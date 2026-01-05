From snail slime to Vampire facials: Dermatologist says social media is driving trends for glowing skin treatments

The desire for glowing skin, driven by exposure to social media, is driving people towards frequent spa and salon visits, where people are demanding the likes of hydrafacial, photofacials, vitamin infusions and chemical peels. Vampire facial or snail mucin, what is the rage about(Freepik)

Dr Priya Puja, Dermatologist and Regional Medical Head, Kaya Limited, tells HT ShopNow, “People nowadays are better informed, more inquisitive, and impatient than ever due to the constant exposure to perfected images on social media. This has resulted in unconventional skincare trends, such as snail mucin skincare or vampire facials”.

The rise of unconventional skincare trends

One of the reasons for the rise in these unconventional skincare trends is the omnipresence of social media. “Once any ingredient becomes popular on social media, it becomes a rage," says Dr Puja, asserting that not all of these treatments lack scientific value.

What are snail mucin and vampire facial?

Snail mucin is composed of substances that facilitate hydration, healing of wounds and repair of barriers. On the other hand, platelet-rich plasma (PRP), also known as a vampire facial, utilises your platelets to promote the growth of collagen and tissues. “PRP done properly, in sterile conditions, and under the correct indications can enhance the skin texture and signs of ageing", says Dr Puja.

“Nevertheless, not all trending treatments are evidence-based. Most of the procedures are popularised because of their novelty and not their effectiveness," she mentions. She further says that social media tends to showcase the dramatic outcomes and not the side effects and complications of these treatments. “Moreover, the fact that skin care outcomes are extremely personal, what suits one skin might not suit others”, she clarifies.

Skin effects of these treatments

Clinically, too much experimentation is dangerous. “Frequent procedures and improper combinations of active ingredients or treatments that are not completed with appropriate medical supervision may lead to the compromise of the skin barrier," says Dr Puja.

Some common side effects are frequent instances of inflammation, colour changes, infections, and scarring that are caused by uncontrolled or improperly done treatments. Hence, one must always consult a dermatologist before undergoing any such facial or treatments.

Dr Puja also mentions that cleaning, sun protection, moisturisation, and a healthy lifestyle are still the pillars of good skin of all ages. “New-fangled treatments must be individualised, medically suggested and directed by a professionalised dermatologist through appropriate assessment”, she asserts.

To what extent are people ready to go to have a glowing skin?

As long as digital platforms remain a force in the beauty standards, the need to have newer and more dramatic solutions will exist. “However, as dermatologists, we have a duty to find ways to bring patients back to what actually works, which includes but is not limited to science-based treatment, realistic expectations, and, most importantly, safety”, she concludes.

Similar articles for you:

From skinimalism to smart skincare: Dermatologists predict the biggest skincare trends of 2026

“You may be ingesting your makeup without realising it”, an expert warns

Winter dryness: Experts suggest 5 body and hair oils for hydration, moisturisation and protection

Travel-friendly skincare for destination weddings: Keep these skincare essentials in your vanity to stay forever wedding ready

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.