiliness over time. A journal by Skin Research and Technology (2020) reports that oily skin has significantly higher sebum excretion rates than non-oily skin, often 1.6-2.1 times higher. Even with oily skin, hydration is still needed to balance sebum production. Humidity and environmental factors also play a role: higher humidity is linked to increased sebum production, which can contribute to surface shine and breakouts, as reported by the International Journal of Cosmetic Science. Top moisturiser for oily skn (Adobe Stock.) When the skin is dehydrated, it can trigger excess oil as a protective response, a cycle known as rebound oiliness. The right moisturiser for oily skin has to be lightweight, non-comedogenic, water-based, and formulated with humectants like glycerin or hyaluronic acid, which support the skin barrier, replenish hydration without heaviness, and can help regulate oil production.

Loading Suggestions...

Mamaearth Beetroot Hydraful Moisturiser for oily skin is a lightweight formula that hydrates without a greasy feel. It contains beetroot extract and hyaluronic acid to support moisture balance while helping reduce surface dryness that can trigger excess oil. With regular use, the moisturiser aims to keep skin comfortable and hydrated while limiting shine, making it suitable for daily use on oily skin.

Reasons to buy Gel-based formula absorbs quickly Gives 24-hour nourishment, as claimed by the brand Enriched with beetroot’s antioxidant properties Reason to avoid Texture can feel heavy or sticky May cause occasional irritation or itchiness

Customer feedback: Lightweight, non‑greasy moisturiser that hydrates and gives a fresh, natural glow, though hydration impact varies by skin type.

The Derma Co. 5% Vitamin C Oil-Free Daily Face Moisturiser is a lightweight option designed for oily skin. Its oil-free, non-comedogenic formula absorbs quickly and provides hydration without leaving a sticky residue. It helps maintain moisture balance while limiting transepidermal water loss (TEWL). The inclusion of 5% vitamin C supports an even skin tone and addresses dullness, making it suitable for daily use, especially in warm or humid climates.

Reasons to buy With 5% vitamin C, it helps even out skin tone Fast‑absorbing and no white cast Fragrance free Reason to avoid Slight fragrance may irritate some users

Customer feedback: Absorbs quickly, keeping skin hydrated without greasiness, and brightens dullness over time. However, it may feel slightly sticky for those with very oily skin.

Loading Suggestions...

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Face Moisturiser is an oil-free, water-gel formulation designed for oily and combination skin. The lightweight texture absorbs quickly and provides hydration without leaving a greasy or sticky residue. Formulated with hyaluronic acid, it helps support moisture retention and limit transepidermal water loss (TEWL). Intended for daily use, it is suitable across skin types. The brand reports up to 24 hours of hydration under standard testing conditions.

Reasons to buy Weightless gel and instant absorption Instant hydration with hyaluronic acid Oil-free, non-comedogenic formula Reason to avoid On the pricier side Small quantity for frequent use

Customer feedback: Users praise its deep hydration and smooth texture. Many consider it worth the price, though some feel it finishes too quickly.

Loading Suggestions...

Minimalist Dehydrated Skin Moisturiser with 10% vitamin B5 is formulated for oily and acne-prone skin. The lightweight, gel-based texture absorbs quickly and provides hydration without a sticky or greasy feel. Vitamin B5 (panthenol) supports skin barrier function and helps reduce transepidermal water loss (TEWL), which can be elevated in dehydrated skin.

Reasons to buy Targets dehydration without greasiness Vitamin B5 strengthen and repairs skin Fast-absorbing gel texture Reason to avoid Less hydrating in cooler weather May cause occasional breakouts

Customer feedback: Absorbs quickly and hydrates effectively, leaving skin soft without greasiness; perfect for oily skin, though it may feel slightly tacky initially.

Loading Suggestions...

Plum Green Tea Oil-Free Face Moisturiser is formulated for oily and acne-prone skin, which is common in hot, humid climates. It contains niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and tea tree oil to support hydration without a greasy feel, an important factor in regions with high humidity and pollution exposure. The lightweight, non-sticky texture absorbs quickly and may help maintain moisture balance while limiting surface shine.

Reasons to buy Fades blemishes and brightens your skin Fights pimples Boost hydration with niacinamide and hyaluronic acid Reason to avoid Not suitable for very dry skin Slight fragrance may irritate some users

Customer feedback: Hydrates skin without greasiness, helps control oil and reduce breakouts, feels light and refreshing, though it may need reapplication for very dry patches.

Loading Suggestions...

Re’equil Oil-Free Moisturiser Cream is formulated for oily and combination skin. The lightweight, non-comedogenic formula contains humectants such as hyaluronic acid and betaine to support hydration without heavy occlusives or a greasy finish. It absorbs quickly and is designed to help maintain moisture balance while limiting surface shine. Suitable for daily use, the moisturiser supports skin comfort and barrier function, particularly in warm or humid conditions.

Reasons to buy Prevents dry patches Regulates excess oil on T-zones Calms and soothes skin Reason to avoid Slight fragrance may irritate some users Not ideal in the extreme hot season

Customer feedback: Light, non-greasy moisturiser that hydrates and controls oil, absorbing quickly. Perfect for daily use, though it may feel slightly sticky for some.

Loading Suggestions...

Neutriderm Moisturising Lotion with Vitamin E is a lightweight formulation suitable for oily skin. It provides hydration without a greasy residue and absorbs quickly into the skin. Vitamin E functions as an antioxidant, helping support skin barrier function and reduce oxidative stress from environmental exposure. Intended for daily use, the lotion can be applied in a thin, even layer to cleansed skin, with additional focus on areas prone to dryness.

Reasons to buy Rich in antioxidants with vitamin E Absorbs quickly and is non-sticky Lightweight formula Reason to avoid On the pricier side Slight fragrance may irritate some users

Customer feedback: Absorbs quickly, feels hydrating without greasiness, and improves skin softness and texture; however, some find it slightly heavy for hot weather.

Loading Suggestions...

Dr Sheth’s Ceramide & Vitamin C Oil-Free Moisturiser is formulated for oily skin that requires hydration without heaviness. The lightweight, non-comedogenic formula contains ceramides and humectants to support skin barrier function and reduce transepidermal water loss (TEWL), while vitamin C helps address dullness. Its oil-free texture absorbs quickly, providing moisture without occlusive heaviness, helping manage climate-related oiliness in hot or humid conditions.

Reasons to buy Combines ceramides with vitamin C benefits Targets dullness and barrier repair Lightweight and oil-free texture Reason to avoid Not as hydrating for very dry skin. Packaging could be more user-friendly

Customer feedback: It helps with glow and barrier repair. Many people prefer the oil-free feel, although some with dry patches find they need to layer another cream. Comparison table:

Products Key ingredient Texture Consider before buying Barrier Function Mamaearth Beetroot Hydraful Moisturiser Beetroot extract, Hyaluronic acid Gel‑based; hydrating May feel heavy/sticky for some Limited TEWL The Derma Co. 5% Vitamin C Oil-Free Moisturiser Vitamin C Oil‑free, fast‑absorbing gel Slight fragrance for sensitive skin Helps maintain moisture balance & limit TEWL Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Hyaluronic acid Water‑gel Pricier/smaller quantity Reduces TEWL via Hyaluronic acid Minimalist Dehydrated Skin Moisturiser 10% Vitamin B5 Lightweight gel Less hydrating in cold weather Panthenol supports the barrier Plum Green Tea Oil-Free Face Moisturiser Niacinamide, Hyaluronic acid, Tea tree oil Light lotion Not ideal for very dry patches Niacinamide supports the barrier Re’equil Oil-Free Moisturiser Hyaluronic acid, Betaine Light cream Not ideal in extreme heat Betaine and Hyaluronic Acid help restore moisture balance Neutriderm Moisturising Lotion Vitamin E Lightweight lotion Slightly heavy in hot weather Vitamin E supports barrier, antioxidant protection Dr Sheth’s Ceramide & Vitamin C Oil-Free Moisturiser Ceramides, Vitamin C, Humectants Lightweight, non‑greasy cream May need layering for dry patches Ceramides support barrier integrity and reduce TEWL

FAQ’s: Frequently Asked Questions Do people with oily skin really need a moisturiser? Yes. Skipping moisturiser can trigger more oil production due to dehydration, making skin look greasier over time. What type of moisturiser works best for oily skin? Lightweight, gel-based or water-based moisturisers with oil-controlling ingredients absorb fast without clogging pores. Can a moisturiser help control excess oil during the day? Yes. Proper hydration helps balance sebum production, reducing mid-day shine when used consistently. Are oil-free moisturisers suitable for daily use? Most oil-free formulas are designed for everyday use and sit well under sunscreen or makeup. How often should oily skin be moisturised? Twice daily, in the morning and at night, to maintain hydration and prevent rebound oiliness.